Kaitlin Haag leads Middleton to foundational fourth-place state finish

WAUKESHA — Strength in numbers paid off for the Middleton girls swimming and diving team on Saturday.

Middleton’s best event finish was a fourth place at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium, but the Cardinals used their depth and good relay showings to attain the highest team finish among Madison-area schools.

“I think our team gave a really good effort and we stayed really positive,” Middleton junior Kaitlin Haag said. “I’m really proud of everyone. Our depth definitely helps. We had almost everyone who went to sectionals qualify for state, which was really impressive.”

The Cardinals finished fourth with 182.5 points, ahead of fifth-place Verona (144).

Hartland Arrowhead was the Division 1 team champion (318.5), followed by runner-up Brookfield East (285.5) and Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial (196).

“We were seeded fourth going into the meet and we thought we had a chance at getting third,” Middleton coach RJ Leiferman said. “We didn’t end up that far away. Overall, fourth place is really good for our team. Our girls had really good meets this week and last week (at sectionals).”

Middleton’s top finish was fourth in the 200 freestyle relay, an event won by Arrowhead in 1 minute, 31.14 seconds. The Cardinals’ team of freshman Sulia Miller, senior Abby Ensenberger, Haag and junior Piper Garcia-Hall finished in 1:36.39.

Haag had Middleton's best individual performance.

Haag placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 2.06 seconds. Ella Antoniewski, a freshman from Waukesha South/Mukwonago, took first in 4:49.75. Middleton sophomore Hannah Machleidt and senior Sophie Benson were eighth and 12th, respectively.

Earlier in the meet, Haag earned eighth in the 200 freestyle in a personal-best 1:53.33. Antoniewski also won the 200 freestyle (1:48.07).

Haag had plenty of support from teammates in that event as Benson finished 11th, sophomore Audrey Alexander 12th and Ensenberger 14th.

“I was really happy with my time in my 200 free,” Haag said. “In my 500, I’m really proud of my effort. That’s all I can control.”

The Cardinals’ team of junior Lily Mair, senior Natalie Charles, sophomore Isabell Frommelt and Garcia-Hall was fifth (1:46.67) in the 200 medley relay, which Brookfield East won in 1:39.68.

Cardinals sophomore Avery Potrzebowski finished seventh in diving with 409.55 points. The diving champion was Germantown senior Kristina Wittmann (461.80).

Middleton placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay, the meet's final event. The team of Mair, Benson, Haag and Charles finished in 3:33.61. Brookfield East set a state record of 3:18.95.

“There are definitely things I can work on for next year,” said Haag, who hopes to swim in college. “But I’m really excited for next year and to see how our team does. We have a lot coming back. We have a lot of really good seniors, but we have a lot of good people coming back. I’m really excited for next year.”