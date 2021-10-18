 Skip to main content
How Madison Edgewood senior, future Badger Abby Reid is preparing for her upcoming WIAA title defense
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

How Madison Edgewood senior, future Badger Abby Reid is preparing for her upcoming WIAA title defense

swim photo 10-18

One of two future Badgers swimmers, Madison Edgewood senior Abby Reid is eyeing title defenses in multiple events — the 50 and 100 free, plus the 200 free relay — for a Crusaders team that won its sixth straight WIAA crown in the spring.

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

Abby Reid has played an important role the last few years in boosting the Madison Edgewood girls swim team juggernaut.

The senior won 50- and 100-yard freestyle titles to help Edgewood claim its sixth straight team championship in the spring at WIAA’s alternate fall state championship at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

She also anchored the state champion 200 free relay team for the Crusaders, who won seven of the 12 events at state in April.

Reid could cap her Crusaders career by defending those event wins next month at the WIAA Division 2 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.

She earned runner-up finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the D2 state meet as a sophomore.

The seven-month turnaround with state tournaments doesn’t bother Reid in the least. Edgewood decided not to compete during the fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a unique opportunity that you kind of have to put into perspective and work harder in these few months before taper,” said Reid, who posted times of 23.41 seconds in the 50 free and 50.34 in the 100 in April.

“I’m hoping to drop my times and have the same success that I had in the spring.”

Reid is the third-oldest in a six-sibling family that likes traveling and spending time outdoors.

The teenager’s swimming pursuits have been inextricably linked to Madison for more than 12 years.

Reid caught the swimming bug competing for the All-City Swim and Dive League. She joined two teams as a 5-year-old and still swims with the Hawks Landing All-City squad and Badger Aquatics Club.

The Madison native said that she enjoyed her first coaching stint with Hawks Landing this past summer.

“It was a really cool experience, giving some of that wisdom that I gained over the years to younger swimmers,” said Reid, who instructed 8-and-younger and 9-10 age groups.

Emily Schwabe has been the Edgewood girls swim coach for eight years. She said Reid has always led by example but took that role to a new level during two seasons as a Crusaders captain.

“It’s rare for someone to come in as a junior and be captain, and I think she was ready for the challenge,” Schwabe said.

“She’s put a lot of focus in supporting the girls on the team and making sure things are running smoothly; kind of having her ear to the ground and having a pulse on the team about how things are going and how people are doing.”

Schwabe has always been an admirer of Reid’s determination. When the young swimmer was slow with kicking as a freshman, she trained in the summer to improve and become faster.

According to Schwabe, if Reid puts in the work, she eventually achieves her goals.

“She’s one of the most driven, motivated swimmers who I’ve ever coached,” Schwabe said.

“Abby, especially in the last few years, just exudes confidence. You don’t find that all the way across the board a lot of times, especially in high school female athletes. They’ll just struggle with their belief in themselves, or just what they can do. With Abby, she knows if she puts in the work, she can do it.”

Reid drew interest from collegiate swim programs more than one year ago. She made the decision to continue competitive swimming and stay in Madison.

Reid announced in June that she would swim for the University of Wisconsin. Edgewood senior Anna teDuits will also compete with the Badgers next season.

The sport has left an indelible impact on Reid, who said swimming has helped her “become the person that I am.”

“All the amazing coaches and teammates I’ve had, have really made me who I am and made me a confident and strong person,” she said.

“It’s almost like an escape going to practice everyday. It’s amazing and I honestly don’t know what I would do without it.”

