How Madison Edgewood senior, future Badger Abby Reid is preparing for her upcoming WIAA title defense

Abby Reid has played an important role the last few years in boosting the Madison Edgewood girls swim team juggernaut.
The senior won 50- and 100-yard freestyle titles to help Edgewood claim its sixth straight team championship in the spring at WIAA’s alternate fall state championship at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
She also anchored the state champion 200 free relay team for the Crusaders, who won seven of the 12 events at state in April.
Reid could cap her Crusaders career by defending those event wins next month at the WIAA Division 2 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.
She earned runner-up finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the D2 state meet as a sophomore.
The seven-month turnaround with state tournaments doesn’t bother Reid in the least. Edgewood decided not to compete during the fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a unique opportunity that you kind of have to put into perspective and work harder in these few months before taper,” said Reid, who posted times of 23.41 seconds in the 50 free and 50.34 in the 100 in April.
“I’m hoping to drop my times and have the same success that I had in the spring.”
Reid is the third-oldest in a six-sibling family that likes traveling and spending time outdoors.
The teenager’s swimming pursuits have been inextricably linked to Madison for more than 12 years.
Reid caught the swimming bug competing for the All-City Swim and Dive League. She joined two teams as a 5-year-old and still swims with the Hawks Landing All-City squad and Badger Aquatics Club.
The Madison native said that she enjoyed her first coaching stint with Hawks Landing this past summer.
“It was a really cool experience, giving some of that wisdom that I gained over the years to younger swimmers,” said Reid, who instructed 8-and-younger and 9-10 age groups.
Emily Schwabe has been the Edgewood girls swim coach for eight years. She said Reid has always led by example but took that role to a new level during two seasons as a Crusaders captain.
“It’s rare for someone to come in as a junior and be captain, and I think she was ready for the challenge,” Schwabe said.
“She’s put a lot of focus in supporting the girls on the team and making sure things are running smoothly; kind of having her ear to the ground and having a pulse on the team about how things are going and how people are doing.”
Schwabe has always been an admirer of Reid’s determination. When the young swimmer was slow with kicking as a freshman, she trained in the summer to improve and become faster.
According to Schwabe, if Reid puts in the work, she eventually achieves her goals.
“She’s one of the most driven, motivated swimmers who I’ve ever coached,” Schwabe said.
“Abby, especially in the last few years, just exudes confidence. You don’t find that all the way across the board a lot of times, especially in high school female athletes. They’ll just struggle with their belief in themselves, or just what they can do. With Abby, she knows if she puts in the work, she can do it.”
Reid drew interest from collegiate swim programs more than one year ago. She made the decision to continue competitive swimming and stay in Madison.
Reid announced in June that she would swim for the University of Wisconsin. Edgewood senior Anna teDuits will also compete with the Badgers next season.
The sport has left an indelible impact on Reid, who said swimming has helped her “become the person that I am.”
“All the amazing coaches and teammates I’ve had, have really made me who I am and made me a confident and strong person,” she said.
“It’s almost like an escape going to practice everyday. It’s amazing and I honestly don’t know what I would do without it.”
High school girls swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you need to know this season
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood
A state champion in four events in the spring: 200 and 500 freestyles, and 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Enz is ranked 10th in the state and 260th nationally for the class of 2023.
Abby Reid, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin recruit won the 100 and 50 freestyle events at state, as well as the 200 freestyle relay team. She is ranked eighth in the state and 303 nationally among seniors.
Anna teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood
teDuits placed second in the 50 freestyle at state and won the 100 backstroke. She also won two relay races: 200 medley and 400 freestyle. A UW commit, teDuits ranks 11th in the state and 413th nationally in her class.
Quinn Weygandt, sr., Madison West
As arguably the top swimmer of the nine seniors on this season’s Madison West team, Weygandt will compete in the individual medley and freestyle races, according to coach Amanda Ellmaker. In the class of 2022, Weygandt is the 23rd-ranked swimmer in the state and just inside the top 1,000 nationally. Ellmaker added that Weygandt plans to swim in college but has not committed to a school.
Molly Haag (sr.) and Kaitlin Haag (so.), Middleton
Molly is ranked 40th in the state in her class. Her younger sister, Kaitlin, is ranked 10th in the state for the class of 2024. Kaitlin lost to her sister by two seconds, finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle, but beat Molly by one second to finish sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton
Ratzburg finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke at state. She is ranked 11th statewide in the class of 2023 and 264th nationally.
Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus
It’s rare to put a freshman on a list like this, but Paradis is a year-round competitive swimmer who has swam at the national level and is expected to contribute immediately. Her coaches note that she is strong in several events and expect to utilize her versatility throughout the season. On a team with several seniors, Paradis could provide the boost that gives Monroe/New Glarus the chance to compete in states.
Savannah Acker, so., Sauk Prairie
An all-state selection as a freshman, Acker will swim mainly freestyle and backstroke events. For her class, she’s ranked 19th in the state and 537th nationally, and is known for her versatile abilities. According to her coach, Melani Guentherman, she would have been all-state in multiple events based on season-best times.
Olivia Sala, jr., Sun Prairie
Sala finished second in the 100 backstroke, and was part of the state-champion 200 medley relay team. She is ranked 18th in the state for her class and 383rd nationally.
Kenzie Zuehl, sr., Verona Area/Mount Horeb
The program’s top performer in states during the spring returns to lead a young team of swimmers. Zuehl finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle at state, but was within 0.7 seconds of a fourth-place finish in both events. She is the 28th-ranked senior in the state and is committed to Grand Valley State in Michigan.