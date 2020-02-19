Madison Edgewood on crusade to repeat as WIAA Division 2 state champion at boys swimming and diving meet

This year, University of Wisconsin commit teDuits is top-seeded in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

He enters the state meet after establishing personal bests and pool records while winning sectional titles in the 200 IM (1 minute, 51.30 seconds) and 100 butterfly (49.86 seconds) at Baraboo. The butterfly time was a school record, with teDuits besting the mark previously held by his brother Drew, Lindstrom said.

“It’s one of my better years,” Truman teDuits said. “This is probably the hardest I’ve worked ever. Last year, I didn’t have a bad season but it wasn’t the season I wanted exactly. I really needed to get myself in the right mind-set to have a fresh start and do what I wanted to do last season.”

He said a sinus infection hampered him at the end of last season, although he took home first places in the two individual events and two relays at state last year.

He entered this season wanting to improve his backstroke and his endurance for the final 50 of the IM.

“Last year was really rough and my legs were hurting a lot, but this year I’m feeling a lot better about that,” teDuits said. “I’ve done more aerobic sets to get my endurance up.”