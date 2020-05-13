Madison Edgewood dominates WISCA Division 2 awards; Middleton's Danny Lynam, Sun Prairie's Sophie Fiske earn Division 1 honors

Madison Edgewood won WIAA Division 2 state championships in girls swimming and boys swimming during the 2019-20 school year.
The Crusaders were rewarded with numerous honors in Division 2 from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
In Division 1, Middleton’s Danny Lynam was named boys swimming coach of the year by WISCA after leading the Cardinals to their first WIAA Division 1 state title during the winter sports season.
Sun Prairie’s Sophie Fiske and Brookfield East’s Reilly Tiltmann shared the top honor as Division 1 girls swimmer of the year.
Edgewood claimed six of the eight awards in Division 2.
Edgewood’s Emily Schwabe was named Division 2 girls coach of the year, while sophomore Anna teDuits was chosen as Division 2 girls swimmer of the year.
The Crusaders’ Ben Stitgen, a junior, was named Division 2 boys diver of the year and Trevor Sisson was honored as Division 2 boys diving coach of the year.
Edgewood senior Truman teDuits was selected as Division 2 boys swimmer of the year and Dan Lindstrom was named Division 2 boys swim coach of the year. Lindstrom stepped down after the season after taking a new job in the Green Bay area.
The Crusaders’ girls won their fifth consecutive Division 2 championship last fall at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. That tied the all-division record for consecutive team titles. Hartland Arrowhead won five straight Division 1 titles from 2002-06.
Anna teDuits won the 200-yard individual medley, senior Maeve O’Driscoll was first in the 50 freestyle and the top-ranked Crusaders swept the three relays, including setting two new state records, during a dominating performance.
The Edgewood boys won the Division 2 state title for the second consecutive season during the winter sports season.
Swimming personal-best times in his individual events, UW commit Truman teDuits defended his state title in the 200-yard individual medley and matched the state-record time in winning the 100 butterfly. He also was part of the Crusaders’ victorious, record-setting 200 medley relay and their triumphant 400 freestyle relay.
Edgewood finished with 293 points, pulling away from runner-up Cedarburg (265) in the final four events. Stitgen won the diving title for the third consecutive year and senior Nate Frucht defended his title in the 200 freestyle. Edgewood won six events overall.
In Division 1, Lynam directed Middleton to its first state title in boys swimming and diving after second-place finishes the past two years. Second-ranked Middleton used its depth to finish with 228 points, six points better than top-ranked Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial.
The Cardinals finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the meet’s final event. That was Middleton’s top placing.
Fiske, a Sun Prairie junior and UW recruit, made four visits to the top of the awards stand at the Division 1 girls state meet.
She defended her individual titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle events and was the anchor of Sun Prairie’s victorious 200 and 400 free relays.
WISCA award winners (according to information provided by WISCA):
Division 1 boys
D1 boys swimmer of year: Kaiser Neverman of Green Bay Southwest co-op (Green Bay United co-op)
D1 boys diver of the year: Mike Konle of Milwaukee Marquette
D1 boys swim coach of the year: Danny Lynam of Middleton
D1 boys dive coach of the year: Herman Acevedo of Milwaukee Marquette
Division 2 boys
D2 boys swimmer of year: Truman teDuits of Madison Edgewood
D2 boys diver of the year: Ben Stitgen of Madison Edgewood
D2 boys swim coach of the year: Dan Lindstrom of Madison Edgewood
D2 boys dive coach of the year: Trevor Sisson of Madison Edgewood
Division 1 girls
D1 girls swimmer of year (tie): Sophie Fiske of Sun Prairie and Reilly Tiltmann of Brookfield East
D1 girls diver of the year: Av Osero of Neenah
D1 girls swim coach of the year: Mike Rose of Brookfield East
D1 girls dive coach of the year: Carol Rose of Brookfield East
Division 2 girls
D2 girls swimmer of year: Anna teDuits of Madison Edgewood
D2 girls diver of the year: Bella Smith of Hales Corners Whitnall
D2 girls swim coach of the year: Emily Schwabe of Madison Edgewood
D2 girls dive coach of the year: Cheryl Weber of Hales Corners Whitnall
