Badgers' commit Ben Wiegand, Sun Prairie swimmers relish late-season opportunity

“The fact that two months ago, I didn’t think we’d have a season, it changed my perspective,” Wiegand said. “I told myself moving forward I was really going to work on cherishing the last couple meets we had and the practices, and just have fun with it. It’s going by really fast, which is unfortunate, but it’s been amazing.”

The Cardinals came off last year’s state meet eager to begin this season.

They knew they had a strong team, including seniors Wiegand, Werwie, J.P. Anhalt, Campbell Sullivan and Avery Lodahl, juniors Ethan Braatz, Jonathan Schluesche and Nathan Halbach and sophomore Jonah Gunnink. Anhalt, Braatz and Wiegand were three members of the state-title winning 200 freestyle relay last season.

“We were all hungry,” Coyne said. “There was just a drive and an excitement. The boys saw the 2020 and 2021 season as a phenomenal opportunity. Then, of course, the pandemic happens and everything gets shut down.”

Coyne described the journey to this point as “a roller coaster.” Challenges included the logistics of setting up separate practices in cohorts in a safe manner, then creating a team atmosphere. Out of those small-group practices, Coyne found a silver lining.