Getting to know Madison Memorial swimmer Charlie House, a UW-Milwaukee commit

  • 0
  Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Madison Memorial senior Charlie House discusses the boys swimming season, his college choice and his interests in this interview Jan. 23, 2023, at the high school. 

Madison Memorial senior Charlie House is one of the leaders for the Spartans’ boys swimming and diving team this season.

The freestyle is a particular specialty for House.

House finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle and 13th in the 500 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming and diving meet last year at the Waukesha South Natatorium. He was part of the Spartans’ ninth-place 200 freestyle relay and ninth-place 400 freestyle relay at the state meet.

House is a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit for men’s swimming and is interested in studying business once he enters college. 

He also enjoys being a lifeguard, downhill and cross country skiing and sailing.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

