Madison Edgewood on crusade to repeat as WIAA Division 2 state champion at boys swimming and diving meet

Entering the season, a formidable collection of returning talent gave the Madison Edgewood boys swimming and diving team confidence it could repeat as WIAA Division 2 state champion.
Individual state champions Truman teDuits, Nate Frucht and Ben Stitgen and strong relays made for a solid nucleus.
But the emergence of other teams around the state, notably Cedarburg, caused Edgewood to take notice that repeating wasn’t a sure thing and made the Crusaders work even harder toward their title defense goal.
“A lot of us came into the season thinking we were going to be the top dogs again,” Edgewood senior Alex Moen said. “Then we realized throughout the season it was going to be more of a fight to win again and stand our place as state champions.”
That helped the Crusaders’ mind-set, senior Nate Frucht believed.
“I think we realized it and made good adjustments,” said Frucht, a captain with teDuits. “No one on the team thinks it’s going to be an easy journey this last week and I think everyone is ready to push for it.”
The Crusaders enter Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium ranked second in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, but as the favorite ahead of top-ranked Cedarburg in WISCA’s mock meet. Whitefish Bay, Elkhorn and McFarland also are top contenders.
Edgewood, which won its second title last year and first since 2014, was the Badger South dual winner and conference meet champion this season.
“It’s anybody’s game coming in here this week,” Edgewood coach Dan Lindstrom said. “It all depends on who hits on their marks and has good relays and good events. It could go any number of ways.”
Lindstrom is glad he has experienced swimmers on his side.
“I don’t think the stage is too big for them,” Lindstrom said. “A lot have been on this stage before. I am happy they have that experience. I will say they are also fully aware of what is at stake. Last year was a little bit different. … We had a bit of a buffer. There is no buffer this year.”
The meet begins with diving at 2:30 p.m. Friday and Edgewood hopes for an early boost from top-seeded Stitgen, a junior who has won the past two state diving titles, and freshman Bobby Arneson.
Swimming starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. A year ago, teDuits won state titles in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. (He won the 100 freestyle as a sophomore.)
This year, University of Wisconsin commit teDuits is top-seeded in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
You have free articles remaining.
He enters the state meet after establishing personal bests and pool records while winning sectional titles in the 200 IM (1 minute, 51.30 seconds) and 100 butterfly (49.86 seconds) at Baraboo. The butterfly time was a school record, with teDuits besting the mark previously held by his brother Drew, Lindstrom said.
“It’s one of my better years,” Truman teDuits said. “This is probably the hardest I’ve worked ever. Last year, I didn’t have a bad season but it wasn’t the season I wanted exactly. I really needed to get myself in the right mind-set to have a fresh start and do what I wanted to do last season.”
He said a sinus infection hampered him at the end of last season, although he took home first places in the two individual events and two relays at state last year.
He entered this season wanting to improve his backstroke and his endurance for the final 50 of the IM.
“Last year was really rough and my legs were hurting a lot, but this year I’m feeling a lot better about that,” teDuits said. “I’ve done more aerobic sets to get my endurance up.”
Boston University commit Frucht is the top seed in the 200-yard freestyle, an event he won at state last year. Frucht, who overcame illness and injury early in the season, said he worked to enhance his kick and his underwater swimming, a focal point for the whole team this season.
The Crusaders won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay at state last year. They are seeded first in the medley relay and second in the 400 freestyle relay this year.
Lindstrom said he might tweak Edgewood’s relays for the state meet. The Crusaders won all three relays at the sectional meet with Moen, teDuits, sophomore Colin Senke and junior Chase Korb swimming in the 200 medley relay; sophomore Davis Petersen, freshman Josh Weber, Korb and Frucht in the 200 freestyle relay; and teDuits, Frucht, Senke and Moen in the 400 freestyle relay.
How Edgewood does in the relays will be pivotal in the team title race.
“Not only for the point totals, but for the energy that comes from solid relay performances and good close races,” Lindstrom said. “The amount of energy you can feed off of is just huge.”
Lindstrom said the Crusaders’ victory in the 200 medley relay last year provided an immediate emotional boost.
“My fastest times I’ve ever swam have been on relays,” Frucht said. “I try to replicate that for my individual races, but there is an extra something that I’ve noticed a lot of people get to just push it in the relays.”
Moen, who plans to study business at Arizona State University but not compete in swimming, said competitors in relays have a mentality where they don’t want to let down their teammates.
This weekend also might be the final state meet at the Natatorium, depending on when the new facility at UW is finished.
“I love the `Nat,’’’ Frucht said. “It would have been neat to see the new pool and get to swim in it. I was hoping I’d break some pool records and get to say I had a pool record there (since it would be the first meet). But I think there is a homey feeling to the Nat, growing up swimming meets there.”
The Crusaders hope this trip to the Natatorium winds up with another team title.
“We are very excited,” teDuits said. “We are ready. We are ready to go and we are ready to swim fast, and give it our all.”