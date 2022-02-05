How champion Madison West held off Middleton at the Big Eight boys swimming and diving meet

BELOIT — After not competing last season due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison West boys swimming and diving team was eager to make its mark this winter.
The Regents’ 200-yard medley relay opened Saturday’s Big Eight Conference meet with a victory, sophomore Abram Mueller claimed the 200 individual medley and junior Atticus Nordmeyer led a 1-2 finish with runner-up Mueller in the 100 breaststroke that secured the team crown at the Beloit Memorial Natatorium.
“Everyone was missing this last year — a lot,” Madison West coach Jack Englehardt said. “It was hard watching the state meet and to not feel anger. Missing out on everything was tough. People were not happy last year. Everything now is fun. As soon as they taper, it’s just electric.”
Madison West, ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, totaled 480.5 points and held off fifth-ranked Middleton, second with 451.5 points.
Middleton swept the four individual freestyle events: Junior Jack Madoch won the 50 and 100 freestyle and junior Nick Chirafisi was victorious in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Middleton’s 400 freestyle relay — which included senior Venden Berge, junior Jack Madigan, Madoch and Chirafisi — also picked up a first in the meet’s final event (in 3 minutes, 12.70 seconds).
Nordmeyer didn’t swim in the high school season last year after finishing fifth as a freshman in the breaststroke at state in 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
“I was able to swim club (last year) but I think really the biggest thing is the team energy,” Nordmeyer said. “With West, it’s always just completely different than it is from club. It’s really enjoyable. … It’s nice (to win the conference title), but I think we are just getting things started.”
Nordmeyer won the 100 breaststroke in a season-best 58.24 seconds Saturday, with Mueller second (:58.92).
“We have a lot of breaststrokers who are really good,” Englehardt said. “We were in a bit of a hole (earlier in the meet). … Then, Middleton kept catching up. We like the back half of our meet a lot. It pulled us ahead enough that as long as we didn’t DQ our 400 relay, it was going to be a win.”
Junior Alex Li, Nordmeyer, Mueller and senior Daniel Bocsi combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:37.38) and Mueller won the 200 IM in 1:56.41.
Chirafisi, who won the 200 freestyle and was fifth in the 500 freestyle at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium, claimed the 200 freestyle in 1:43.87 and later won the 500 freestyle in a season-best 4:43.12.
“I was happy with my times,” Chirafisi said. “We’ve been training hard. We’ve put in a couple hard weeks. I’m perfectly happy with where I am. The team did great.
“(The Regents) are a solid team, for sure. This is by far the best meet we’ve swam (this season). We were a team on this one. Everyone was cheering for each other. This was a really good meet for us.”
Madoch earned first in the 50 freestyle in :21.31 and the 100 freestyle in :46.87.
“I had a good week of training leading up to it and I knew I’d have a good meet,” Madoch said. “So I was very happy with my results. Right now, I’m definitely leading up to my state taper. … I am really focusing on sectionals and then state.”
He described his ability in the sprints and Chirafisi’s distance talents as “definitely a good combination.”
Sun Prairie, which won its first Division 1 state title last season in Waukesha, placed third with 422.5 points. Madison Memorial (388.5) finished fourth and Verona/Mount Horeb (267) was fifth.
Sun Prairie’s team of senior Ethan Braatz, junior Jonah Gunnink, senior Jonathan Schluesche and senior Nathan Halbach won the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.80).
Madison Memorial junior Gabe Pitzen won the 100 butterfly (:52.01) and Madison East junior Smith Connor claimed the 100 backstroke title (:51.82). Madison Memorial senior Drew Bennett was the diving champion with 657.15 points (diving was Friday night at Middleton).
Sectional competition in Division 1 and Division 2 is scheduled next weekend.
“We definitely have our eye on Middleton catching us at sectionals,” Englehardt said. “They are scary.”
Boys swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you don't want to miss this season
Colin Senke, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin commit won the 100-yard butterfly (:50.19) and the 100 backstroke (:49.28) at last season’s WIAA Division 2 State Championship meet. He is the seventh-ranked swimmer in the state and 627th nationally for the class of 2022. Davis Petersen (freestyle) and Silas Leuthner (breaststroke) are other key seniors to watch for Edgewood. Both placed top 10 at state in their respective events to help the team finish third out of 28 schools.
Finnley Conklin, fr., Madison Edgewood
A native of Oregon, Wisconsin, Conklin arrives at the high school level with personal bests of :21.93 in the 50 freestyle and :57.34 in the 100 breaststroke. If he had been old enough to compete in high school at state last season, that freestyle time would have placed him fifth overall, while his breaststroke time would have been 0.04 seconds shy of gold. It points to Conklin being one of the notable freshman swimmers in Wisconsin.
Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial
Prior to losing his junior season to COVID-19 restrictions along with other competitors at Madison schools, Bennett placed second (524.65) behind since-graduated Milwaukee Marquette's Michael Konle in diving at the Division 1 state meet in 2020. Bennet finished fourth in 2019.
Abram Mueller, so., Madison West
With Madison public schools not participating last season due to COVID-19, Mueller enters his first high school season ranked second in the state and 73rd nationally for the class of 2024. He specializes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, and placed top five in both events at the 2021 Wisconsin 13 & Over Long Course State Championships at Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aquatic Center. He swam a 1:07.55 in the breast and 2:12.28 in the IM that day.
Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West
Also a specialist in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Nordmeyer was swimming times faster than school records during practice sessions, according to coach Jack Englehardt. He finished fifth at the Division 1 state meet’s 100 breaststroke as a freshman in February 2020 (:58.54), and returns to high school competition ranked fifth in the state and 170th nationally for the class of 2023.
Ansel Kreft, sr., McFarland
Kreft placed sixth at Division 2 state in the 100 butterfly (:52.25) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (:55.64) to help McFarland finish 10th out of 28 teams. He begins the season ranked 71st amongst state swimmers in the senior class.
Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton
As a sophomore, Chirafisi won the 200 freestyle (1:39.83) and placed fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:41.17) to help Middleton finish 10th at the Division 1 state meet. He is ranked as the fourth-best class of 2023 swimmer in Wisconsin and 157th nationally. Fellow junior Jack Madoch (eighth in state, 282nd nationally) is Middleton’s other key freestyle specialist. He placed eighth in the 100 freestyle (:46.96) at states.
Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon
Stluka set the school record in the 50 freestyle as a freshman, and he qualified for state in that event plus the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay. He is ranked eighth in the state and 442nd nationally for the class of 2024. Senior David Stevenson (15th at state in 100 breaststroke) and junior Josh Weber, both also members of that state qualifying relay team, are also important pieces back for the Panthers.
Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie
Braatz will be the top returning swimmer for the defending Division 1 state champions Cardinals. He finished seventh in both the 50 freestyle (:21.10) and the 100 freestyle (:46.85), plus swam for Sun Prairie's winning 200 freestyle relay team, and the second-place 400 freestyle relay team. He is ranked 10th in the state and 881st nationally in his class. Senior teammate Jonathan Schluesche, ranked 22nd in the state amongst seniors, is another other key returnee for the Cardinals.
Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb
The senior finished third in the 100 butterfly (:49.89) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (:21.26) at last season’s Division 1 state meet, helping Verona/Mount Horeb place seventh out of 34 schools. Best is the eighth-ranked swimmer for his class in Wisconsin and 759th nationally. Fellow senior Nate Rozeboom, a UW-Milwaukee commit, is another top returning swimmer. He placed fourth at states in the 100 breaststroke (:58.13).