How a mid-pandemic move helped this Madison Edgewood swimmer earn an offer from Wisconsin
PREP BOYS SWIMMING

The whiteboard at the Madison Edgewood pool has three countdowns — the number of days until the Badger South Conference meet, the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet and the WIAA Division 2 Boys State Swimming Championship.

The days tick down at each practice. The state championship is set for Feb. 18-19 at Waukesha South High School. The whiteboard also consists of a practice set, a series of swims that repeat a distance in a specific time allotment.

Crusaders senior Colin Senke never misses a chance to look at the countdown.

“You need to make every single practice count because eventually that number is going to reach one, and it’s going to be the day before state,” Senke said. “You have to know that you’ve done everything that you possibly can to get ready.

“When I come in on the first day of practice, my goal is 100 percent focused on state.”

Edgewood is aiming for the program’s fourth state title — the Crusaders claimed team championships in 2015, 2019 and 2020 — and Senke is aiming to guide them there while also adding to his own medal haul.

As a junior in 2021, Senke claimed individual state championships in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of :50.19, and the 100 backstroke in :49.28.

The Crusaders, with five swimmers and one diver, finished third overall behind Whitefish Bay and champion Cedarburg in the 2021 state team standings.

Senke began swimming at 5 years old with Nakoma swim team, a squad with the All-City Swim and Dive League. Two years later, he joined Badger Aquatics to compete on a year-round basis.

What came next was countless hours in the pool for the next decade as Senke built himself up to one of the state’s better swimmers. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, couldn’t afford to sit idly by heading into a pivotal junior year.

“Junior year is very important to have some really good breakout swims and I had some big goals,” said Senke, who is the seventh-ranked swimmer in the state and 627th nationally for the Class of 2022.

“Madison pools were all closing down so I realized I had to figure it out and find a way to swim consistently.”

As Madison-area pools went into lockdown due to strict guidelines, the Senke family made an unusual decision. They decided to live in Mequon for four-month stints in the spring and fall last year, so Senke could swim and train seven days per week at Schroeder Athletics, located in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

Senke was allowed to take virtual classes in the fall with Edgewood.

The decision paid off. After he won two state gold medals in the spring, Senke accumulated college inquiries from a handful Ivy League and Big Ten Conference programs, including the University of Wisconsin.

The teenager opted to stay close to home, announcing in the fall his intent to join the Badgers men’s swimming team — to compete in backstroke and sprint events.

Senke said he’s excited to work with UW swimming coach Yuri Suguiyama, who has instructed a handful of Badgers to NCAA backstroke titles. That includes Verona High School graduate Beata Nelson, a seven-time All-American and five-time Big Ten champion who holds the collegiate, U.S. open and American record in the 100 backstroke (:49.18) and became the first woman to break 50 seconds in that event six times, according to her UW bio. She’s now a professional swimmer for the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League.

Former Badgers swimmer Michael Milinovich, who’s been the Crusaders boys swimming coach for two seasons, has been a motivating influence for Senke. Milinovich is also an assistant coach for the Crusaders girls team.

Milinovich said he isn’t bothered in the least that Senke looks at that whiteboard every day and places emphasis on the state championship.

According to Milinovich, Senke’s attention to detail and work ethic are his strongest attributes.

“He’s a really hard worker and loves the sport of swimming,” Milinovich said. “He just wants to make sure he gets everything right when he’s in the pool.

“He’s going to be scoring a lot of points for us at that state meet, so,he’s got to make sure he’s doing everything he can possible do to succeed.”

The 2022 Crusaders roster has 12 swimmers and one diver, an increase of five athletes compared to last season.

Senke, a co-captain, is expected to compete in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays with seniors Davis Petersen (another co-captain) and Silas Leuthner.

Senior Kyle Cason is also expected to make an impact along with sophomore Jaxon VandenBrook.

A potential game-changing athlete for the Crusaders is freshman Finnley Conklin, an Oregon native and Oregon Community Swim Club competitor.

Conklin posted personal-best times of :21.93 in the 50 freestyle and :57.34 in the 100 breaststroke. In comparison to the 2021 state title times, his freestyle time would’ve given Conklin a fifth-place finish. The standout’s breaststroke mark was 0.04 seconds off first place at state.

Senke said he likes the fact that the Crusaders have common objectives.

“It’s a great atmosphere of mutual motivation because we’re not only working hard for ourselves, we’re working hard for each other,” Senke said.

“Our goal is to do better than we did last year at state, and obviously, try to make a run for the state title.”

