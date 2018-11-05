Madison Edgewood senior Issy Petersen has orally committed to Butler University for women’s swimming.
Butler University is in Indianapolis, Indiana, and competes in the Big East Conference.
Petersen, in her fourth season of high school swimming, and her Edgewood teammates will seek the school’s fourth consecutive state title at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving championship Friday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
In individual events at state, Petersen has qualified in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. She also was part of the Crusaders’ victorious 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay at Saturday’s Division 2 Baraboo sectional.
At last year’s state meet, Petersen was part of the Crusaders' winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, third in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 50 freestyle as Edgewood won its third consecutive state title.
Petersen's teammate, senior Kaitlyn Barth, previously orally committed to Nebraska.