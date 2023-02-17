WAUKESHA — After last week’s sectionals, McFarland first-year coach Justin Harrington did the math.

Harrington came to the conclusion the Spartans might not be the favorite but they would be in the hunt for the title at Friday night’s WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“On Sunday, I scored out the meet,” Harrington said. “And I said, `Oh, this could be anybody’s (meet). We were just 19 points behind Shorewood. This could be ours.’ Some of our swimmers weren’t fully tapered at sectionals. So, `Keep the faith. Keep it optimistic, too.’ … We came out with the second place, which is not too shabby. It was a magical night.”

McFarland started strong with an opening 200-yard medley relay triumph, then finished with victories from junior Lyon Hall in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay (the meet’s final event).

Rhinelander, second-ranked in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, took the title with 256 points. Fourth-ranked McFarland pulled into second with 250.5 points and top-ranked Shorewood finished third with 249.

Hall, sophomore Preston Nygaard, sophomore Shane TeBeest and senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz finished first in 1 minute, 35.99 seconds in the 200 medley relay.

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights team of senior Austin Kaukl, sophomore Damian Henning, freshman Carson Lamont and senior Sam King was third (1:37.68). Mount Horeb, making its first state appearance as a standalone program after being in a co-op with Verona, placed sixth (1:40.46).

“It was nice to start it off strong and set the tone,” Harrington said.

Hall, who entered as the top seed in the 100 backstroke, finished first in a personal-best 51.19 seconds, ahead of runner-up Zacha King of Rhinelander (:51.77) and Baraboo junior Ryan Reuter, who was third (:53.32). Hall wound up with three firsts — the individual first place and two relay victories.

“It’s a really new experience,” Hall said about winning a state title. “I’ve never done that before. I don’t really know what to feel. I was really happy I had someone (Zacha King) who was my speed to swim against. It was really nice to swim against him. I don’t think I would have done it if he wasn’t there.”

The Spartans’ 400 freestyle relay of TeBeest, Zabawa-Lodholz, junior Luke Morrison and Hall won the event in 3:09.89, ahead of runner-up Shorewood (3:10.62). Rhinelander was fourth (3:17.62).

“We did really well,” Hall said. “We came out higher (than the meet projections). … It was a team effort. It really was.”

Stoughton sophomore Julian Callender, who said he was seeking a top-three finish, won his first state title in the 100 breaststroke and planned to celebrate with ice cream with his teammates.

Callender finished in :56.76, edging runner-up Sam King (:57.63), a senior from Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (sixth as a team with 132 points).

Callender, who entered the meet as the second seed, said he started strong, struggled with his kick being too shallow on the third leg, then pulled it together. King, the top seed, also had been the runner-up the past two years.

Glendale Nicolet junior Jack Sullivan won the 200 freestyle for the third consecutive time, finishing first in a state-record time of 1:38.72. That broke the previous mark of 1:39.00, set by Hudson’s John Cahoy in 1995. Hall finished third in 1:42.57.

Sullivan also won the 100 freestyle (:45.27). Zabawa-Lodholz earned fourth (:48.17).

Shorewood senior Aiden Strath (1:52.60) was the 200 individual medley champion. Callender earned third (1:57.15) and Morrison was sixth (2:01.25).

Adrian Bellido, a Brookfield Academy senior, defended his title in the 50 freestyle, winning in :20.81. Zabawa-Lodholz (:21.38) and TeBeest (:21.49) finished second and third, respectively in the 50 freestyle. Sam King placed sixth (:21.76).

Bellido later repeated as champion in the 100 butterfly, winning in record time (:49.60) and breaking his own mark of :49.22 set in 2022. TeBeest was second in :50.91 in the butterfly.

Rhinelander won the 200 freestyle relay (1:27:00). Stoughton was fifth and McFarland sixth.

Ethan Schutten, a sophomore from Hales Corners Whitnall, won the 500 freestyle (4:40.27). DeForest freshman Carter O’Leary was eighth (4:58.15).

Menomonie senior Dylan Norby defended his title in diving, finishing first with 457.25 points. Plymouth junior Zeb Schermacher was runner-up with 383.35.

Madison Edgewood senior Bobby Arneson finished eighth in diving (311.85 points).

Arneson placed fourth with 313.25 a year ago when Edgewood was the Division 2 state team champion. The Crusaders had small numbers on their roster this season due to graduation and other departures, including Finnley Conklin (the Division 2 100 breaststroke champion while swimming for Edgewood last year) transferring to Oregon this school year, and weren’t a factor in the team race.

