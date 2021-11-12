 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Madison Edgewood won its seventh consecutive state title in girls swimming and diving
0 Comments
alert
WIAA STATE GIRLS SWIMMING

How Madison Edgewood won its seventh consecutive state title in girls swimming and diving

  • 0

WAUKESHA — Madison Edgewood senior Abby Reid wasn’t bothered that she began her two individual events from Lane 1 at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet Friday night.

“I like to just think, `If you have a lane, you have an opportunity,’” said Reid, who won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. “So, you just have to take advantage of those opportunities and do what you know how to do.”

Top-ranked Edgewood, led by junior Izzy Enz and University of Wisconsin commit Reid, seemingly took advantage of all its opportunities.

The Crusaders won seven of the 12 events, including sweeping the relays, and set three Division 2 state records in the process — one individually by Enz in the 200-yard freestyle and two in the relays.

Those fast times and high finishes from Edgewood’s array of talent left the Crusaders in seventh heaven.

Edgewood won its seventh consecutive state title — extending its record streak — while piling up a Division 2-record 394 points at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“It feels great,” Enz said. “The experience is the same every time. It’s just such a great feeling. The team together is just so good and I think we all have a special bond, and I think that’s what helps us win.”

Rhinelander was second with 156 points. Baraboo — led by senior Ella Lohr’s runner-up finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke — finished third with 144.

“It definitely feels good to have all that hard work pay off,” Reid said after coming out of the pool following Edgewood’s celebratory victory leap. “I know myself and all these girls surrounding me have been working so hard for this moment. It’s so special.”

Enz’s 200 freestyle time of 1 minute, 47.65 seconds eclipsed the 2017 mark of 1:48.38 held by Edgewood’s Kelly Rodriguez. Enz and Crusaders junior Brynn Stacey (1:48.66) finished 1-2 in the event.

“Going in, I wasn’t quite sure,” Enz said. “I didn’t go as fast as I wanted to at sectionals. So, I definitely had a little bit of doubt. But I knew I could do whatever I put my mind to, and that was something I really wanted to accomplish. And I did it.”

She later won the 500 freestyle (4:55.29), with Stacey second (4:56.95) and Edgewood freshman Sylvia Thompson fourth.

The Crusaders’ team of junior Sophie Reed, Enz, Stacey and Reid erased a 2019 Edgewood Division 2 record in the 200 freestyle relay, winning in 1:34.46. DeForest placed third.

The Edgewood team of senior Anna teDuits (who’s a UW commit), Stacey, Reed and Enz then finished the meet with a record-setting performance in the 400 freestyle relay, claiming first in 3:25.56 and bettering a 2016 Edgewood record.

“It was really awesome,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said about her team’s point total. “We were seeded to get like 334, but we knew we had a lot of opportunities to swim up, in terms of what we were seeded. (The title) is really surreal. Here I am standing after winning the seventh. The first one felt crazy and each and every single one in and of itself felt crazy, even if it was predicted.”

The Crusaders’ 200 medley relay team of senior Claire Sweeney, teDuits, freshman Izzy Bloom and Reid opened the swimming portion of the meet with a victory in 1:45.20. Baraboo (1:46.16) finished third, McFarland (1:47.19) was fourth and DeForest (1:48.15) fifth.

Reid won the 50 freestyle in 23.50 seconds and the 100 freestyle in :50.93.

Rhinelander senior Malia Francis (2:03.91) won the 200 individual medley, followed by runner-up teDuits (2:05.27) and third-place finisher Sam Vega (2:06.95), an Edgewood junior.

McFarland senior Mara Freeman finished second (:55.79) in the 100 backstroke, an event in which Francis set a Division 2 state record of :54.39.

Wauwatosa West senior Lauren Malinowski set a Division 2 record in winning the 100 butterfly in :54.47, with Lohr second (:57.09).

Edgewood won its sixth consecutive title during the one-division state meet during the WIAA"s alternate fall season last spring. 

The Crusaders picked up four points in diving Friday, the first event completed, following Edgewood senior Natalie Caroll’s 13th-place finish (334.10 points). Kamyla Held, a senior from Hales Corners Whitnall who had been runner-up the past two years, finished first with 458.80 — just ahead of New Berlin Eisenhower senior Mya Bokerman (455.80).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' loss at No. 15 Notre Dame on Friday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics