Edgewood's Ben Stitgen earns fourth WIAA Division 2 diving title; Crusaders' Colin Senke wins 2 events

Second-seeded Stitgen finished ahead of Cedarburg freshman Noah Turner, the top seed who wound up as diving runner-up with 472.45 points.

Stitgen was second after the preliminary round. He took the lead after the semifinals with 342.85 points — Turner was second at that point with 331.05 — and wrapped up the title with two strong final dives in the last round.

Stitgen faced a challenging road this season. After playing soccer in the fall, he struggled to find a place to dive with schools closed in Dane County due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Public Health Madison & Dane County’s strict health and gathering orders.

He said his parents reached out to pools in the Madison area, but he wasn’t able to secure any dive time. In December, he said he began traveling to Milwaukee for two-hour practices until he was able to get time at the Middleton pool while working locally with coach Cynthia Zocher.

“It was a lot of work,” Stitgen said.

Senke edged Monona Grove junior Cameron Tejeda in two individual events. Senke finished first in the butterfly in 50.19 seconds, ahead of runner-up Tejeda (:51.39) and Laux (:51.88).

Later, Senke claimed the 100 backstroke in :49.28, ahead of second-place Tejeda (:50.62).