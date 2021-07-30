Jane Garlock thrives on fun, success — and nerves — at the All-City Swim Meet

“With how tall of a body she has, it’s a lot to grow into that and know how to swim competitively with such height compared to her competitors,” Andryk said. “She’s gotten so much better at being a technical swimmer and working the little elements of her race like her breakout, her start, her turns, making sure she’s not breathing every stroke.”

She spends most of her down time at All-City standing beside the pool loudly cheering on her teammates.

“She is very much here for her friends, here for anybody on the team,” Andryk said. “She brings the energy, and I think a lot of other people when they are really nervous Jane is there to be goofy and to make sure that they are having fun.”

Nerves play a role for Garlock as well but in a good way.

“My parents think I go faster when I am nervous which is true, I guess,” Garlock said. “My first meet I was really nervous and then I went my fastest and then this (current) meet I went my fastest, too, because I was nervous.”

Garlock played an integral role in her favorite All-City memory — Middleton's title in 2018, which culminated with the tradition of the winners jumping in the pool.

“I remember that my cousin and my sister, they didn’t make it to finals, but they came to watch me, and they were in their clothes but they jumped in anyway,” Garlock said.

