Ben Stitgen entered the final round of dives in second place at the WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving championship.
The Madison Edgewood sophomore realized he needed a big final dive to move into first, repeat as WIAA Division 2 state champion and jump-start the Crusaders’ bid to earn their first team championship in five years.
“I try to just zone out everybody else and I imagine myself doing the dive,” Stitgen said. “I just think about the joy of what I could bring to myself if I did win. And it’s a good boost (for the team).”
Stitgen successfully defended his state title — his come-from-behind victory opening the meet and setting the table for the top-ranked Crusaders’ joyous championship celebration Friday night at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
Then, Crusaders junior Truman teDuits — who wound up with four firsts — and his teammates took over. Edgewood won the first four events and six overall as the Crusaders ended Monona Grove’s four-year reign as Division 2 state champion.
The Crusaders, who finished with 289 points, won their second state title and first since 2014. Second-ranked Monona Grove finished second with 184 points. Third-ranked Rhinelander and fourth-ranked Elkhorn tied for third with 169 apiece.
“The guys came through together to swim a good meet, all the way from the start to the end,” Edgewood fourth-year coach Dan Lindstrom said, adding: “I’m really happy for the guys.”
TeDuits won the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and was part of Edgewood’s victorious 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
“It’s really great — the team coming together and working as hard as we did, putting up some great times and putting up some nice places,” teDuits said. “It means a lot.”
The team of junior Alex Moen, teDuits, freshman Colin Senke and senior Sean O’OConnor opened the swimming portion of the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay in a team-record 1 minute, 35.07 seconds, finishing ahead of runner-up Rhinelander (1:37.61) and third-place Baraboo (1:38.00).
The team of junior Nate Frucht, Senke, Moen and teDuits closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:12.30. Monona Grove was third in 3:16.60.
TeDuits, hampered by bronchitis at last Saturday’s sectional in Baraboo, claimed the 200 individual medley in 1:51.85, ahead of runner-up Aidan Lohr (1:52.53), a junior from Baraboo. TeDuits also won the breaststroke in a team-record :56.93. Monona Grove senior Josh Douberly (:57.83) finished third and Whitewater sophomore Young Liang (:58.66) was fourth.
“I’m still a little under the weather, but I felt a lot better,” teDuits said.
Frucht was the 200 freestyle winner (1:42.26); Monona Grove sophomore Jacob Douberly placed fourth (1:46.64).
Stitgen finished first with 458.65 points in diving. Stitgen, seeded third, came from behind to edge top-seeded Garrett Gonwa, a Cedarburg senior who wound up second with 445.95. Stitgen trailed Gonwa by 12 points entering the final round of three dives. Stitgen knew his last dives — including the final “triple front” — had the degree of difficulty to surpass Gonwa.
“My three dives before finals definitely were not my highest scoring dives,” Stitgen said. “I knew as long as I was slowly catching up in the finals I could pass him and win. My degree of difficulty was what saved me in the end, probably. My last dive, my triple front, it’s always been a little so-so. I get lucky on it sometimes and tonight was one of those times.”
Stitgen said he scored 62 points on his final dive — about 12 points better than he’s ever scored on that particular dive.
Lindstrom said: “On the very last dive to stick that front triple was awesome to watch. Then that 200 medley relay to come out right away set the tone, with a team record.”
Fort Atkinson senior Jeremiah Mansavage was a two-event winner. He earned the 50 freestyle in 21.90 seconds — in an extremely tight race that saw the top five spots separated by eight-hundredths of a second.
Mansavage later earned the 100 freestyle title (:47.49), finishing ahead of runner-up Moen (:47.89) and third-place finisher Josh Douberly (:47.90).
“I didn’t swim my best times, but a state championship is a state championship, so I shouldn’t complain,” Mansavage said. “I’m pretty happy. … It means a lot. It means setting goals for yourself and breaking them. It’s a confidence-booster.”
Shorewood senior Evan Szablewski (4:39.48) was the 500 freestyle champion, finishing ahead of runner-up Jacob Douberly (4:42.89). Frucht came out of the first heat and wound up third in 4:43.73. DeForest junior Ben Ramminger (4:44.83) was fourth.
Rhinelander senior Nolan Francis earned the 100 backstroke title in :49.91; ahead of runner-up Lohr (:50.74) and third-place finisher Moen (:51.41).
Rhinelander won the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.76). Edgewood (1:28.15) was second.
Sam Ryf, a senior from the Berlin/Green Lake team, won the 100 butterfly in :50.13.