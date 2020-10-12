Madison Edgewood's Anna teDuits commits to Badgers for women's swimming

Madison Edgewood junior Anna teDuits has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin and plans to compete in women’s swimming beginning in 2022-23, according to a swimmingworldmagazine.com report and also announced by Edgewood in a celebratory tweet.

She won the 200-yard individual medley relay (2 minutes, 6.28 seconds) and finished third in the 100 backstroke (55.97 seconds) as a sophomore at last year’s WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving championship at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

She was part of the Crusaders’ 200 medley relay that won the state title in Division 2 state record time (1:44.51) and also was part of the 400 freestyle relay that finished first in 3:29.54.

She helped Edgewood win its fifth consecutive state title in Division 2.

As a freshman, she was second in the backstroke and fifth in the IM as the Crusaders again won the Division 2 title. She was part of the team’s winning 400 freestyle relay and was on the second-place 200 medley relay.