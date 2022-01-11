How a mid-pandemic move helped this Madison Edgewood swimmer earn an offer from Wisconsin

The whiteboard at the Madison Edgewood pool has three countdowns — the number of days until the Badger South Conference meet, the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet and the WIAA Division 2 Boys State Swimming Championship.
The days tick down at each practice. The state championship is set for Feb. 18-19 at Waukesha South High School. The whiteboard also consists of a practice set, a series of swims that repeat a distance in a specific time allotment.
Crusaders senior Colin Senke never misses a chance to look at the countdown.
“You need to make every single practice count because eventually that number is going to reach one, and it’s going to be the day before state,” Senke said. “You have to know that you’ve done everything that you possibly can to get ready.
“When I come in on the first day of practice, my goal is 100 percent focused on state.”
Edgewood is aiming for the program’s fourth state title — the Crusaders claimed team championships in 2015, 2019 and 2020 — and Senke is aiming to guide them there while also adding to his own medal haul.
As a junior in 2021, Senke claimed individual state championships in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of :50.19, and the 100 backstroke in :49.28.
The Crusaders, with five swimmers and one diver, finished third overall behind Whitefish Bay and champion Cedarburg in the 2021 state team standings.
Senke began swimming at 5 years old with Nakoma swim team, a squad with the All-City Swim and Dive League. Two years later, he joined Badger Aquatics to compete on a year-round basis.
What came next was countless hours in the pool for the next decade as Senke built himself up to one of the state’s better swimmers. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, couldn’t afford to sit idly by heading into a pivotal junior year.
“Junior year is very important to have some really good breakout swims and I had some big goals,” said Senke, who is the seventh-ranked swimmer in the state and 627th nationally for the Class of 2022.
“Madison pools were all closing down so I realized I had to figure it out and find a way to swim consistently.”
As Madison-area pools went into lockdown due to strict guidelines, the Senke family made an unusual decision. They decided to live in Mequon for four-month stints in the spring and fall last year, so Senke could swim and train seven days per week at Schroeder Athletics, located in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.
Senke was allowed to take virtual classes in the fall with Edgewood.
The decision paid off. After he won two state gold medals in the spring, Senke accumulated college inquiries from a handful Ivy League and Big Ten Conference programs, including the University of Wisconsin.
The teenager opted to stay close to home, announcing in the fall his intent to join the Badgers men’s swimming team — to compete in backstroke and sprint events.
Senke said he’s excited to work with UW swimming coach Yuri Suguiyama, who has instructed a handful of Badgers to NCAA backstroke titles. That includes Verona High School graduate Beata Nelson, a seven-time All-American and five-time Big Ten champion who holds the collegiate, U.S. open and American record in the 100 backstroke (:49.18) and became the first woman to break 50 seconds in that event six times, according to her UW bio. She’s now a professional swimmer for the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League.
Former Badgers swimmer Michael Milinovich, who’s been the Crusaders boys swimming coach for two seasons, has been a motivating influence for Senke. Milinovich is also an assistant coach for the Crusaders girls team.
Milinovich said he isn’t bothered in the least that Senke looks at that whiteboard every day and places emphasis on the state championship.
According to Milinovich, Senke’s attention to detail and work ethic are his strongest attributes.
“He’s a really hard worker and loves the sport of swimming,” Milinovich said. “He just wants to make sure he gets everything right when he’s in the pool.
“He’s going to be scoring a lot of points for us at that state meet, so,he’s got to make sure he’s doing everything he can possible do to succeed.”
The 2022 Crusaders roster has 12 swimmers and one diver, an increase of five athletes compared to last season.
Senke, a co-captain, is expected to compete in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays with seniors Davis Petersen (another co-captain) and Silas Leuthner.
Senior Kyle Cason is also expected to make an impact along with sophomore Jaxon VandenBrook.
A potential game-changing athlete for the Crusaders is freshman Finnley Conklin, an Oregon native and Oregon Community Swim Club competitor.
Conklin posted personal-best times of :21.93 in the 50 freestyle and :57.34 in the 100 breaststroke. In comparison to the 2021 state title times, his freestyle time would’ve given Conklin a fifth-place finish. The standout’s breaststroke mark was 0.04 seconds off first place at state.
Senke said he likes the fact that the Crusaders have common objectives.
“It’s a great atmosphere of mutual motivation because we’re not only working hard for ourselves, we’re working hard for each other,” Senke said.
“Our goal is to do better than we did last year at state, and obviously, try to make a run for the state title.”
Boys swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you don't want to miss this season
Colin Senke, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin commit won the 100-yard butterfly (:50.19) and the 100 backstroke (:49.28) at last season’s WIAA Division 2 State Championship meet. He is the seventh-ranked swimmer in the state and 627th nationally for the class of 2022. Davis Petersen (freestyle) and Silas Leuthner (breaststroke) are other key seniors to watch for Edgewood. Both placed top 10 at state in their respective events to help the team finish third out of 28 schools.
Finnley Conklin, fr., Madison Edgewood
A native of Oregon, Wisconsin, Conklin arrives at the high school level with personal bests of :21.93 in the 50 freestyle and :57.34 in the 100 breaststroke. If he had been old enough to compete in high school at state last season, that freestyle time would have placed him fifth overall, while his breaststroke time would have been 0.04 seconds shy of gold. It points to Conklin being one of the notable freshman swimmers in Wisconsin.
Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial
Prior to losing his junior season to COVID-19 restrictions along with other competitors at Madison schools, Bennett placed second (524.65) behind since-graduated Milwaukee Marquette's Michael Konle in diving at the Division 1 state meet in 2020. Bennet finished fourth in 2019.
Abram Mueller, so., Madison West
With Madison public schools not participating last season due to COVID-19, Mueller enters his first high school season ranked second in the state and 73rd nationally for the class of 2024. He specializes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, and placed top five in both events at the 2021 Wisconsin 13 & Over Long Course State Championships at Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aquatic Center. He swam a 1:07.55 in the breast and 2:12.28 in the IM that day.
Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West
Also a specialist in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Nordmeyer was swimming times faster than school records during practice sessions, according to coach Jack Englehardt. He finished fifth at the Division 1 state meet’s 100 breaststroke as a freshman in February 2020 (:58.54), and returns to high school competition ranked fifth in the state and 170th nationally for the class of 2023.
Ansel Kreft, sr., McFarland
Kreft placed sixth at Division 2 state in the 100 butterfly (:52.25) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (:55.64) to help McFarland finish 10th out of 28 teams. He begins the season ranked 71st amongst state swimmers in the senior class.
Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton
As a sophomore, Chirafisi won the 200 freestyle (1:39.83) and placed fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:41.17) to help Middleton finish 10th at the Division 1 state meet. He is ranked as the fourth-best class of 2023 swimmer in Wisconsin and 157th nationally. Fellow junior Jack Madoch (eighth in state, 282nd nationally) is Middleton’s other key freestyle specialist. He placed eighth in the 100 freestyle (:46.96) at states.
Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon
Stluka set the school record in the 50 freestyle as a freshman, and he qualified for state in that event plus the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay. He is ranked eighth in the state and 442nd nationally for the class of 2024. Senior David Stevenson (15th at state in 100 breaststroke) and junior Josh Weber, both also members of that state qualifying relay team, are also important pieces back for the Panthers.
Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie
Braatz will be the top returning swimmer for the defending Division 1 state champions Cardinals. He finished seventh in both the 50 freestyle (:21.10) and the 100 freestyle (:46.85), plus swam for Sun Prairie's winning 200 freestyle relay team, and the second-place 400 freestyle relay team. He is ranked 10th in the state and 881st nationally in his class. Senior teammate Jonathan Schluesche, ranked 22nd in the state amongst seniors, is another other key returnee for the Cardinals.
Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb
The senior finished third in the 100 butterfly (:49.89) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (:21.26) at last season’s Division 1 state meet, helping Verona/Mount Horeb place seventh out of 34 schools. Best is the eighth-ranked swimmer for his class in Wisconsin and 759th nationally. Fellow senior Nate Rozeboom, a UW-Milwaukee commit, is another top returning swimmer. He placed fourth at states in the 100 breaststroke (:58.13).