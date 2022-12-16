How Middleton, Madison West boys swimming added another historic chapter to their rivalry

First-year Middleton boys swimming coach Wes Laugerhausen heard plenty of chatter about the strength of his incoming freshman class before the start to this season.

“I had heard talking before that many of our freshmen showed up this year, and many people said how good they would be. But until I got to see them with my own eyes, I can only take other people’s words versus my own, and I’d like to say everybody was correct,” he said.

Sam Wolf lived up to expectations and then some Friday night. The first-year standout helped break two pool records, including the 200-yard individual medley, in helping the Cardinals hold off Madison West 93-77 in a Big Eight Conference dual meet.

The Cardinals and Regents combined to break four pool records in the rivals’ likely final meeting at the original Madison West pool before the new facility opens next fall.

“It was a disappointing meet for us as a whole last year,” Middleton senior Jack Madoch said. “But I think taking that experience from last year and bringing it into this meet, we’ve always had a really nice rivalry with West and it was definitely a good meet. It was special.”

Special is an apt word as last year’s third and fourth-place teams at the WIAA Division 1 state championships — West topped the Cardinals by seven points — put on a show in front of a packed crowd.

It didn’t take long for records to start falling as Wolf etched his name in the rivalry’s history early in the 200-yard individual medley. Facing off with West junior Abram Mueller, Wolf pulled away over the final 50 yards to win the event in 1 minute, 54.48 seconds, breaking the record of 1:55.04 set in 2013 by Madison Memorial’s Jeremy Temprano.

“I’m more just focused on executing at this point and doing my best,” Wolf said of breaking the pool record. “I’ve known Abram for a while and I’m kind of more focused on myself, but he’s a fun guy to race.”

Mueller returned the favor to Wolf later in the night as he broke his pool record in the 100 breaststroke. After surging to a time of :58.25 last season, Mueller cruised in :56.71, edging Wolf (:57.34).

The emphatic response to the earlier loss didn’t surprise West coach Jack Englehardt in the slightest.

“It’s just what he does. He’s a competitor, he’s a dog and he doesn’t really get down from that kind of stuff,” he said of Mueller, who posted a runner-up time of 1:55.48 in the 200 IM.

Along with Wolf and Mueller, Madoch broke a pool record in the 50 freestyle. In the final event before the break, the Cardinals speedster and reigning Division 1 state runner-up crushed the field with a time of :20.80, winning by a second ahead of West’s Alex Shaw (:22.19) and breaking the record time of :21.07 set by the Regents’ Isaac Casey in 2020.

“I’ve always been very fast twitch so I can get moving really quickly and it’s been something I’ve been better at, as opposed to the distance events,” Madoch said of his sprint success, which included winning the 100 freestyle in :47.35 against the Regents.

“And I think they’re more fun; you get up and go, it’s high intensity and I just enjoy them.”

Along with their individual successes, Madoch and Wolf teamed with Max Carter and Nick Chirafisi to win the 400 freestyle relay by more than 10 seconds in 3:10.93. The mark shattered the record time of 3:14.50 set by Memorial’s John Hornacek, Ryan and Nick Menninga and Temprano in 2013.

“I don’t really know the pool records at each pool we go to, but depending on the times our guys are able to consistently go, which is what I’m most excited for; the consistency we’re able to show up with when we do go to a pool, whether it might be during the week and after a tough practice,” Laugerhausen said.

Chirafisi swept the distance events, winning the 200 freestyle (1:45.18) and 500 freestyle (4:46.43), while Theo Wolf won the 100 backstroke (:54.09) to round out the Cardinals’ individual winners. Ben Runzheimer tallied the only other individual win for West, hitting the wall in the 100 butterfly in 53.98 seconds.

The teams split the other two relays with the Cardinals taking first in the 200 medley and the Regents winning the 200 freestyle. Despite coming out on different ends of the ledger, Englehardt and Laugerhausen know the competitive rivalry can be a major launching pad for both teams looking ahead.

“Points-wise we were down, but everyone swam insane tonight; JV and varsity,” Englehardt said. “There were lifetime bests happening at a point in the season where were just beating these kids up in practice every single day, so this is just nuts.”

Added Laugerhausen: “For what we’re trying to do, day in and day out at practice, and to duplicate at meets (like this) is exactly what we’re going for. I think the sky is the limit; we’re heading into winter break and that’s where a lot of tough training will ensue.”

