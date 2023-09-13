The pool has long been a place of comfort for Maia Grant.

First taking to the water when she was 8 years old swimming for the Monona Waves club swim team in the Madison All-City Swim League, the Madison East senior has rode that momentum into a four-year career for the Purgolders.

Grant delivered some of East's top performances at last year's WIAA Division 2 Middleton sectional, competing in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, as well as competing on the Purgolders' 200 medley and free relays.

She's added in the 500 free to her typical sprint repertoire this fall while also trying to keep things fun for a young Purgolders team that has spent the first portion of the season displaced from its home pool.

From her guilty pleasure movie and go-to fast food restaurant, meet Maia Grant.

