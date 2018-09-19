Bill Weaver, who coached the Madison West boys swimming and diving team to the WIAA Division 1 state title in 2018, was named by the Wisconsin Swimming and Diving Coaches Association as the 2017-18 NFHS Coaches Association boys swimming coach of the year for Wisconsin, according to a NFHS release that was reported by Madison West athletic director Devon Peterson.
Each year, the NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for achievement in his or her sport. State-level recipients are considered for NFHS sectional recognition, according to the release. National coaches of the year then are selected from the sectional winners.
Award recipients are chosen based on criteria including coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations.
Each year, about 1,000 coaches in the various sports are recognized at the state level, 168 coaches are recognized at the sectional level and 21 coaches are recognized at the national level.
Wisconsin coaches are in Section 4, which also includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.
Weaver was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com coach of the year after leading the Regents to the WIAA Division 1 state team title, their first championship since 1993 and 14th overall title.
“These guys know it’s been a long time,” Weaver said after West won the title. “A lot of people have come before us that have been trying to get here, so this is as much for them as it is for these guys. It’s surreal, (it’s) pretty awesome. I don’t think that you can really grasp what it feels like until it actually happens.”
The championship capped a standout season for the top-ranked Regents.
“It’s been our goal all year long,” said Weaver, who stepped down as coach. “These guys have just done it every day. We’ve lived it and it’s so great to see all their hard labor come to fruition.”