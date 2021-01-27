Badgers' commit Ben Wiegand, Sun Prairie swimmers relish late-season opportunity

Sun Prairie senior Ben Wiegand was not optimistic.
Wiegand, the defending WIAA Division 1 50-yard freestyle champion and state record-holder in the event, braced himself: A full boys swimming and diving season likely wasn’t in the cards for the Cardinals due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict gathering and health orders by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
But the University of Wisconsin commit maintained hope that an end-of-season opportunity might arise for Sun Prairie, which finished a program-best third at state last year in Madison, had its first individual state champion in Wiegand (with a record time of 20.16 seconds in the 50) and earned the 200 freestyle relay title.
That chance presented itself earlier this month when Sun Prairie winter sports teams were given the go-ahead for competitions outside Dane County.
“Throughout the summer and the fall, I was preparing myself for the worst,” Wiegand said. “All along, we were training with the assumption that we were going to have the chance to perform at state. But it was almost too good to be true. First, we were able to train and we were ecstatic about that. More recently, we found out that we got the chance to compete at state.
“It’s kind of crazy. I remember texting the other swimmers. We were so excited. I got a little wave of nerves when I realized this all was going to happen. But I think we are ready.”
It hasn’t been ideal, but Wiegand said: “We are grateful we have an opportunity this year.”
The Cardinals had their first in-person meet Saturday, winning seven events and claiming first at the Baraboo quadrangular. Wiegand (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) and senior James Werwie (200 individual medley and 500 freestyle) each won two individual events and Sun Prairie swept the three relays; Wiegand was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and Werwie was part of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Prior to that meet, Sun Prairie participated in small-group practices (the 34 swimmers were divided into four cohorts) starting in mid-December and then virtual meets, where teams swim at their own pools and compare results, this month.
The Cardinals, third-ranked in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, go from their first actual competition this season to a WIAA Division 1 sectional Friday at Waukesha South High School. Other Division 1 and 2 sectionals are Saturday.
“This is the most talented team I’ve ever been able to coach,” said Sun Prairie coach Joel Coyne, whose team has nine seniors. “This is a pretty special group. They have been swimming together since 8-and-unders and Piranhas (swim team), and now this is Ben’s senior year. It’s special.”
Wiegand wants to savor each moment.
“The fact that two months ago, I didn’t think we’d have a season, it changed my perspective,” Wiegand said. “I told myself moving forward I was really going to work on cherishing the last couple meets we had and the practices, and just have fun with it. It’s going by really fast, which is unfortunate, but it’s been amazing.”
The Cardinals came off last year’s state meet eager to begin this season.
They knew they had a strong team, including seniors Wiegand, Werwie, J.P. Anhalt, Campbell Sullivan and Avery Lodahl, juniors Ethan Braatz, Jonathan Schluesche and Nathan Halbach and sophomore Jonah Gunnink. Anhalt, Braatz and Wiegand were three members of the state-title winning 200 freestyle relay last season.
“We were all hungry,” Coyne said. “There was just a drive and an excitement. The boys saw the 2020 and 2021 season as a phenomenal opportunity. Then, of course, the pandemic happens and everything gets shut down.”
Coyne described the journey to this point as “a roller coaster.” Challenges included the logistics of setting up separate practices in cohorts in a safe manner, then creating a team atmosphere. Out of those small-group practices, Coyne found a silver lining.
“It’s too bad that when we practice we don’t have the whole team practicing. … But because they are smaller groups and they have these tight cohorts, it seems like the bonds between those cohorts have grown stronger,” Coyne said. “It’s more focused, and you can pay closer attention and develop the friendships even better, which is pretty cool.”
Wiegand agreed he’s grown closer to the swimmers in his cohort, even teammates he’s known since he was 8 or 9.
“Also, we get a lot more done,” he said. “It’s focused training.”
The focus has been on sprinting and intensity, more than piling up yardage in practices, Wiegand said.
“It’s the aggressiveness, attacking the race, attacking the turns, finishing strong and having the right mental approach,” Coyne said. “So, when you are diving in, you are at your best.”
Despite the abbreviated season, Sun Prairie is hoping to be at its best when it counts most.
“I think the team has had this goal for a while – for doing well at state and having the best Sun Prairie year ever,” Coyne said. “It’s within our reach.”
Sun Prairie’s sectional won’t be the same as past years, when the Madison public schools’ swimmers helped make it an extremely fast sectional. Coyne has empathy for those schools not competing during this winter season.
“It hurts,” Coyne said. “Madison Memorial, Madison West, La Follette and East, those are teams we know very well because we see them so many times during the season. It’s too bad they aren’t getting the same opportunity.”
The Division 1 state meet will be Feb. 6, also at Waukesha South’s natatorium — instead of on the University of Wisconsin campus. Middleton won the Division 1 state title last year.
“It gives you an opportunity that we’ve never had — to swim in the pool that state is going to be at,” Coyne said. “That’s kind of cool — to swim two weeks in a row. That’s an advantage.”
Wiegand and the Cardinals hope to take advantage of their opportunity.
“I think to put it simply, we are looking to have fun, but we are also looking to make history,” Wiegand said. “And I think we are in position to do both of those.”