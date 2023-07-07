Being a high school swimming coach has long been on the to-do list for Joey Jensen.

Dating back to his days swimming for the Ridgewood Green Buns in the Madison All-City Swim League, the 2019 Madison Memorial graduate had visions of leading his own program one day.

Jensen officially got that chance Wednesday when he was named Madison Edgewood’s girls swimming coach.

“I’m super, super excited. I always thought it’d be a really cool thing to do since probably age 12, so for 12-year-old me this is like a dream come true,” Jensen said Thursday.

He succeeds Emily Schwabe, who led the Crusaders for the previous nine seasons to unthinkable heights. A member of the University of Wisconsin swim team from 2012-14, Schwabe led Edgewood to eight straight WIAA state championships, including seven in Division 2 (2015-19 and 2021-22) and another in the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021.

“I’m new to Edgewood from an AD side of things, but just being a coach myself — I still consider myself a coach — what Emily brought to the table and did, she never really made it about winning,” Edgewood athletic director Ben Voss said. “She had a great run the last decade and she made it more about competing. I think things just kind of took care of themselves. Relating to the kids, making practices competitive, being there for the kids and those things are well established.”

That run of success stemming from that type of atmosphere is something that piqued Jensen’s interests after learning Schwabe had resigned this past spring citing personal reasons, most notably to spend more time with her family, according to Voss.

“I figured I would apply to see if the opportunity was there for me to do it,” said Jensen, whose younger sister Jane is a sophomore on the Crusaders.

While leading the Crusaders will be his first coaching job, Jensen has been around the pool for the majority of his life. A four-year member of the Madison Memorial boys swim team, Jensen was part of the Spartans’ 2016 WIAA Division 1 state championship team and 2017 state runner-up squad.

He swam four years for UW-Stevens Point, helping capture three straight WIAC championships. The summer following Jensen’s first season with the Pointers was when he got his start coaching; joining Bill Wuerger, the Verona girls and boys swim coach, as an assistant for the Ridgewood team.

That turned his attentiveness to coaching high school after earning his degree, with dreams becoming reality Wednesday.

Jensen, 23, knows he lacks the experience of his predecessor. Still, Jensen said he feels he’s “old enough and far enough removed from the high school world to be an authority figure for these girls.”

“To coach them, have them respect what I say and have to offer for them,” he said.

Jensen also feels that inexperience can be masked by the fact he spent four years swimming at the Division III level. Couple that with the four years he’s spent coaching the Green Buns in the extremely competitive All-City Swim League, Jensen has plenty of ideas on how to craft a compelling and challenging practice.

“I think I’m intense and competitive as an athlete, and I think that can carry over into coaching,” he said. “As I’ve learned these couple of summers coaching, the lighter atmosphere I keep and more fun I’m having on deck while I’m coaching, the more fun the kids are having and the better the results are.

“I think being able to marry the two aspects of wanting to compete and win, and wanting to have fun, is something I’m good at.”

Despite the stark contrasts he and Schwabe have, Voss sees a lot of similarities between the two. The combined passion swimming and competitiveness stick out for Voss, who taught at Madison Memorial for 19 years and had Jensen as a student.

“I had a little background and knowledge of what he’s capable of seeing what he did as a student-athlete in high school, but now to see he’s done his own thing and passionate about his craft, I think it’s a great fit,” Voss said.

Still, he doesn’t expect Jensen to be Schwabe, a mutual feeling for the new coach.

“I don’t want to place any expectations on them to win another state title because I don’t feel like that’s fair to them, or to me as a new head coach. My biggest goals for me are for them to train hard, compete harder; have a ton of fun doing it, and just be good people,” Jensen said. “My biggest message to them and to anyone is that if they can do all of those things, I’m going to be as proud of them for that as I would be if they won another title.”

It will be a season full of changes for the Crusaders and Jensen. Edgewood graduated four Division I commits from last year's state title team in Izzy Enz (UW), Brynn Stacey (Arizona), Sophie Reed (Boston College) and Sam VEga (Southern Illinois). That still isn't dampening Jensen's high spirits.

"I'm very excited about the prospects of the group that’s left over; the talent they have and the depth they have," he said. "I think it’s going to be an exciting year."

