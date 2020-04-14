Dan Lindstrom steps down as two-time Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood's boys swimming coach

Edgewood finished with 293 points, pulling away from runner-up Cedarburg (265) in the final four events. Crusaders junior Ben Stitgen won the diving title for the third consecutive year and senior Nate Frucht defended his title in the 200 freestyle. Edgewood won six events overall.

“The second time is just as magical as the first,” Frucht said. “Every single person on the team has to show up and swim his best. There is a not a single person who can do this. It’s really a team effort.”

Before the state meet, Lindstrom said: “It’s anybody’s game coming in here this week. It all depends on who hits on their marks and has good relays and good events. It could go any number of ways.”

Lindstrom was glad he had experienced swimmers on his side.

“I don’t think the stage is too big for them,” Lindstrom said. “A lot have been on this stage before. I am happy they have that experience. I will say they are also fully aware of what is at stake. Last year was a little bit different. … We had a bit of a buffer. There is no buffer this year.”

