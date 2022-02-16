How visa troubles landed Finnish native Axel Berglund on Oregon's boys swimming team

Axel Berglund was originally supposed to spend this year in Florida, but complications with his travel visa caused a delay.

Berglund is from Finland and was trying to study abroad in the United States this school year. The original plan was to attend a school in Florida and live with a host family.

“I didn’t get an interview time in Finland,” Berglund said, “so I actually had to go to Estonia to get that. Because of that, I was late for the school in Florida and they didn’t take me because I wasn’t there for the first day of school.”

American Field Service, which facilitates study abroad opportunities, looked elsewhere for Berglund, contacting Julie and Jim Hagstrom, of Oregon, who had hosted foreign exchange students in the past. They stepped up and offered to be his host family.

“It was the end of September, most exchange students had already been in the states for a whole month,” Julie Hagstrom said. “It kind of made me sad that a student, to no fault of their own, would have their year canceled. Because we have a house with four bedrooms and nobody in them but us, we opted to do it.”

Within days — after the Hagstroms passed background checks — Berglund was off to Wisconsin.

One reason the Hagstroms chose to host Berglund was they noticed in his bio that, like them, his interests were sports-inclined. The couple are independent school bus contractors who transport many of Oregon’s teams to events and know most of the coaches.

“I had just taken a cross country team, and I asked coach (Erik) Haakenson, ‘Would you let this kid join your team with only two meets left?’" Julie said. “And he said, ‘Hell yes.’ I think because we have a great relationship with these (coaches) because of our side business, they were very interested in helping us.”

This provided Berglund a way to get ingratiated with his new surroundings and classmates. But what would he do in the winter after a short cross country season?

Joining cross country solved that problem for him. Berglund said some of his running teammates asked him to join the swim team in the winter.

In Finland, Berglund played handball and hadn't swam competitively before.

“When we were in the weight-room or doing anything on land, he was up there with the best of the guys on the team,” boys swimming coach Justin Sawran said. “But swimming definitely takes a specific practice in the water and getting a feel for the water, so he did have a learning curve once we got in the pool.”

Berglund wasn’t the only one. Several of his teammates were new to the sport as well, Sawran said.

“That makes it a little bit easier that he’s got a group of people to learn with, because they can train and learn together and the practices can be modified for a group of people rather than doing one-off things with one person," Sawran said.

Sawran added that Berglund’s prior athletic experience, albeit in a sport like handball, really helped him pick things up quickly.

“I like this one quote from this professional development I did over the summer,” Sawran said, “it was: ‘a good swimmer doesn’t necessarily make a good athlete, but a good athlete would make a good swimmer.’”

Berglund swam in both varsity and junior varsity events throughout the season, competing in the 50-yard freestyle in Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Verona sectional. He finished 28th. He also competed in a more complex stroke, the butterfly, as part of a JV medley relay race in one of the final meets of the season.

“If I would have stayed here for a longer time, I probably would have swam for the winter seasons and really tried to make my butterfly better, because I really enjoyed that and I saw potential in me swimming butterfly.”

But Berglund doesn't expect to swim competitively again when he returns to Finland after the school year.

“I really see how people really enjoy it, and I’ve actually really enjoyed it,” Berglund said.

“In Finland it’s harder to start a new sport, especially when you’re older. Here it’s a lot easier to try different sports.”

Another difference Berglund noted: how much more “social and supportive” Americans are compared to Finns, who are more “quiet and reserved.”

He made friends with his teammates and credits them for driving him around since he doesn’t have a license.

He said he’s enjoyed all the experiences they’ve shared. Many of those experiences come at practices and meets, but he's also attended a Packers game at Lambeau Field and eaten the most McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A he “ever has in his life.”

“The one piece of feedback I always get is how supportive and welcoming everyone is,” Sawran said. “These guys who may not have had a place in the high school social structure can find a place with the swim team. So, the group of guys on the team — it’s all them, it’s not necessarily a culture that I’ve created.”

“I think we have to give a ton of credit to the coaches who have worked with (Berglund),” Jim Hagstrom said. “They were really accommodating for taking on a kid who really didn’t have any competitive swimming skills. They were very gracious, and the administration was very supportive. Without the support of a lot of people, it’d be hard to make this work as well as it does.”

