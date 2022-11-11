How Madison Edgewood girls swimming won its eighth consecutive state title

WAUKESHA — The Madison Edgewood girls swimming and diving team took the celebratory post-meet leap into the pool at the Waukesha South Natatorium and gathered around the championship trophy.

Each athlete and coach then extended four fingers on each of their hands.

If seven was pure heaven last year, then eight was indeed great this year for Edgewood.

The Crusaders — led by seniors Izzy Enz and Brynn Stacey and their relay teams — won their eighth consecutive championship at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet Friday night. That includes winning the one-division alternate season championship in spring of 2021.

Enz, a University of Wisconsin commit, dubbed it an “eight-peat.”

Enz won two individual events and was part of two victorious relays as Edgewood swept the three relay events.

“We have a lot of talent on the team,” Enz said. “A lot of people put in a lot of work in the pool at practices. But I think our team culture outside the pool and the bond we had together is what truly brought us to an eight-peat — being there for each other and supporting each other.”

Edgewood, top-ranked in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, won six of the 12 events, set two state records and compiled 350 points in the runaway victory.

Whitefish Bay was runner-up with 167, one point ahead of Ashwaubenon. Baraboo was fourth (154).

“It’s pretty surreal,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said. “I never would have guessed that (would occur) after the first one, which was Edgewood’s first title. That was special. Each one has gotten more special. … Each one that comes, I’m just more amazed.”

Schwabe — wearing a T-shirt that read “Together as One. We get it done” — said the meet played out as she hoped.

“Everyone showed up,” said Schwabe, who’s been the coach for all eight titles. “They swam out of their minds. Everybody had really good swims. They supported each other. Mostly, they had a lot of fun. They were here to swim fast and do well, but also to have a blast and make memories for a lifetime.

Enz won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle, each for the third time — breaking her own state record in the 200 freestyle. She won championships in both events last year (the 200 freestyle was in record time a year ago) and at the alternate season meet.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Enz said. “Obviously, there is nothing that compares to that. I put in a lot of mental work. I put in a lot of work when I was tired and to see it play out that when I’m tapered and rested is an amazing feeling, like no other. To know all my teammates are supporting me and all the people who are here with us today, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

University of Arizona commit Stacey was the 100 freestyle champion and part of two of the victorious relays.

“We have built a legacy, and being able to look back on that is really amazing,” Stacey said.

The Crusaders got off to a strong start. They won the 200 medley relay, which began the swimming portion of the meet, and then Enz and Stacey finished 1-2 in the 200 freestyle.

The Edgewood team of sophomore Izzy Bloom, sophomore Katie McClure, sophomore Sylvia Thompson and senior Sophie Reed earned first in the medley relay in 1 minute, 46.59 seconds, ahead of runner-up Baraboo (1:48.20) and third-place Jefferson/Cambridge (1:48.36).

Enz then followed with her record performance in the 200 freestyle, winning in 1:47.54. She broke her own record set last of 1:47.65. Stacey was second (1:48.27) and Thompson claimed sixth (1:55.28).

Enz said competing against her friend Stacey made the result memorable. Stacey agreed.

“Doing the 200 with Izzy was special,” Stacey said. “We train together every day. We are constantly pushing each other in the pool. I knew she would put up a fight and that we would push each other in the pool.”

Stacey won the 100 freestyle in 49.83 seconds, with Reed finishing sixth.

“The 100 was something different for me this year,” Stacey said. “But doing the 100 worked out very well. I was very happy to do that.”

Enz then claimed first in the 500 in 4:49.97, with Thompson in fifth.

The Edgewood team of Stacey, Reed, McClure and Enz won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.05, breaking the Edgewood mark of 1:34.46 last year.

The team of Enz, Bloom, Thompson and Stacey capped the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.55).

Baraboo senior Anna Balfanz, a South Dakota commit, was the 100 backstroke champion (:56.23), just ahead of runner-up Savannah Acker (:56.29), a Sauk Prairie junior. Bloom was fifth.

Stoughton freshman Cheyenne Borroughs earned third place in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.50).

Grafton senior Libby Michel won the 200 individual medley in 2:04.00, but Edgewood picked up more points from second-place Bloom (2:05.52) and fourth-place Sam Vega (2:08.41), who was in the first of the two heats. Southern Illinois commit Vega has continued to compete after breaking her right foot two weeks ago, Schwabe said.

Lucy Art, a senior from Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee, was the 50 freestyle winner (:23.37). Reed was third (:23.72), Balfanz finished fifth (:23.80) and Acker placed sixth (:23.83).

Vega was sixth in the 100 butterfly, which was won by Jordyn Davis, a junior from Jefferson/Cambridge.

Grafton senior Maranda Uttke won the diving title with 431.80 points. Edgewood junior Maya Forcier was sixth (356.85).