Madison Edgewood wins second straight WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming title

Senior Aidan Lohr of fifth-place Baraboo and DeForest senior Ben Ramminger also were individual standouts from the area. Lohr won the 100 freestyle in 45.67 seconds and later claimed the 100 backstroke in a record time of :48.05, breaking the 2012 mark of :48.35 previously held by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell.

“I didn’t really focus on the place or the time,” said Lohr, an Iowa commit. “I just wanted to have fun because it was my last high school meet, with all the guys that have been there throughout freshman through senior year. So I was focused on having fun and swimming well.”

Ramminger, an Illinois-Chicago commit, was the 100 breaststroke champion (:56.55). Baraboo junior Jacob Laux was fourth.

Edgewood won the first four events — diving, the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley — in blazing to the early lead over Cedarburg.

Edgewood and Cedarburg were tied after the eighth event — the 500 freestyle — before a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, second- and third-place finishes, respectively, by sophomore Colin Senke and senior Alex Moen in the 100 backstroke and the victory from the team of teDuits, Frucht, Senke and Moen in the 400 relay (3:08.79) allowed the Crusaders to secure the title.