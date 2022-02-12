Finnley Conklin sets pool record to lead Madison Edgewood boys swimming to Baraboo sectional title

BARABOO — The amount of skill possessed by the Madison Edgewood boys swim team is unquestioned, the Crusaders having finished no lower than third at the past five WIAA Division 2 state championships.

Entering this winter, however, the big question for the Crusaders was whether or not they had enough depth with just 13 swimmers.

“At the beginning of the season for us it was more of a numbers game; the skill was there, it was just more of a numbers game,” Edgewood freshman Finnley Conklin said.

The Crusaders showed Saturday that even with small numbers, talent doesn’t lie. Edgewood won seven of the 12 events, including a pool-record swim from Conklin in the 100-yard breaststroke, to win the team title at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional at Jack Young Middle School.

The Crusaders scored 375 points. McFarland (303) was second followed by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (288), Stoughton (226) and Baraboo (155).

“It’s super special,” second-year Edgewood coach Michael Milinovich said. “Especially for the senior class, they won their first two years and their junior year, with COVID-19 and everything, it was really weird and still had a successful year, but this year we’re a little bit stronger.

“For those guys being able to potentially finish their last year, hoping for a win, it’s really special for them.”

The Crusaders won the final three events. After senior and University of Wisconsin commit Colin Senke won the 100 backstroke in 50.73 seconds, Conklin topped Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights junior Sam King in a surprisingly competitive 100 breaststroke.

Despite Conklin entering the meet with a four-second cushion in the event, King pushed Conklin to the limit and a pool record-time of 56.91 seconds. Conklin broke his mark of :57.47 set at last week’s Badger West Conference meet and narrowly edged out King, last year’s Division 2 state runner-up who hit the wall in :57.49.

“It’s great because it sets the stage for state,” Conklin said of the narrow win. “Having a race like that is really motivating for me, and having someone push you like that is just the extra step to advance.”

Conklin followed things up by anchoring the Crusaders’ first-place 400 freestyle relay. Joined by senior Davis Petersen, Senke and freshman Jack McNerney, the foursome finished in 3:16.86. The quick turnaround is something Conklin has faced all season.

“He’s got a hard lineup doing the 100 breast right into the 400 free relay, but he just owns it,” Milinovich said. “He accepts it for what it is and he knows it’s going to be hard, but he doesn’t shy away from the challenge.”

Conklin started his day by winning the 200 individual medley in 1:56.75, while Senke won the 100 butterfly in :50.75. Junior Bobby Arneson won the diving event Friday night at Muskego High School with a score of 272.95 points, but it was the Edgewood 200 medley relay that helped set the tone Saturday.

Senke, senior Silas Leuthner, sophomore Jaxon VandenBrook and Petersen won the opening event in 1:37.53.

“Setting the tone right away at the beginning of the meet saying ‘Here we are,’ and bringing that energy, hyping up the other kids on the team for their races, it’s really important for us to set that energy right away,” Milinovich said.

Conklin is hopeful Saturday’s team win can propel Edgewood to even bigger things at next Friday’s Division 2 state championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“Every day at practice we obviously do one more rep thinking we have bigger goals down the road,” he said of the prospects of a third team state title in four years. “Over our training, state has definitely been our target and we want to win state.”

