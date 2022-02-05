How champion Madison West held off Middleton at the Big Eight boys swimming and diving meet

BELOIT — After not competing last season due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison West boys swimming and diving team was eager to make its mark this winter.

The Regents’ 200-yard medley relay opened Saturday’s Big Eight Conference meet with a victory, sophomore Abram Mueller claimed the 200 individual medley and junior Atticus Nordmeyer led a 1-2 finish with runner-up Mueller in the 100 breaststroke that secured the team crown at the Beloit Memorial Natatorium.

“Everyone was missing this last year — a lot,” Madison West coach Jack Englehardt said. “It was hard watching the state meet and to not feel anger. Missing out on everything was tough. People were not happy last year. Everything now is fun. As soon as they taper, it’s just electric.”

Madison West, ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, totaled 480.5 points and held off fifth-ranked Middleton, second with 451.5 points.

Middleton swept the four individual freestyle events: Junior Jack Madoch won the 50 and 100 freestyle and junior Nick Chirafisi was victorious in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Middleton’s 400 freestyle relay — which included senior Venden Berge, junior Jack Madigan, Madoch and Chirafisi — also picked up a first in the meet’s final event (in 3 minutes, 12.70 seconds).

Nordmeyer didn’t swim in the high school season last year after finishing fifth as a freshman in the breaststroke at state in 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

“I was able to swim club (last year) but I think really the biggest thing is the team energy,” Nordmeyer said. “With West, it’s always just completely different than it is from club. It’s really enjoyable. … It’s nice (to win the conference title), but I think we are just getting things started.”

Nordmeyer won the 100 breaststroke in a season-best 58.24 seconds Saturday, with Mueller second (:58.92).

“We have a lot of breaststrokers who are really good,” Englehardt said. “We were in a bit of a hole (earlier in the meet). … Then, Middleton kept catching up. We like the back half of our meet a lot. It pulled us ahead enough that as long as we didn’t DQ our 400 relay, it was going to be a win.”

Junior Alex Li, Nordmeyer, Mueller and senior Daniel Bocsi combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:37.38) and Mueller won the 200 IM in 1:56.41.

Chirafisi, who won the 200 freestyle and was fifth in the 500 freestyle at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium, claimed the 200 freestyle in 1:43.87 and later won the 500 freestyle in a season-best 4:43.12.

“I was happy with my times,” Chirafisi said. “We’ve been training hard. We’ve put in a couple hard weeks. I’m perfectly happy with where I am. The team did great.

“(The Regents) are a solid team, for sure. This is by far the best meet we’ve swam (this season). We were a team on this one. Everyone was cheering for each other. This was a really good meet for us.”

Madoch earned first in the 50 freestyle in :21.31 and the 100 freestyle in :46.87.

“I had a good week of training leading up to it and I knew I’d have a good meet,” Madoch said. “So I was very happy with my results. Right now, I’m definitely leading up to my state taper. … I am really focusing on sectionals and then state.”

He described his ability in the sprints and Chirafisi’s distance talents as “definitely a good combination.”

Sun Prairie, which won its first Division 1 state title last season in Waukesha, placed third with 422.5 points. Madison Memorial (388.5) finished fourth and Verona/Mount Horeb (267) was fifth.

Sun Prairie’s team of senior Ethan Braatz, junior Jonah Gunnink, senior Jonathan Schluesche and senior Nathan Halbach won the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.80).

Madison Memorial junior Gabe Pitzen won the 100 butterfly (:52.01) and Madison East junior Smith Connor claimed the 100 backstroke title (:51.82). Madison Memorial senior Drew Bennett was the diving champion with 657.15 points (diving was Friday night at Middleton).

Sectional competition in Division 1 and Division 2 is scheduled next weekend.

“We definitely have our eye on Middleton catching us at sectionals,” Englehardt said. “They are scary.”

