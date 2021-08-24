Madison Edgewood swimmer Anna teDuits aiming to conclude WIAA medal haul before diving in at Wisconsin

Committing to the University of Wisconsin women’s swimming team in October was a momentous occasion for Madison Edgewood then-junior Anna teDuits.
Not just because it decided her collegiate journey, but because it cleared her mind and allowed her to focus on the moment — her high school season that was delayed until the spring.
“It definitely did take pressure off of me once I committed, because it made it a lot easier to just swim for fun, and I was no longer swimming to get into a college,” teDuits said. “I was just swimming for myself and the team.”
And teDuits certainly did swim well once that pressure was off.
At the alternate state championship meet, held April 6 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium, teDuits won the 100-yard backstroke and also swam a leg in Edgewood’s winning 400 freestyle relay. She also finished second in the 50 freestyle and was part of a runner-up team in 200 medley relay, helping the Eagles beat Middleton by 64 points (350-286) for the team state title.
It was the sixth straight state championship won by Edgewood.
Crusaders coach Emily Schwabe, who has been there for all six championships, saw teDuits become a different swimmer after committing to the Badgers.
“She really felt that pressure heavy, and she’s always wanted to go to Wisconsin and it wasn’t always in her cards. She wasn’t able to see it in front of her, or even know that it was a possibility until it was only a couple months before she was able to commit,” Schwabe said. “Ever since she made that decision, she’s definitely been able to pivot to what’s ahead and she’s been more comfortable with where she’s at.”
teDuits has had plenty of individual success at the state level.
In her first three years, she earned six championships in individual events or relays. That includes state titles in the 200 individual medley, 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay in 2019 as a junior, as well as the 400 freestyle relay in 2018 as a freshman.
While the 100 backstroke is teDuits’ best event, Schwabe can count on her to swim just about anywhere in the lineup.
“She’s versatile, so I can make decisions on where she fits best and where she can help our team the best,” Schwabe said. “She can really fit on any relay in different ways.”
teDuits showed that versatility during the alternate season in the spring. The Crusaders were in need of someone who could score points in the 50 freestyle, and teDuits answered the call, eventually finishing second at the state meet.
“Last season she pivoted to the 50 freestyle because that was going to be best for our team, and she’s never really focused on that,” Schwabe said.
Being able to help the team in any event is something that teDuits is proud of.
“I really don’t mind any of the high school events,” teDuits said. “There are some events that I don’t love, but if it helps the team, I am willing to do it. I don’t mind it. Definitely, one of the traits that I like most about myself is that wherever I’m thrown in, I will do it and have a fun time doing it.”
Having fun in the pool is something that teDuits learned to do early on in her career. She learned that from three of her four older brothers — Truman, Payton and Drew — who each have experience swimming at the collegiate level.
Truman is a sophomore on UW’s team while Payton swam at UW-Milwaukee. Drew swam four seasons with the Badgers, winning an NCAA championship in the 200 backstroke during his sophomore year in 2013.
“The best advice that my brothers have given me is to just do what you love. They’ve never really pressured me to swim,” teDuits said. “They always are super supportive of me and cheer me on along the way. It’s so amazing to have my brothers there alongside me cheering me on.”
Now teDuits is gearing up for what she hopes is a big final season with the Crusaders. She will certainly play a big role for Edgewood as the team shoots for the program’s seventh straight state championship, but according to Schwabe, teDuits has become much more than a stellar swimmer.
She’s also become a fantastic leader for the younger swimmers on the team.
“As she’s gotten older, she’s just continued to gain confidence in who she is as herself, and as a swimmer,” Schwabe said. “In her freshman year, she definitely just lacked some confidence, overall with just who she was or who she believed herself to be. As she’s gotten more comfortable in her skin, a lot more confident, that just shines through in leadership in a lot of dynamic ways.”
High school girls swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you need to know this season
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood
A state champion in four events in the spring: 200 and 500 freestyles, and 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Enz is ranked 10th in the state and 260th nationally for the class of 2023.
Abby Reid, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin recruit won the 100 and 50 freestyle events at state, as well as the 200 freestyle relay team. She is ranked eighth in the state and 303 nationally among seniors.
Anna teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood
teDuits placed second in the 50 freestyle at state and won the 100 backstroke. She also won two relay races: 200 medley and 400 freestyle. A UW commit, teDuits ranks 11th in the state and 413th nationally in her class.
Quinn Weygandt, sr., Madison West
As arguably the top swimmer of the nine seniors on this season’s Madison West team, Weygandt will compete in the individual medley and freestyle races, according to coach Amanda Ellmaker. In the class of 2022, Weygandt is the 23rd-ranked swimmer in the state and just inside the top 1,000 nationally. Ellmaker added that Weygandt plans to swim in college but has not committed to a school.
Molly Haag (sr.) and Kaitlin Haag (so.), Middleton
Molly is ranked 40th in the state in her class. Her younger sister, Kaitlin, is ranked 10th in the state for the class of 2024. Kaitlin lost to her sister by two seconds, finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle, but beat Molly by one second to finish sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton
Ratzburg finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke at state. She is ranked 11th statewide in the class of 2023 and 264th nationally.
Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus
It’s rare to put a freshman on a list like this, but Paradis is a year-round competitive swimmer who has swam at the national level and is expected to contribute immediately. Her coaches note that she is strong in several events and expect to utilize her versatility throughout the season. On a team with several seniors, Paradis could provide the boost that gives Monroe/New Glarus the chance to compete in states.
Savannah Acker, so., Sauk Prairie
An all-state selection as a freshman, Acker will swim mainly freestyle and backstroke events. For her class, she’s ranked 19th in the state and 537th nationally, and is known for her versatile abilities. According to her coach, Melani Guentherman, she would have been all-state in multiple events based on season-best times.
Olivia Sala, jr., Sun Prairie
Sala finished second in the 100 backstroke, and was part of the state-champion 200 medley relay team. She is ranked 18th in the state for her class and 383rd nationally.
Kenzie Zuehl, sr., Verona Area/Mount Horeb
The program’s top performer in states during the spring returns to lead a young team of swimmers. Zuehl finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle at state, but was within 0.7 seconds of a fourth-place finish in both events. She is the 28th-ranked senior in the state and is committed to Grand Valley State in Michigan.