High school girls swimming preview: 3 things you need to know this season
WIAA state girls swimming photo: WIAA state champion Edgewood girls take a dip

Members of the Madison Edgewood girls swimming team take the traditional jump into the Waukesha South pool after winning the WIAA spring state team championship on Tuesday at Waukesha South.

 CONTRIBUTED -- Rolando Cruz

The swimming season is still young. And there's plenty to be intrigued about.

Most Madison-area schools have returned to the pool for the first time in a year. That means there will be a full season of girls swimming in the area for the first time since 2019.

Madison Edgewood still looms large over the region and the state, however, returning the core of a team that dominated in the spring's alternate season.

Here's what to know about the 2021 girls swimming season:

Can Madison Edgewood be stopped?

The Crusaders won the alternate fall state title in the spring, and it wasn’t even close.

They came out on top with 350 points, the next closest school being Middleton at 286, and won seven of the 11 swimming events in doing so. What’s more is Edgewood practically returns its entire team, as every swimmer who competed for them at states was a junior in school or younger. Current University of Wisconsin commits and seniors Abby Reid and Anna teDuits will lead a squad that also includes juniors Izzy Enz, Brynn Stacey, Peyton Drexler and Sophie Reed, all of whom were part of state champion relay teams in addition to qualifying for at least one individual event each.

The Crusaders are six-time defending champions.

Of course, Middleton and Sun Prairie, the second and third-place finishers at states, have some talented and experienced swimmers who have a fair chance to disrupt Edgewood’s dominance. Plus, every school will be competing in the same season for the 2021-22 school year. After seeing what the Crusaders accomplished in the spring, what do they have in store for a full fall season?

Madison public schools return to the pool

After being denied a season both in the fall and the spring, Madison public schools (Madison East, Madison West, Madison Memorial, Madison La Follette) have returned to competition this fall. While none are likely to compete with the likes of private school powerhouse Edgewood, it will be intriguing to see how these programs fare after a two-year hiatus from competitive swimming.

Madison West may be the most interesting one to follow, however, with a deep senior class that coach Amanda Ellmaker says all plan to swim at the collegiate level. She added that seniors Quinn Weygandt (individual medley and freestyle), Evy Laursen (IM and breaststroke) and Bella Granetzke (freestyle) should all be on watch to break school records. Madison Memorial also has a strong core of seniors led by Claudia Carson (fly), who is ranked 45th in the state amongst seniors. Izzie Anderson (freestyle) and Bella Gonzales (backstroke) are the other key seniors to watch for Memorial. Regardless of the results, it will be a refreshing sight to see all the local programs back in the pool this Fall.

Mask mandates

As of Aug. 19, Dane County reinstated its mask mandate for indoor gatherings, effective until Sept. 16. Madison was already planning to require this at indoor sporting events anyways, but the mandate commands stricter enforcement for anyone who will be at events such as indoor high school sports competitions. Of course, swimming is affected by this new rule, but swimmers will not need to wear masks during competition. However, they will be expected to wear masks when outside of the pool. Every school district will follow its own guidelines in accordance with what local leaders and medical experts advise, but this mandate will have to be something every visiting school to almost any Madison-area school will have to abide by.

