Madison Edgewood wins second straight WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming title

Truman teDuits departed the University of Wisconsin Natatorium last year with two individual titles, two relay victories and a state team championship in hand.
But a late-season illness slowed teDuits’ personal time goals and left him feeling not entirely satisfied.
Friday night, the Madison Edgewood senior entered the WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving championship at the Natatorium feeling healthy and raring to go.
Swimming personal-best times in his individual events, teDuits defended his state title in the 200-yard individual medley and matched the state-record time in winning the 100 butterfly. He also was part of the Crusaders’ victorious, record-setting 200 medley relay and their triumphant 400 freestyle relay. And teDuits helped Edgewood repeat as Division 2 champion.
“The best part is definitely winning as a team,” UW commit teDuits said. “It takes a whole team, working together as a team, coming together, knowing we had put in so many hours of work and so much hard effort.”
Edgewood finished with 293 points, pulling away from runner-up Cedarburg (265) in the final four events. Crusaders junior Ben Stitgen won the diving title for the third consecutive year and senior Nate Frucht defended his title in the 200 freestyle.
“The second time is just as magical as the first,” Frucht said. “Every single person on the team has to show up and swim his best. There is a not a single person who can do this. It’s really a team effort.”
Senior Aidan Lohr of fifth-place Baraboo and DeForest senior Ben Ramminger also were individual standouts from the area. Lohr won the 100 freestyle in 45.67 seconds and later claimed the 100 backstroke in a record time of :48.05, breaking the 2012 mark of :48.35 previously held by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell.
“I didn’t really focus on the place or the time,” said Lohr, an Iowa commit. “I just wanted to have fun because it was my last high school meet, with all the guys that have been there throughout freshman through senior year. So I was focused on having fun and swimming well.”
Ramminger, an Illinois-Chicago commit, was the 100 breaststroke champion (:56.55). Baraboo junior Jacob Laux was fourth.
Edgewood won the first four events — diving, the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley — in blazing to the early lead over Cedarburg.
Edgewood and Cedarburg were tied after the eighth event — the 500 freestyle — before a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, second- and third-place finishes, respectively, by sophomore Colin Senke and senior Alex Moen in the 100 backstroke and the victory from the team of teDuits, Frucht, Senke and Moen in the 400 relay (3:08.79) allowed the Crusaders to secure the title.
“(The tied score) gave me a little heartburn,” Edgewood coach Dan Lindstrom said. “We are strong on the front end and we had a strong back end. We just had to hold on during that middle part of the meet when we had minimal events.”
Moen, teDuits, Senke and junior Chase Korb established a state record of 1:33.77 in winning the 200 medley relay. The previous record was set by McFarland (1:33.81) in 2012. Baraboo was second (1:35.90) and McFarland earned third (1:39.97).
Boston University commit Frucht finished first in the 200 freestyle in a personal-best 1:41.30. Then teDuits defended his title in the 200 IM, earning first in 1:50.03. Senke was fourth (1:58.45).
TeDuits later tied the state-record time of McFarland’s O’Donnell (in 2011) in the 100 butterfly, finishing first in :49.52. Ramminger was second (:50.43).
“Tying that state record was pretty amazing,” teDuits said. “I would have liked to have beat it, but a tie is pretty good. I’ll take it.”
TeDuits also won state titles in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke last year and the 100 freestyle as a sophomore. He joined an elite group of boys swimmers who won four individual events during their careers.
According to WIAA communications director Todd Clark, Madison East’s Jim Montgomery (1971-73) won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle; Wauwatosa West’s Bob Sells (1972-74) won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle/500 freestyle; and New Berlin West’s Ryan Zahorik (1993-95) won the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
Stitgen said he overcame initial nervousness while totaling a personal-best 483.70 points in comfortably winning the diving title again and getting the Crusaders rolling.
“I would say it was smooth sailing,” Stitgen said, adding: “It is a great feeling. I have one more year to go to secure the four-peat, which is my end goal. So, I’m enjoying the process.”
Cedarburg freshman Isaac Fleig was the 500 freestyle winner (4:39.24), ahead of runner-up Frucht (4:42.00). Stoughton freshman Evan Schmidt earned fourth (4:48.16).
Elkhorn was the 200 freestyle relay winner (1:26.16). Edgewood was second and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights placed fourth.
Tomahawk senior Travis Phillips was the 50 freestyle winner (:21.35).