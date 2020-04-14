You are the owner of this article.
Dan Lindstrom steps down as two-time Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood's boys swimming coach
main cover photo

Madison Edgewood's Nate Frucht holds the first-place trophy Friday night at the UW Natatorium.

 STEVE APPS PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL

Madison Edgewood is seeking a boys swimming coach after Dan Lindstrom stepped down, according to Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler.

Lindstrom, in his fifth season as Edgewood’s coach, directed the Crusaders to their second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state title in boys swimming and diving this February at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

Lindstrom has taken a new job in Green Bay, Zwettler wrote in an email Tuesday. 

“They (Lindstrom and his wife) have roots there. … That is a huge loss for us,” Zwettler wrote.

Lindstrom works as a development planner, according to Zwettler. 

Edgewood is accepting applications for the boys swimming coaching job (which is from Nov. 16, 2020, to March 20, 2021). Zwettler can be contacted about the job through email or his school phone number.

Madison Edgewood senior Truman teDuits defended his state title in the 200-yard individual medley and matched the state-record time in winning the 100 butterfly. He also was part of the Crusaders’ victorious, record-setting 200 medley relay and their triumphant 400 freestyle relay.

“The best part is definitely winning as a team,” UW commit teDuits said after the meet. “It takes a whole team, working together as a team, coming together, knowing we had put in so many hours of work and so much hard effort.”

Edgewood finished with 293 points, pulling away from runner-up Cedarburg (265) in the final four events. Crusaders junior Ben Stitgen won the diving title for the third consecutive year and senior Nate Frucht defended his title in the 200 freestyle. Edgewood won six events overall.

“The second time is just as magical as the first,” Frucht said. “Every single person on the team has to show up and swim his best. There is a not a single person who can do this. It’s really a team effort.”

Before the state meet, Lindstrom said: “It’s anybody’s game coming in here this week. It all depends on who hits on their marks and has good relays and good events. It could go any number of ways.”

Lindstrom was glad he had experienced swimmers on his side.

“I don’t think the stage is too big for them,” Lindstrom said. “A lot have been on this stage before. I am happy they have that experience. I will say they are also fully aware of what is at stake. Last year was a little bit different. … We had a bit of a buffer. There is no buffer this year.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

