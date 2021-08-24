High school girls swimming preview: 3 things you need to know this season

The swimming season is still young. And there's plenty to be intrigued about.
Most Madison-area schools have returned to the pool for the first time in a year. That means there will be a full season of girls swimming in the area for the first time since 2019.
Madison Edgewood still looms large over the region and the state, however, returning the core of a team that dominated in the spring's alternate season.
Here's what to know about the 2021 girls swimming season:
Can Madison Edgewood be stopped?
The Crusaders won the alternate fall state title in the spring, and it wasn’t even close.
They came out on top with 350 points, the next closest school being Middleton at 286, and won seven of the 11 swimming events in doing so. What’s more is Edgewood practically returns its entire team, as every swimmer who competed for them at states was a junior in school or younger. Current University of Wisconsin commits and seniors Abby Reid and Anna teDuits will lead a squad that also includes juniors Izzy Enz, Brynn Stacey, Peyton Drexler and Sophie Reed, all of whom were part of state champion relay teams in addition to qualifying for at least one individual event each.
The Crusaders are six-time defending champions.
Of course, Middleton and Sun Prairie, the second and third-place finishers at states, have some talented and experienced swimmers who have a fair chance to disrupt Edgewood’s dominance. Plus, every school will be competing in the same season for the 2021-22 school year. After seeing what the Crusaders accomplished in the spring, what do they have in store for a full fall season?
Madison Edgewood swimmer Anna teDuits aiming to conclude WIAA medal haul before diving in at Wisconsin
Madison public schools return to the pool
After being denied a season both in the fall and the spring, Madison public schools (Madison East, Madison West, Madison Memorial, Madison La Follette) have returned to competition this fall. While none are likely to compete with the likes of private school powerhouse Edgewood, it will be intriguing to see how these programs fare after a two-year hiatus from competitive swimming.
Madison West may be the most interesting one to follow, however, with a deep senior class that coach Amanda Ellmaker says all plan to swim at the collegiate level. She added that seniors Quinn Weygandt (individual medley and freestyle), Evy Laursen (IM and breaststroke) and Bella Granetzke (freestyle) should all be on watch to break school records. Madison Memorial also has a strong core of seniors led by Claudia Carson (fly), who is ranked 45th in the state amongst seniors. Izzie Anderson (freestyle) and Bella Gonzales (backstroke) are the other key seniors to watch for Memorial. Regardless of the results, it will be a refreshing sight to see all the local programs back in the pool this Fall.
Mask mandates
As of Aug. 19, Dane County reinstated its mask mandate for indoor gatherings, effective until Sept. 16. Madison was already planning to require this at indoor sporting events anyways, but the mandate commands stricter enforcement for anyone who will be at events such as indoor high school sports competitions. Of course, swimming is affected by this new rule, but swimmers will not need to wear masks during competition. However, they will be expected to wear masks when outside of the pool. Every school district will follow its own guidelines in accordance with what local leaders and medical experts advise, but this mandate will have to be something every visiting school to almost any Madison-area school will have to abide by.
High school girls swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you need to know this season
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood
A state champion in four events in the spring: 200 and 500 freestyles, and 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Enz is ranked 10th in the state and 260th nationally for the class of 2023.
Abby Reid, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin recruit won the 100 and 50 freestyle events at state, as well as the 200 freestyle relay team. She is ranked eighth in the state and 303 nationally among seniors.
Anna teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood
teDuits placed second in the 50 freestyle at state and won the 100 backstroke. She also won two relay races: 200 medley and 400 freestyle. A UW commit, teDuits ranks 11th in the state and 413th nationally in her class.
Quinn Weygandt, sr., Madison West
As arguably the top swimmer of the nine seniors on this season’s Madison West team, Weygandt will compete in the individual medley and freestyle races, according to coach Amanda Ellmaker. In the class of 2022, Weygandt is the 23rd-ranked swimmer in the state and just inside the top 1,000 nationally. Ellmaker added that Weygandt plans to swim in college but has not committed to a school.
Molly Haag (sr.) and Kaitlin Haag (so.), Middleton
Molly is ranked 40th in the state in her class. Her younger sister, Kaitlin, is ranked 10th in the state for the class of 2024. Kaitlin lost to her sister by two seconds, finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle, but beat Molly by one second to finish sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton
Ratzburg finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke at state. She is ranked 11th statewide in the class of 2023 and 264th nationally.
Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus
It’s rare to put a freshman on a list like this, but Paradis is a year-round competitive swimmer who has swam at the national level and is expected to contribute immediately. Her coaches note that she is strong in several events and expect to utilize her versatility throughout the season. On a team with several seniors, Paradis could provide the boost that gives Monroe/New Glarus the chance to compete in states.
Savannah Acker, so., Sauk Prairie
An all-state selection as a freshman, Acker will swim mainly freestyle and backstroke events. For her class, she’s ranked 19th in the state and 537th nationally, and is known for her versatile abilities. According to her coach, Melani Guentherman, she would have been all-state in multiple events based on season-best times.
Olivia Sala, jr., Sun Prairie
Sala finished second in the 100 backstroke, and was part of the state-champion 200 medley relay team. She is ranked 18th in the state for her class and 383rd nationally.
Kenzie Zuehl, sr., Verona Area/Mount Horeb
The program’s top performer in states during the spring returns to lead a young team of swimmers. Zuehl finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle at state, but was within 0.7 seconds of a fourth-place finish in both events. She is the 28th-ranked senior in the state and is committed to Grand Valley State in Michigan.