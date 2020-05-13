Madison Edgewood dominates WISCA Division 2 awards; Middleton's Danny Lynam, Sun Prairie's Sophie Fiske earn Division 1 honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison Edgewood won WIAA Division 2 state championships in girls swimming and boys swimming during the 2019-20 school year.

The Crusaders were rewarded with numerous honors in Division 2 from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

In Division 1, Middleton’s Danny Lynam was named boys swimming coach of the year by WISCA after leading the Cardinals to their first WIAA Division 1 state title during the winter sports season.

Sun Prairie’s Sophie Fiske and Brookfield East’s Reilly Tiltmann shared the top honor as Division 1 girls swimmer of the year.

Edgewood claimed six of the eight awards in Division 2.

Edgewood’s Emily Schwabe was named Division 2 girls coach of the year, while sophomore Anna teDuits was chosen as Division 2 girls swimmer of the year.

The Crusaders’ Ben Stitgen, a junior, was named Division 2 boys diver of the year and Trevor Sisson was honored as Division 2 boys diving coach of the year.

Edgewood senior Truman teDuits was selected as Division 2 boys swimmer of the year and Dan Lindstrom was named Division 2 boys swim coach of the year. Lindstrom stepped down after the season after taking a new job in the Green Bay area.