How Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming emphatically ended its Division 2 state relay title drought

WAUKESHA — A fixture at the WIAA Division 2 boys swimming and diving championships the past decade, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights hadn't captured relay gold since 2017.

The Eagles broke that streak emphatically Friday night.

The team of junior Sam King and seniors Evan Leece, Ryan Godwin and Matthew Loy hit the wall in 1 minute, 27.12 seconds, winning by over a second to end a five-year title drought at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

The win was one of seven podium finishes for the Eagles, who placed fifth with 165 points, their second straight top-5 standing, narrowly ahead of Glendale Nicolet (162).

Madison Edgewood captured the team title with 274 points, its third title in four years, ahead of Cedarburg (233) and third-place Rhinelander (202.5). Shorewood (185) rounded out the top five.

“We went through a series of really successful years back in 2015-17, and when they crushed that swim, I said ‘That was the meet right there.’ Winning a state title is a big deal and we dropped so much time today, and that is very atypical for us,” Sauk Prairie coach Todd Wuerger said.

“When we suit up and shave down for sectionals just to get here, we usually don’t drop time anymore. I think their mission was they wanted to make a statement. They wanted to win a race and finish top five, and they were fifth today.”

The Eagles entered with the top seed in the event but knew it would take one big swim to hold onto the No. 1 spot. Wuerger said he told the entire group “it comes down to everyone,” a mantra the group lived by.

Sauk Prairie took the lead after the opening 50 and held on from there, turning things over to Loy with the anchor leg.

“I loved being able to go into my leg with a lead, because it means my teammates did my job,” he said. “They took me out so I wouldn’t have to be the one to bring it back. They just came, swam and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

It was one of three trips to the medal stand for Loy alone. The senior opened his night with a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 21.42 seconds, just ahead of King (:21.74) in fifth.

Finnley Conklin sets pool record to lead Madison Edgewood boys swimming to Baraboo sectional title The Crusaders triumph in seven of the 12 events, including two individual wins each by freshman Finnley Conklin and senior Colin Senke.

Loy later finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (:46.86) and punctuated the night by anchoring the Eagles’ sixth-place 400 freestyle relay. He was joined by Godwin, Leece and junior Austin Kaukl in improving on their seventh-place seed with a time of 3:16.31.

“He just made a statement to end his high school swim career; I think he’ll be happy with the result. Four-for-four on the podium, that’s a great way to end your career,” Wuerger said.

As special as it was to finish on the podium in each of his events, the 50 freestyle was especially memorable as he swam one lane apart from King.

“It’s honestly better swimming next to each other than with anyone else, because there is that in-team competition. Swimming next to him is something I’ve always loved doing because we’ve been swimming together since we were 8 and I’m excited to see what he does next year,” he said of his former Mazomanie Barracudas teammate.

King finished second in the 100 breaststroke for the second straight season, with a time of 57.54 seconds behind Edgewood freshman Finnley Conklin (:55.20).

King opened by swimming the breaststroke leg of the Eagles’ fifth-place 200 medley relay as the group of Kaukl, King, Leece and Godwin finished in 1:39.46. It was the first of 10 personal best swims ]for the Eagles, something Wuerger admitted usually isn’t the case for the Eagles.

“I still go back to the Badger West Conference relay meet, and I told people at that meet, ‘We have a ton of growing up to do,’ and I was just chalking this up to be a development year. To see these guys finish fifth and win a race, where did that come from?” he said.

