Desmon Sachtjen, a Lodi senior, has announced via Twitter his oral commitment for men’s swimming at the University of Minnesota.
He has competed for the Sauk Prairie boys swimming co-op, which consists of competitors from Sauk Prairie, Lodi and Wisconsin Heights.
Sachtjen finished third in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 backstroke and was part of two Sauk Prairie co-op’s relays that finished fourth in the 200 medley relay and eighth in the 400 free relay at the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championship last winter in Madison.
Sachtjen tweeted in part: “I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Minnesota. With the amazing academics, family team atmosphere, and the wonderful coaching staff it felt like the best fit for me.”