Madison Edgewood senior Nate Frucht has announced he has orally committed to Boston University for men’s swimming, according to a CollegeSwimming.com report and a congratulatory announcement tweeted by Crusaders athletics.
Frucht finished first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 42.26 seconds and third in the 500 freestyle in 4:43.73 at the 2019 WIAA Division 2 boys swimming and diving meet in February at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. He was part of the Crusaders’ winning 400 freestyle relay (3:12.30) and part of the Crusaders’ second-place 200 free relay (1:28.15) at the state meet.
Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 state title.
According to CollegeSwimming.com, Frucht said: “I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Boston University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all of their support over the past years.”
Crusaders athletics tweeted: “Congratulations to SR Nate Frucht on committing to Boston University for swimming! Crusader Nation is proud of you Nate!”