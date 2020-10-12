 Skip to main content
Madison Edgewood's Anna teDuits commits to Badgers for women's swimming
Madison Edgewood's Anna teDuits commits to Badgers for women's swimming

First place finish for teDuits in 200 individual medley

Edgewood sophomore, Anna teDuits, wins first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes 6.28 seconds during the Wisconsin WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming championship on Friday, 11/15/19 at the UW Natatorium in Madison

 Greg Dixon

Madison Edgewood junior Anna teDuits has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin and plans to compete in women’s swimming beginning in 2022-23, according to a swimmingworldmagazine.com report and also announced by Edgewood in a celebratory tweet. 

She won the 200-yard individual medley relay (2 minutes, 6.28 seconds) and finished third in the 100 backstroke (55.97 seconds) as a sophomore at last year’s WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving championship at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

She was part of the Crusaders’ 200 medley relay that won the state title in Division 2 state record time (1:44.51) and also was part of the 400 freestyle relay that finished first in 3:29.54.

She helped Edgewood win its fifth consecutive state title in Division 2.

As a freshman, she was second in the backstroke and fifth in the IM as the Crusaders again won the Division 2 title. She was part of the team’s winning 400 freestyle relay and was on the second-place 200 medley relay.

According to the report, she said: “I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin! I can’t wait to further my academic and swimming career as a Badger! I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for everything they’ve done for me! Go Badgers!!”

Her brother, Truman teDuits, was a standout swimmer at Edgewood and is a freshman at UW and on the men’s swimming and diving team. Older brother Drew teDuits was an NCAA champion at UW and older brother Payton teDuits swam at UW-Milwaukee.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

