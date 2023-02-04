MIDDLETON — Competing in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, one wouldn’t assume Nick Chirafisi would breathe as rapidly as he does for the distance strokes.

It’s an approach the Middleton senior has worked on diligently alongside first-year coach and former University of Wisconsin swimmer Wes Lagerhausen.

“The stroke comes from hard work,” Chirafisi said.

Fast times and success have also been a byproduct for the Utah commit and the Cardinals. Both were on full display Saturday afternoon as Chirafisi swept the distance events, including a meet record in the 200 freestyle, to spark Middleton to the team title in the Big Eight Conference meet at the Bob Joers Aquatic Center.

The Cardinals won eight of 11 swimming events, including all three relays, to rack up 600 points ahead of runners-up Madison West (447) and Madison Memorial (445). Chirafisi came away with four gold medals, adding first-place finishes in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to his pair of individual titles.

It was Chirafisi’s 200 freestyle win that helped set the tone early for the Cardinals. Middleton won the first four events Saturday — Memorial’s Krishna Lakkaraju won the one-meter diving event Friday — with Chirafisi’s mid-distance victory the crowning jewel.

He led wire-to-wire and his time of 1 minute, 41.93 seconds set a meet record, breaking the previous mark of 1:42.76 set by Middleton’s Andrew Martin in 2019.

“He does a good job trying new things, feeling it out in his races, and above all else, he’s just a killer,” Lagerhausen said of Chirafisi. “Kill or be killed, race like you have to win, and I will never have a doubt in my mind he won’t do whatever it takes to win to the best of his ability.”

That ability showed again during the 500 as Chirafisi won by nearly 10 seconds in a time of 4:40.14. Immediately after winning the day’s longest event, he anchored the Cardinals’ winning 200 freestyle relay in 21.17 seconds and capped his night by dropping a :46.03 as the anchor leg of the champion 400 freestyle relay.

“It definitely sucks,” Chirafisi said of the minimal break between the 500 and 200 freestyle relays. “It’s really hard but it’s just something I have to do.”

It’s spelled success for the Cardinals. Middleton, which also picked up a sprint sweep by senior Jack Madoch in the 50 freestyle (:20.86) and 100 freestyle (:46.41), as well as a win by freshman Sam Wolf in the 200 individual medley (1:54.27), is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

The Cardinals' nest was full of ranked teams with the Spartans (second) and Regents (fourth) also ranked in the top five. All three sides, along with the rest of the stacked competition, provided a state-like feel to Saturday’s festivities.

“It’s a three-part story,” Middleton senior Jack Madigan said. “It’s a good setup for what we will see at state.”

That was evident by the fine margins at the finish as a number of races came down to the wire. While daunting, that premier level of competition is a blessing in Memorial coach Paul Eckerle’s mind.

“Every single event there’s 15-20 guys who are really solid swimmers, so everybody on our team has plenty of people to race against and it really brings out the best in all of us. We just go at it so hard and the guys are good friends, but they compete against each other super hard,” he said.

Outside of Lakkaraju, the Spartans came up empty atop the podium but did tally eight top-three finishes. The Regents picked up one individual win from Abram Mueller in the 100 breaststroke as the junior hit the wall in :57.07 to beat out Wolf after previously losing to the Cardinals standout freshman.

“He hates losing but he does it graciously when he does and he just bounces back whenever he does; he shakes it off and is always going to just go for it in the next race,” West coach Jack Englehardt said.

Smith Connor rounded out area winners as the Madison East/La Follette senior won the 100 backstroke in :51.67, capping a strong day for the first-year co-op, which finished just five points behind fifth-place Verona in the team standings.

The Wildcats will host next weekend’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet. It’s another chance for the Cardinals and everyone else to take another step toward a state title. Chirafisi and Madigan were freshmen on Middleton’s championship team in 2020 and would love nothing more than to bookend their careers with more gold.

“After winning the meet, looking ahead to the next ones, I think we’re ready,” Madigan said.

Said Chirafisi: “We have the team to do it, we’re deep and it’d be so cool for us to win again this year.”

13 Wisconsin high school pools with the most character Introduction While the events in high school swimming are the same for both boys and girls, the pools themselves don't fit a universal mold. Whether six lanes or eight, or measured in yards or meters, pools across Wisconsin come in varying shapes and sizes with distinctive characteristics. We dived in to find some of the one-of-a-kind facilities where boys and girls get to make a splash state-wide. A special thanks to Phil McDade, a former blogger for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, who helped with some of the research. Beaver Dam Wayland The home of the Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy co-op program is one of the state's oldest, constructed in 1934 and dedicated to Sol Wolfe. The A-frame facility is studded with rectangular, block glass windows that overlook the boarding school's campus. It's a six-lane, 25-yard pool, and the foot markings adorn the walls of the cramped quarters that used to be home to the school's water ballet team. Fiberglass seating remains on the sides of the pool for spectators. Cudahy The home of the Packers was built in 1964, according to Cudahy athletic director Nicholas Conrad. There have been some renovations over the years, most notably the scorers tower, and it has hosted various Woodland Conference meets and multi-school relay events. The most special feature is the spectator seating. The pool butts up to the school's gym, so the north wall to the six-lane, 25-yard pool opens to allow spectators to watch comfortably from the gym. "While this is more comfortable for spectators not dealing with hot and humid conditions, it does cause problems for our wood basketball floor," Conrad said. Germantown The Warhawks' new nest, which opened in 2018, is one of the Milwaukee suburbs' newest and nicest facilities. The eight-lane, 25-yard pool includes a pair of diving boards and was built as part of the district's most recent referendum project, according to athletic director Sara Unertl. The facility features sound dampeners along the ceiling and walls to help create a Mondrain style motif. Janesville Craig Janesville Craig's facility, which was part of the current building's original construction in 1955, features an intense old-school vibe. Like Beaver Dam Wayland, foot markings are painted along the pool's walls, while the floor is a cobblestone-like pattern. The six-lane, 25-yard pool features a three-foot gap between the top of the water to the top of the starting wall in the deep end. Madison West The home of the Regents was added to the school's original building in 1961, 31 years after its founding in 1930. The six-lane, 25-yard pool is located on the lower level and tucked away in the inner workings of the city's second-oldest high school. Memorable for its cramped quarters, ridged ceiling and checkerboard tile wall, the facility has hosted a number of memorable dual meets and some of the area's fastest swimmers. The current pool is set to be filled with the opening of the new eight-lane Ragatz Family Pool in the fall. McFarland The Spartans opened one of the Madison area's newest pools in 2019 as it bid adieu to the original facility built in 1978. The old facility began requiring constant attention, which led to the new pool, Stu Schaefer, the director of community services and programming for McFarland Recreation Aquatics and Play. The new facility boasts two diving boards and can be set up as an eight-lane, 25-yard or 10-lane, 25-meter pool. It also includes a bulkhead that separating a walk-in area and can be used for water aerobics and cooling down. Milwaukee Riverside The Milwaukee Riverside pool, home of the Tigers, hosted the Milwaukee City Conference meet for a number of years. Not initially part of the original building construction in 1915, the pool was added in a building next to the main building in 1978. The six-lane, 25-yard pool features a cobblestone floor, dropdown ceiling and is a call back to pools of yesteryear similar to Janesville Craig. Portage The Warriors' facility, one of the few meter pools in the area, has been in use since 1974. Added 35 years after the school's initial construction in 1939, the six-lane, 25-meter pool was built as the United States was considering converting to the metric system. The pool features two diving boards and a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams, but it hasn't been able to host postseason events due to its meter configuration and cramped quarters. The home of the pool, Rusch Elementary, closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year due to disrepair, and the pool likely will shut its doors at the end of the 2023-24 school year, according athletic director Ed Carlson. Sauk Prairie The new Eagles nest opened in the fall of 2021, replacing the original pool that was part of the school's construction in 1962. The eight-lane, 25-yard pool with two diving boards has been a major upgrade to its predecessor. Balcony seating overlooks the pool and the attached community section, which features a play area and a smaller, shallower three-lane pool primarily used for water aerobics. The new building hosted a WIAA Division 2 girls swim sectional in the fall and is set to host the upcoming Division 2 boys swim sectional Feb. 11. Shorewood The home to 21 WIAA state championship teams is a six-lane, 25-yard pool that is one of the state's fastest due to its rare depth across the length of the pool. The pool also allows for warmups, thanks to its bulkhead that separates the competition portion. The facilities also features large windows behind the starting blocks, allowing swimmers, coaches and spectators to overlook the Greyhounds' football field. Tomahawk The Hatchets' six-lane, 25-yard pool is retro at its finest. The Tomahawk facility includes a brick floor and windows painted in the Hatchets' blue and yellow colors. Verona The new home of the Wildcats opened alongside the district's new high school in the fall of 2020. The eight-lane, 25-yard competition pool is one of two built at the new building and features an attached diving well. Plenty of spectators can view some of the area's top swimmers with a capacity of 800 thanks to its wrap-around balcony. The pool replaced one of the former six-lane, 25-meter pool at Badger Ridge Middle School. Waukesha South The current home of the WIAA state girls and boys swimming and diving championships is highly regarded as the state's fastest pool. The eight-lane, 25-yard pool that opened in 2005 has hosted "many championship level events," according to Blackshirts coach Blaine Carlson, including the Wisconsin Swimming's state championships and USA Swimming Speedo Champions Series meets. The pool is flanked by dual spectator stands and had new scoreboards installed this winter. The pool has hosted the WIAA state championships since fall 2020 after the UW Natatorium as torn down.