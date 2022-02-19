How Middleton's freestyle relays put together state championship performances

WAUKESHA – In the final weeks leading up the state meet, Middleton junior Nick Chirafisi was right where he wanted to be.

He was building his times during the Big Eight Conference meet and sectionals, preparing for Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 boys swimming and diving state meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Chirafisi and his relay teammates were ready for their moment, as Middleton won the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.

“We swam the best we possibly could and it showed for us,” Chirafisi said. “I think everyone was happy. I think the 200 was the backbone for the 400. It got everyone going. It was great. We were really happy with it.”

Senior Blaise Lin, senior Venden Berge, junior Jack Madoch and Chirafisi earned first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 23.93 seconds. Madison West was second (1:24.85) and Sun Prairie finished third (1:25.50). Verona/Mount Horeb placed sixth (1:26.48).

Berge, junior Jack Madigan, Madoch and Chirafisi – with a strong anchor leg – later claimed the 400 freestyle relay in 3:04.62. Sun Prairie was third (3:07.13). Madison West took sixth (3:08.93).

“We have been pretty successful in those (relays) all season, so it was good to continue that today,” Middleton coach R.J. Leiferman said. “The guys, all four in both relays, went way faster than they’ve ever gone before. The wins are great, but they went really fast.”

Big Eight champion Madison West had the top finish among area teams in the team race.

Brookfield Central/East earned the Division 1 title with 208 points. Brookfield Central/East, ranked second in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, finished ahead of top-ranked Hartland Arrowhead, runner-up with 188.

Fifth-ranked Madison West placed third with 182.

“All of our guys swam incredible,” Regents coach Jack Englehardt said. “I’m pumped.”

West was followed by fourth-ranked and fourth-place Middleton (175), fifth-place Sun Prairie (173) and seventh-place Verona/Mount Horeb (137.50).

“We were not far from three and two, so that stings a little,” Leiferman said. “But at the end of the day, we got better from last week. We have a lot of good returning swimmers next year and it’s exciting to see what they do.”

The swimming portion of the meet was held Saturday afternoon and night. Madison Memorial senior Drew Bennett won the diving competition, which began in the morning, with a record score of 668.75.

Madison West sophomore Abram Mueller earned second in the 200 individual medley (1:50.64). Teammate Atticus Nordmeyer, a junior, finished sixth (1:52.97). Arrowhead junior Lance Johnson won the 200 IM in 1:48.82.

Mueller also was second in the 100 breaststroke (:55.01), with Johnson again the champion (:54.91). Nordmeyer was fourth (:55.38), Verona/Mount Horeb senior Nathan Rozeboom fifth (:57.12) and Verona/Mount Horeb senior Luke Bennin sixth (:57.22).

“He did great,” Englehardt said about Mueller. “I’ve been coaching him since he was 8 years old. We’ve always been on the same page. It’s good to see him finally be able to swim at the state meet.”

Chirafisi finished second in the 500 freestyle (4:29.69). Bay Port senior Ozan Kalafat established a new state record of 4:27.75, breaking the 2009 mark of 4:28.98.

Defending champion Chirafisi earlier finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:38.98). Kalafat was the winner in 1:37.42, with Sheboygan North senior William Hayon second (1:37.69).

“He was just racing two stars,” Leiferman said about Chirafisi. “He is a star, and he’s got one more year. … He put up best times in both his races.”

Said Chirafisi: “Winning, of course, is great, but you can’t go wrong with a best time.”

Madoch collected two runner-up finishes in the sprints to Sam Bork, an Appleton North/East senior.

Bork won the 50 freestyle (:20.10), just ahead of Madoch (:20.42). Sun Prairie senior Ethan Braatz was fourth (:20.85).

Bork claimed first in the 100 freestyle (:44.19), again ahead of Madoch (:45.48). Braatz was fourth (:46.16). Verona/Mount Horeb senior Max McCartney placed sixth (:46.61).

Madison East junior Smith Connor finished third in the 100 backstroke (:49.95). Brookfield Central/East junior Stuart Seymour was first (:48.53) and teammate Michael Long, a senior, placed second (:48.76), which was critical in Brookfield Central/East pulling away for the team title.

Hayon won the 100 butterfly in a record time of :47.14, breaking the 2021 mark of :47.27. Sun Prairie senior Jonathan Schluesche was sixth (:50.51).

Brookfield Central/East won the 200 medley relay in 1:31.14. Verona/Mount Horeb (1:34.02), Madison West (1:34.34) and Sun Prairie (1:35.01) took fourth through sixth places, respectively.

Sun Prairie, which won its first Division 1 state title last year, was without coach Joel Coyne at Saturday’s meet. His wife, Tricia, had a baby boy, Camden Mitchell Coyne, on Thursday and Joel Coyne was scheduled to watch via livestream, said Konrad Plomedahl, one of the Cardinals’ assistants who also is Sun Prairie’s girls coach.

