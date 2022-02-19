Eastside emergence: Connor brothers, AJ Terry make waves at WIAA Division 1 state championships

WAUKESHA — The world of high school boys swimming and diving in Madison has traditionally run through the likes of Madison West and Madison Memorial.

While the Regents and Spartans again shined on the WIAA Division 1 state championship stage, they may not be alone for much longer.

Madison East’s Smith and Ben Connor, along with Madison La Follette’s AJ Terry, showed things on the western front won’t be quite for much longer. The trio of juniors and former Madison Aquatic Club teammates combined for five top-16 finishes at Saturday’s meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium, and could do even more damage next winter if the possible Eastside co-op comes to fruition.

“It’s amazing. We have great kids and we have a ton of potential on the Eastside when it comes to swimming, so we have to find the opportunities and get the kids in the pool,” Madison East coach Beth Welzien said.

“Having three kids qualify and score points, it’s going to be huge for Eastside swimming and hopefully it sparks some fires and gets kids into swimming.”

The rumblings of a potential partnership between the Purgolders and Lancers began last season while the Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t compete in the winter season. According to Welzien, the Big Eight Conference has to give the go-ahead for the merger before the WIAA gives final approval.

Smith Connor and Terry are certainly interested.

“It’s really cool because me, Ben and AJ have been teammates since we were 8, then we split up for high school,” he said. “We were talking about the co-op last year during the pandemic, and now that we might finally get it next year, that’d be good because we could get a relay to state and that hasn’t happened in a while.”

“It’s always been something we talked about, swimming together in high school, so if it actually does happen next year, it’s going to be pretty special,” Terry added.

The trio had a pretty special day individually on Saturday, headlined by Smith Connor’s third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. Entering seeded third, the lanky swimmer held his position and nearly shaved a second off his seed time, hitting the wall in 49.95 seconds.

He was joined by Ben Connor in the top 16 as he moved up four spots to finish 15th with a time of :52.63. Along with his bronze-medal finish, Smith Connor placed ninth in the 200 individual medley (1:54.41) in his second trip to state to help the Purgolders score 27 points and tie for 23rd as a team, their best finish since taking 18th with 55 points in 2010.

Terry made quite the splash in his state debut as the first La Follette individual qualifier in a decade since Patrick Keleny finished 24th in the 100 butterfly in 2012. He did more than just compete, finishing inside the top 16 in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Terry opened ]with a ninth-place finish in the 50 with a time a 21.07 seconds, re-breaking his school record. While that trend didn’t continue in the 100 — he finished tied for 13th in :47.45, just under a second slower than his school record time of :46.80 — Terry scored 12.5 points and finished in 29th, the most since the trio of Dave Yugo, Kyle Eberle and Camden Harrison combined for 11 points in 2004, when the Lancers were still part of a co-op program with Sun Prairie.

Terry said he’s happy to finally represent the Lancers back at state but has no intentions of slowing down.

“I kind of viewed this as a prelim to next year, and hopefully finals next year I can do a lot better than I did today,” he said.

“He’s just unstoppable and I know he works so hard,” Lancers coach Sue Mueller said. “I’m sure it’s huge (for him).”

Welzien also is hoping it’s the start of things to come.

“The three of them being able to back next year as seniors, and hopefully with the co-op being together, and together having gone through the program together, it’s huge,” she said. ”To get more people to see that, join and get in on the club scene, it’s only going to make the Eastside stronger.”

