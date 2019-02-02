Madison Edgewood juniors Nate Frucht and Truman teDuits took first places in two individual events apiece on Saturday, helping the Crusaders prepare for the postseason by winning the Badger South Conference boys swimming meet.
Edgewood, which finished second in last year's WIAA Division 2 state meet behind fellow Badger South power Monona Grove, has been ranked No. 1 in the state all season. On Saturday, the Crusaders made that stand up with a total of 486 points,
Frucht won the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.74) and 500 free (4:56.50), and teDuits won the 200 individual medley (1:58.57) and 100 butterfly (:53.81). They also teamed up on two winning relays. Both swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:18.49), joined by Colin Senke and Alex Moen.
Also, Frucht joined Sean O'Connor, Tommy Beyer and Chase Korb to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.65), and te Duits joined Moen, Senke and O'Connor to win the 200 medley relay (1:39.52). Moen won the 100 backstroke (:53.09).
Defending WIAA Division 2 champion Monona Grove finished second, led by Josh Doublerly’s win in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.75). Fort Atkinson took third, led by junior sprinter Jeremiah Mansavage, who won the the 50 free (:22.30) and 100 free (:48.24).
Southern Lakes Conference
Buoyed by first-place finishes in all three relays and eight individual victories, Elkhorn edged Lake Geneva Badger to win the Southern Lakes Conference meet at Jefferson. Jefferson/Cambridge finished fifth in the eight-team standings.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE MEET
Combined team scores: Madison Edgewood 486, Monona Grove 437, Fort Atkinson 261, Oregon 250, Watertown 249, Stoughton 238, Milton 201.
200 medley relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (Moen, teDuits, Senke, O’Connor), 1:39.52; 2, Monona Grove (Tejeda, Jo. Douberly, McAllister, Elfers), 1:41.87; 3, Stoughton (Regan, Turner, Clark, Hammond), 1:47.19. 200 freestyle — 1, Frucht, ME, 1:46.74; 2, Ja. Douberly, MG, 1:49.08; 3, Bethard, FA, 1:56.59. 200 individual medley — 1, teDuits, ME, 1:58.57; 2, Senke, ME, 2:05.73; 3, Clark, S, 2:10.32. 50 freestyle — 1, Mansavage, FA, :22.30; 2, Beyer, ME, :23.17; 3, Korb, ME, :23.54. 100 butterfly — 1, teDuits, ME, :53.81; 2, Clark, S, :55.45; 3, Tejeda, MG, :56.01. 100 freestyle — 1, Mansavage, FA, :48.24; 2, Moen, ME, :49.05; 3, Jo. Douberly, MG, :50.48. 500 freestyle — 1, Frucht, ME, 4:56.50; 2, Ja. Douberly, MG, 4:57.52; 3, Hammond, S, 5:21.03. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (O’Connor, Beyer, Korb, Frucht), 1:32.65; 2, Monona Grove (Jacobson, Kuzma, Elfers, Ja. Douberly), 1:35.51; 3, Fort Atkinson (Bethard, Cervantes, Hernandez, Mansavage), 1:36.20. 100 backstroke — 1, Moen, ME, :53.09; 2, Senke, ME, :55.03; 3, Tejeda, MG, :56.91. 100 breaststroke — 1, Jo. Douberly, MG, 1:02.75; 2, Krause, MI, 1:06.73; 3, Stevenson, Or, 1:07.42. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Frucht, Senke, Moen), 3:18.49; 2, Monona Grove (Ja. Douberly, Tejeda, McAllister, Jo. Douberly), 3:22.47; 3, Fort Atkinson (Mansavage, Cervantes, Bina, Bethard), 3:35.35. At Stoughton.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET
Combined team scores: Elkhorn 531; Lake Geneva Badger 515; Burlington 359; Whitewater 224; Jefferson/Cambridge 176; Platteville/Lancaster 143; Delavan-Darien 126; Racine Prairie/St. Catherine’s 58.
200 medley relay — 1, Elkhorn, 1:43.16; 2, Burlington, 1:44.87; 3, Lake Geneva Badger, 1:45.97. 200 freestyle — Johnson, E, 1:47.99; 2, Pinnow, E, 1:48.20; 3, Liang, WW, 1:51.38. 200 individual medley — Lopez, DD, 2:05.14; 2, Keeker, Bur, 2:07.89; 3, Brannen, Bur, 2:09.06. 50 freestyle — 1, Koepke, E, :22.77; 2, Mayer, WW, :23.18; 3, Gauger, E, :23.78. 100 butterfly — 1, Johnson, E, :53.87; 2, Keeker, Bur, :55.83; 3, Olstinske, Bur, 56.87. 100 freestyle — Koepke, E, :50.37; 2, Bush, E, :52.36; 3, Wright, Bur, :52.48. 500 freestyle — 1, Pinnow, E, 4:53; 2, Haworth, LGB, 5:19.34; 3, Greenberg, LGB, 5:20.28. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Elkhorn, 1:32.81; 2, Lake Geneva Badger, 1:36.14; 3, Burlington, 1:36.30. 100 backstroke — 1, Whowell, LGB, :57.69; 2, Kruse, E, :57.72; 3, Prestegard, PL, 1:00.96. 100 breaststroke — 1, Liang, WW, 1:01.09; 2, Brannen, Bur, 1:04.94; 3, Lopez, DD, 1:05.24. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Elkhorn, 3:24.35; 2, Lake Geneva Badger, 3:32.06; 3, Lake Geneva Badger, 3:35.17. At Jefferson.