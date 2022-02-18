How Madison Edgewood won the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving title

WAUKESHA — After a third-place finish a year ago, the Madison Edgewood boys swimming and diving team’s season-long goal had been to win the WIAA Division 2 state championship.

Edgewood remained small in numbers, with 13 individuals.

But the team relied on the slogan “It takes all of us,” which carried the Crusaders all the way to the state title Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“It feels great, it really does,” Edgewood coach Michael Milinovich said. “Last year, we finished third with, I think, six guys. I remember looking at the juniors who are now seniors and telling them, ‘When you are here next year, I want to be the ones jumping in the pool.’ All season, it’s been our goal.“

Edgewood, ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, finished first with 274 points. Defending champion and top-ranked Cedarburg was runner-up with 233 points, while second-ranked Rhinelander placed third (202.50).

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, which won the 200-yard freestyle relay, finished fifth with 165 and McFarland was seventh with 160.

Edgewood also won Division 2 state titles in 2019 and 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

Edgewood won relays in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle. Senior Colin Senke, a University of Wisconsin commit, defended his 100 backstroke crown and freshman Finnley Conklin was the 100 breaststroke champion.

Senke said the team also relied on another motto, “One more rep,” which meant they wanted to outwork any opponent.

“It means everything to me,” Senke said about the title. “Last year, we got brand-new coaches, who had big shoes to fill. … Last year, they brought so much to the team. They made the team feel like a family. We have a bigger family. Our team is small, but last year we were even smaller. That family aspect they brought to us, I think it meant everything to us.’’

The Crusaders started strong and finished even stronger, winning the final three events.

The team of Senke, Conklin, sophomore Jaxon VandenBrook and senior Silas Leuthner won the 200 medley relay, the first swimming event of the meet, in a Division 2 state-record time of 1 minute, 33.52 seconds.

That broke Edgewood’s 2020 record 1:33.77 set at the UW Natatorium. Senke also was part of that relay.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights finished fifth (1:39.46) and McFarland sixth (1:40.34) in the event.

Senke won the 100 backstroke in 50.12 seconds. McFarland sophomore Lyon Hall was fourth (:53.78).

Conklin then won the 100 breaststroke in :55.20. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights junior Sam King was second (:57.54) and Stoughton freshman Julian Callender placed fifth (1:00.21).

“It feels great,” Conklin said. “Our hard work paid off. We had a goal at the beginning of the season to become state champions. I want to thank my coaches. They did a great job with the taper.”

Edgewood capped off the championship by claiming the closing 400 freestyle relay, with the team of senior Davis Peterson, Senke, Leuthner and Conklin finishing in 3:11.94. McFarland was third (3:13.75) and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights sixth (3:16.31).

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights team of King, senior Ryan Godwin, senior Evan Leece and senior Matthew Loy won the 200 free relay in 1:27.12.

The effort left coach Todd Wuerger pumping his fists, then high-fiving the swimmers afterward.

“I’m speechless,” Wuerger said. “That 200 free relay, I told the guys when they came back after the race, ‘Come on, let’s get on the bus and go.’ … When they crushed that swim, that was the state meet right there (for me).”

Senke didn’t repeat in the 100 butterfly, finishing second in :50.32. Brookfield Academy junior Adrian Bellido finished first with a record time of :49.22. Bellido shattered the record of :49.52, held by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell (2011) and Edgewood’s Truman teDuits (2020).

Cedarburg junior Isaac Fleig defended his title in the 200 individual medley, winning in a record time of 1:50.33. That broke the Division 2 mark of 1:48.14 set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell in 2012. Conklin finished second in 1:54.12.

Fleig also defended his title in the 500 freestyle, setting another record with a time of 4:26.64. That broke the 2017 mark of 4:28.83 by Monona Grove’s Ben McDade.

Stoughton junior Evan Schmidt was runner-up in 4:39.91, VandenBrook placed fourth (4:54.05). Petersen was sixth (4:54.72).

Schmidt earlier earned third place in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:42.55. Vandenbook took fifth (1:45.28). Glendale Nicolet sophomore Jack Sullivan was the 200 freestyle winner in 1:39.41.

“They were both best times,” Schmidt said. “I was really, really happy.”

Schmidt said he didn’t get to compete in the 500 last year after suffering a dislocated knee prior to that season, which made him ecstatic to get the opportunity to compete in that event this season.

Bellido also won the 50 freestyle in :20.85. There was good area representation in the event: Loy finished fourth (:21.42); King fifth (:21.74); McFarland junior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz sixth (:21.80); and McFarland freshman Shane TeBeest seventh :21.91.

Defending champion Matt Dedering, a Cedarburg junior, was victorious in the 100 freestyle (:45.49). Loy placed fifth in :46.86.

Edgewood finished third and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights placed fourth last year in Waukesha.

Edgewood junior Bobby Arneson placed fourth in diving, the first event of the day. Menomonie junior Dylan Norby was the champion with 382 points, just ahead of runner-up Zeb Schermacher, a Plymouth sophomore who had 377.80.

Erik Olmen, a junior from Berlin/Green Lake, was third with 313.45, edging out Arneson (313.25).

