How a change to his rotation powered Madison Memorial's Drew Bennett to a WIAA Division 1 state diving record

WAUKESHA — The thought had circled around Drew Bennett’s mind all week.

After failing his final dive at last week’s WIAA Division 1 Verona/Mt. Horeb sectional, the idea of another slip-up on the state stage was certainly there for the Madison Memorial senior.

“The last thing I wanted to do was have another mishap like that, and I wish I could say I didn’t think about it; like (I was) trying to fall asleep at night thinking ‘What if I fail a dive at the biggest meet of the year?’” Bennett said.

He erased all doubt Saturday.

Bennett shattered the previous state record by over 100 points with a score of 668.75 to capture his first-ever state title in the division portion of the WIAA Div. 1 state championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

The Minnesota recruit topped defending state champion Jan Lanser of West Bend West/East, who scored 629.20 points to also eclipse the previous mark of 563.45 set by Racine Park’s Andrew Suchla in 2013. Racine Case’s Azaan McCray rounded out the top-three with his score of 548.30.

“The competition was great, Jan was great and it was a pleasure to dive with him, and the rest of the boys were amazing,” Bennett said of his training partner on the Schroeder swim and dive team based out of Milwaukee. “I just can’t thank this program enough.”

“To put together his best meet of his whole life, at the state meet, and to see everybody get to see what I see at practice every day, was special,” coach Cyndie Zocher.

Bennett, who finished second as a sophomore and third as a freshman, entered as the No. 2 seed with a score of 578.50. Zocher said the failed dive played a big role in the diminished score, one they ensured wouldn’t happen.

The pair swapped out a front two-and-a-half pike, full twist in favor of a back one-and-a-half, two-and-a-half, one of Bennett’s more comfortable dives, for his final round. The change worked to perfection as he scored no worse than 7½ from the judges to emphatically punctuate his championship.

“I’m glad I took that dive out to do my back one-and-a-half, two-and-a-half, which is a lot more consistent. I definitely thought about and it definitely motivated me. I’m just so happy with how today went,” he said.

Bennett never dipped below second place throughout the day, sitting in the No. 2 spot after the opening five preliminary dives. He turned things on from there, starting with an inward pike netting four 10s from the judges.

Unlike most divers, Zocher said they stacked most of Bennett’s tougher, more difficult dives at the beginning in order to set the table for his dominant finish.

“We just wanted to get into semis and then really unleash where he could just rip his most confident dives,” she said.

It went off without a hitch as Bennett will head to the Twin Cities with gold around his neck. And that championship feeling is especially sweet given Bennett didn’t get the chance to compete last winter as the Madison public schools opted out of the postseason.

“It was devastating, still is devastating, to have a kid that talented not get to be here,” Zocher said. “To come back and not just beat the state record, but obliterate it, it’s got to be one of the highest scores in the nation to be honest.”

Bennett added: “I had nationals last summer, but something about state just seems big and to not have it last year, it’s very special today.”

Things were even more special given the diving competition isn’t Bennett’s only event for the day as he qualified for the swimming portion in the 100-yard butterfly and as part of the Spartans’ 200-yard medley and freestyle relays.

“I can’t be happier with how today started and hopefully I finish strong, too,” he said.

