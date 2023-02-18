WAUKESHA — The depth of talent in the Madison area was on full display Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet.

Middleton, top-ranked in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, won the Division 1 championship with 288 points — one of five teams from the area finishing in the top 10.

Third-ranked Madison Memorial was third (180), fourth-ranked Madison West fifth (158), Oregon ninth (104) and Madison East/La Follette 10th (97).

“It’s just so strong,” Madison Memorial coach Paul Eckerle said about Madison-area swimming. “You think about it and Sun Prairie split and has two schools and still was really competitive (Sun Prairie East was 13th and Sun Prairie West 16th). The Big Eight will push each other to get better and better. It’s amazing what kind of results we got.”

The Spartans were led by senior Gabe Pitzen, fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and fourth in the 100 butterfly and sophomore Alex Heinrich, who was fifth in the 500 freestyle. Madison Memorial’s 200 free relay team of Pitzen, junior Etienne Dolezal, junior Matthew Golden and senior Charlie House finished third and its 400 free relay team of House, Dolezal, Heinrich and Pitzen also finished third.

“We are really excited about it,” Eckerle said about his team’s placing. “We were hoping to pull that off. We knew it would be a three- or four-team battle for third place. We did just enough to stay ahead of the others and hold them off. Everyone swam great and that happened, and the placing worked out well for us.”

The area had four of the top five finishers in the 50 freestyle, led by champion Jack Madoch of Middleton. Oregon junior Spencer Stluka was second, Madison East/La Follette senior A.J. Terry finished third and Madison West senior Alex Shaw fifth.

Terry also earned fourth in the 100 freestyle, an event also won by Madoch, a senior and University of Wisconsin commit.

Madison West junior Abram Mueller led the Regents with a state-record victory in the 100 breaststroke and a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Senior Ben Runzheimer, senior Ben Collins, Mueller and Shaw made up the Regents’ 200 medley relay that finished second.

Mueller said the area’s success begins with many swimmers participating in the Madison All-City Swim and Dive League that takes place in the summer at pools around the area. Mueller said he started when he was 4 or 5 years old.

“The swimming we have is really quality,” Mueller said.

Madison West coach Jack Englehardt agreed.

“It’s all about All-City, where it started off, then coming to high school and keep doing it,” he said.

Oregon coach Justin Sawran said his team’s ninth-place finish was one of the best in school history and definitely tops for Division 1.

“It was a good day,” he said. “It just shows how intense it is, in not only that sectional but in the area, in general.”

Oregon sophomore Finnley Conklin was third in the 100 breaststroke.

Smith Connor, a senior from the East/La Follette team, was fourth in the 100 backstroke, just ahead of Sun Prairie West senior Jonah Gunnink, who finished fifth. Sun Prairie West, a new school in 2022-23, made it first appearance at the boys state meet. Gunnink earned the Wolves’ first podium spot.

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championships