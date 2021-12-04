Braatz brothers lead Sun Prairie swim team to runner-up finish in nine-team event

SUN PRAIRIE — The Braatz brothers boosted the Sun Prairie boys swim team to a strong finish in its home pool Saturday.
Sophomore Bennett Braatz earned a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 2.97 seconds and senior Ethan Braatz posted third-place efforts in the 50- and 100-freestyle events to lead the Cardinals to a second-place finish in the Sun Prairie Invitational.
“We’re really competitive and push each other in practice,” said Ethan Braatz, who finished in :21.52 in the 50 free and :48.19 in the 100 free. “I was cheering for him to win the 100 breaststroke — it was the only medal we won.”
Bennett Braatz also tied for third place in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.42.
The brothers both competed as part of the Cardinals' 200 medley relay that finished second in 1:38.74.
Ethan Braatz was a member of the 200 free relay that clinched the team championship at the WIAA Division 1 boys state meet in February. The relay team, which included three seniors, set a state-record time of 1:22.69.
LinnMar High School from Marion, Iowa, won the team title Saturday with 477.5 points, 53 better than Sun Prairie (424.5). Madison Memorial was third with 306 points.
LinnMar won four individual events and two relays in the nine-school meet.
In other Madison-area results, Madison Memorial junior Gabe Pitzen won the 200 individual medley in 1:59.52, besting Jonathan Schluesche of Sun Prairie (2:02.97).
Pitzen swam the second-to-last leg for Memorial’s 200 freestyle relay, which won in 1:29.75, joining sophomore Etienne Dolezal, senior Scott Jenn and junior Charlie House.
The Spartans competed for the second time after sitting out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We learned a lot about our swimmers that we can take back to practice and work on,” Memorial coach Paul Eckerle said. “I was hoping the IM would come together for Gabe, and he’s already had two great swims.”
Pitzen swam two seconds faster in his 200 IM race on Friday, but finished second to Madison West sophomore Abram Mueller during a dual meet against the Regents.
“I believed in myself and thought I could win,” Pitzen said about Saturday’s victory.
Monona Grove finished fifth in the team standings, buoyed by the performance of senior Jonah Elders, who won the 100 freestyle in :49.63.
Silver Eagles senior Cameron Tejeda finished third in the 100 backstroke in :51.99.
Monona Grove, which moved up to Division 1 this season, won the program’s fourth WIAA Division 2 state championship in February.
Silver Eagles coach Kelly Chadesh said the invitational yielded strong results.
“There is incredible competition at this meet and it always draws out some of our best swims. I’m happy that that was a repeat, and was able to happen again,” Chadesh said.