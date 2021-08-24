 Skip to main content
Madison Edgewood swimmer Anna teDuits aiming to conclude WIAA medal haul before diving in at Wisconsin
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

Madison Edgewood swimmer Anna teDuits aiming to conclude WIAA medal haul before diving in at Wisconsin

Madison Edgewood's Anna teDuits had two first places — one was a relay — at the alternate state championship meet.

Committing to the University of Wisconsin women’s swimming team in October was a momentous occasion for Madison Edgewood then-junior Anna teDuits.

Not just because it decided her collegiate journey, but because it cleared her mind and allowed her to focus on the moment — her high school season that was delayed until the spring.

“It definitely did take pressure off of me once I committed, because it made it a lot easier to just swim for fun, and I was no longer swimming to get into a college,” teDuits said. “I was just swimming for myself and the team.”

And teDuits certainly did swim well once that pressure was off.

At the alternate state championship meet, held April 6 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium, teDuits won the 100-yard backstroke and also swam a leg in Edgewood’s winning 400 freestyle relay. She also finished second in the 50 freestyle and was part of a runner-up team in 200 medley relay, helping the Eagles beat Middleton by 64 points (350-286) for the team state title.

It was the sixth straight state championship won by Edgewood.

WIAA state girls swimming: Edgewood dominates a Dane County-powered spring state meet

Crusaders coach Emily Schwabe, who has been there for all six championships, saw teDuits become a different swimmer after committing to the Badgers.

“She really felt that pressure heavy, and she’s always wanted to go to Wisconsin and it wasn’t always in her cards. She wasn’t able to see it in front of her, or even know that it was a possibility until it was only a couple months before she was able to commit,” Schwabe said. “Ever since she made that decision, she’s definitely been able to pivot to what’s ahead and she’s been more comfortable with where she’s at.”

teDuits has had plenty of individual success at the state level.

In her first three years, she earned six championships in individual events or relays. That includes state titles in the 200 individual medley, 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay in 2019 as a junior, as well as the 400 freestyle relay in 2018 as a freshman.

While the 100 backstroke is teDuits’ best event, Schwabe can count on her to swim just about anywhere in the lineup.

“She’s versatile, so I can make decisions on where she fits best and where she can help our team the best,” Schwabe said. “She can really fit on any relay in different ways.”

teDuits showed that versatility during the alternate season in the spring. The Crusaders were in need of someone who could score points in the 50 freestyle, and teDuits answered the call, eventually finishing second at the state meet.

“Last season she pivoted to the 50 freestyle because that was going to be best for our team, and she’s never really focused on that,” Schwabe said.

Being able to help the team in any event is something that teDuits is proud of.

“I really don’t mind any of the high school events,” teDuits said. “There are some events that I don’t love, but if it helps the team, I am willing to do it. I don’t mind it. Definitely, one of the traits that I like most about myself is that wherever I’m thrown in, I will do it and have a fun time doing it.”

Dane County mask mandate: How it will affect prep sports in the area

Having fun in the pool is something that teDuits learned to do early on in her career. She learned that from three of her four older brothers — Truman, Payton and Drew — who each have experience swimming at the collegiate level.

Truman is a sophomore on UW’s team while Payton swam at UW-Milwaukee. Drew swam four seasons with the Badgers, winning an NCAA championship in the 200 backstroke during his sophomore year in 2013.

“The best advice that my brothers have given me is to just do what you love. They’ve never really pressured me to swim,” teDuits said. “They always are super supportive of me and cheer me on along the way. It’s so amazing to have my brothers there alongside me cheering me on.”

Now teDuits is gearing up for what she hopes is a big final season with the Crusaders. She will certainly play a big role for Edgewood as the team shoots for the program’s seventh straight state championship, but according to Schwabe, teDuits has become much more than a stellar swimmer.

She’s also become a fantastic leader for the younger swimmers on the team.

“As she’s gotten older, she’s just continued to gain confidence in who she is as herself, and as a swimmer,” Schwabe said. “In her freshman year, she definitely just lacked some confidence, overall with just who she was or who she believed herself to be. As she’s gotten more comfortable in her skin, a lot more confident, that just shines through in leadership in a lot of dynamic ways.”

 

