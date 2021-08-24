Madison Edgewood swimmer Anna teDuits aiming to conclude WIAA medal haul before diving in at Wisconsin

“Last season she pivoted to the 50 freestyle because that was going to be best for our team, and she’s never really focused on that,” Schwabe said.

Being able to help the team in any event is something that teDuits is proud of.

“I really don’t mind any of the high school events,” teDuits said. “There are some events that I don’t love, but if it helps the team, I am willing to do it. I don’t mind it. Definitely, one of the traits that I like most about myself is that wherever I’m thrown in, I will do it and have a fun time doing it.”

Having fun in the pool is something that teDuits learned to do early on in her career. She learned that from three of her four older brothers — Truman, Payton and Drew — who each have experience swimming at the collegiate level.

Truman is a sophomore on UW’s team while Payton swam at UW-Milwaukee. Drew swam four seasons with the Badgers, winning an NCAA championship in the 200 backstroke during his sophomore year in 2013.