Evan Gravunder helps Hill Farm in, out of pool at All-City Swim Meet

Evan Gravunder may not possess the stereotypical stature or body structure of a swimmer, but that hasn’t stunted the 11-year-old’s growth in the pool.

“For a lot of kids, they get intimated by anyone who is bigger than them (and) who may be a little stronger and older, but he just takes it in stride and gives it his all in the pool,” Hill Farm co-coach Naomi Kissel said.

During Thursday’s preliminary round of the All-City Swim Meet at Hill Farm, Gravunder placed seventh in the 50-meter butterfly and ninth in the 100 individual medley in the 11-12 age division. He also was part of Hill Farm’s 200 medley relay that finished eighth.

Kissel has seen Gravunder’s contributions to the team extend far outside the water.

“He’s such an important part of this team like with cheering on members of his relay, members of other relays. He’s just always got a really good spirit,” Kissel said. “Even during practice, we kind of encourage the kids to give each other feedback and give encouragement during practice and he is always a big part of that.”