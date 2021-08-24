High school girls swimming preview: 3 things you need to know this season

Mask mandates

As of Aug. 19, Dane County reinstated its mask mandate for indoor gatherings, effective until Sept. 16. Madison was already planning to require this at indoor sporting events anyways, but the mandate commands stricter enforcement for anyone who will be at events such as indoor high school sports competitions. Of course, swimming is affected by this new rule, but swimmers will not need to wear masks during competition. However, they will be expected to wear masks when outside of the pool. Every school district will follow its own guidelines in accordance with what local leaders and medical experts advise, but this mandate will have to be something every visiting school to almost any Madison-area school will have to abide by.