Getting to know Madison Memorial swimmer Charlie House, a UW-Milwaukee commit

Madison Memorial senior Charlie House is one of the leaders for the Spartans’ boys swimming and diving team this season.

The freestyle is a particular specialty for House.

House finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle and 13th in the 500 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming and diving meet last year at the Waukesha South Natatorium. He was part of the Spartans’ ninth-place 200 freestyle relay and ninth-place 400 freestyle relay at the state meet.

House is a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit for men’s swimming and is interested in studying business once he enters college.

He also enjoys being a lifeguard, downhill and cross country skiing and sailing.