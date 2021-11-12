How Madison Edgewood won its seventh consecutive state title in girls swimming and diving

WAUKESHA — Madison Edgewood senior Abby Reid wasn’t bothered that she began her two individual events from Lane 1 at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet Friday night.
“I like to just think, `If you have a lane, you have an opportunity,’” said Reid, who won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. “So, you just have to take advantage of those opportunities and do what you know how to do.”
Top-ranked Edgewood, led by junior Izzy Enz and University of Wisconsin commit Reid, seemingly took advantage of all its opportunities.
The Crusaders won seven of the 12 events, including sweeping the relays, and set three Division 2 state records in the process — one individually by Enz in the 200-yard freestyle and two in the relays.
Those fast times and high finishes from Edgewood’s array of talent left the Crusaders in seventh heaven.
Edgewood won its seventh consecutive state title — extending its record streak — while piling up a Division 2-record 394 points at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
“It feels great,” Enz said. “The experience is the same every time. It’s just such a great feeling. The team together is just so good and I think we all have a special bond, and I think that’s what helps us win.”
Rhinelander was second with 156 points. Baraboo — led by senior Ella Lohr’s runner-up finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke — finished third with 144.
“It definitely feels good to have all that hard work pay off,” Reid said after coming out of the pool following Edgewood’s celebratory victory leap. “I know myself and all these girls surrounding me have been working so hard for this moment. It’s so special.”
Enz’s 200 freestyle time of 1 minute, 47.65 seconds eclipsed the 2017 mark of 1:48.38 held by Edgewood’s Kelly Rodriguez. Enz and Crusaders junior Brynn Stacey (1:48.66) finished 1-2 in the event.
“Going in, I wasn’t quite sure,” Enz said. “I didn’t go as fast as I wanted to at sectionals. So, I definitely had a little bit of doubt. But I knew I could do whatever I put my mind to, and that was something I really wanted to accomplish. And I did it.”
She later won the 500 freestyle (4:55.29), with Stacey second (4:56.95) and Edgewood freshman Sylvia Thompson fourth.
The Crusaders’ team of junior Sophie Reed, Enz, Stacey and Reid erased a 2019 Edgewood Division 2 record in the 200 freestyle relay, winning in 1:34.46. DeForest placed third.
The Edgewood team of senior Anna teDuits (who’s a UW commit), Stacey, Reed and Enz then finished the meet with a record-setting performance in the 400 freestyle relay, claiming first in 3:25.56 and bettering a 2016 Edgewood record.
“It was really awesome,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said about her team’s point total. “We were seeded to get like 334, but we knew we had a lot of opportunities to swim up, in terms of what we were seeded. (The title) is really surreal. Here I am standing after winning the seventh. The first one felt crazy and each and every single one in and of itself felt crazy, even if it was predicted.”
The Crusaders’ 200 medley relay team of senior Claire Sweeney, teDuits, freshman Izzy Bloom and Reid opened the swimming portion of the meet with a victory in 1:45.20. Baraboo (1:46.16) finished third, McFarland (1:47.19) was fourth and DeForest (1:48.15) fifth.
Reid won the 50 freestyle in 23.50 seconds and the 100 freestyle in :50.93.
Rhinelander senior Malia Francis (2:03.91) won the 200 individual medley, followed by runner-up teDuits (2:05.27) and third-place finisher Sam Vega (2:06.95), an Edgewood junior.
McFarland senior Mara Freeman finished second (:55.79) in the 100 backstroke, an event in which Francis set a Division 2 state record of :54.39.
Wauwatosa West senior Lauren Malinowski set a Division 2 record in winning the 100 butterfly in :54.47, with Lohr second (:57.09).
Edgewood won its sixth consecutive title during the one-division state meet during the WIAA"s alternate fall season last spring.
The Crusaders picked up four points in diving Friday, the first event completed, following Edgewood senior Natalie Caroll’s 13th-place finish (334.10 points). Kamyla Held, a senior from Hales Corners Whitnall who had been runner-up the past two years, finished first with 458.80 — just ahead of New Berlin Eisenhower senior Mya Bokerman (455.80).
High school girls swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you need to know this season
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood
A state champion in four events in the spring: 200 and 500 freestyles, and 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Enz is ranked 10th in the state and 260th nationally for the class of 2023.
Abby Reid, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin recruit won the 100 and 50 freestyle events at state, as well as the 200 freestyle relay team. She is ranked eighth in the state and 303 nationally among seniors.
Anna teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood
teDuits placed second in the 50 freestyle at state and won the 100 backstroke. She also won two relay races: 200 medley and 400 freestyle. A UW commit, teDuits ranks 11th in the state and 413th nationally in her class.
Quinn Weygandt, sr., Madison West
As arguably the top swimmer of the nine seniors on this season’s Madison West team, Weygandt will compete in the individual medley and freestyle races, according to coach Amanda Ellmaker. In the class of 2022, Weygandt is the 23rd-ranked swimmer in the state and just inside the top 1,000 nationally. Ellmaker added that Weygandt plans to swim in college but has not committed to a school.
Molly Haag (sr.) and Kaitlin Haag (so.), Middleton
Molly is ranked 40th in the state in her class. Her younger sister, Kaitlin, is ranked 10th in the state for the class of 2024. Kaitlin lost to her sister by two seconds, finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle, but beat Molly by one second to finish sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton
Ratzburg finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke at state. She is ranked 11th statewide in the class of 2023 and 264th nationally.
Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus
It’s rare to put a freshman on a list like this, but Paradis is a year-round competitive swimmer who has swam at the national level and is expected to contribute immediately. Her coaches note that she is strong in several events and expect to utilize her versatility throughout the season. On a team with several seniors, Paradis could provide the boost that gives Monroe/New Glarus the chance to compete in states.
Savannah Acker, so., Sauk Prairie
An all-state selection as a freshman, Acker will swim mainly freestyle and backstroke events. For her class, she’s ranked 19th in the state and 537th nationally, and is known for her versatile abilities. According to her coach, Melani Guentherman, she would have been all-state in multiple events based on season-best times.
Olivia Sala, jr., Sun Prairie
Sala finished second in the 100 backstroke, and was part of the state-champion 200 medley relay team. She is ranked 18th in the state for her class and 383rd nationally.
Kenzie Zuehl, sr., Verona Area/Mount Horeb
The program’s top performer in states during the spring returns to lead a young team of swimmers. Zuehl finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle at state, but was within 0.7 seconds of a fourth-place finish in both events. She is the 28th-ranked senior in the state and is committed to Grand Valley State in Michigan.