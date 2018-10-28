STOUGHTON — It doesn’t matter how many events she wins or records she sets, Alex Moderski still gets nervous before McFarland’s big swimming meets.
“This morning, I was shaking when I woke up,” the senior said. “On the bus, we were all nervous and quiet, listening to music.”
She knew all season what would be at stake Saturday. The Spartans finished second in each of the past four Badger South Conference meets, and they were tired of playing little sister to Madison Edgewood.
The latest installment came down to the last leg of the last event. Moderski touched the wall 0.56 seconds ahead of Edgewood’s DeeDee Walker in the 400 freestyle relay, bringing the conference championship home to McFarland.
The Spartans (478) finished nine points ahead of Madison Edgewood, and Monroe/New Glarus took third at 276. The Crusaders held a three-point lead heading into the final relay.
“At the beginning of the year, I had (Moderski) leading off that relay, but watching her swim the anchor, she’s just unbelievable,” McFarland coach Jessica Garvey said. “Edgewood actually switched up their relay, so we knew it was going to be a little bit closer today.”
Thanks to a blazing :50.42 leg from Moderski, the Spartans set a Badger South record in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:34.32.
The Missouri recruit also set conference records in the 50 freestyle (:23.60) and 100 freestyle (:51.76).
“I was looking at the record board before the meet, trying to see what we could do,” Moderski said. “Those were a surprise to me as well.”
Overall, she won three individual events and was part of two winning relays.
The Spartans knew their WIAA Division 2 five-time individual state champion would lead the way at conference, but just as critical to their success was younger swimmers stepping up
McFarland took first, second and third in the 100 breaststroke to gain 22 points on Madison Edgewood in the second-to-last event. Junior Ella Weaver had the top finish at 1:09.45, and freshman Laura Billmann was right behind with a career-best 1:10.24.
“Our ‘B’ relay really crushed it, too, and we needed them,” Garvey said. “Having those extra points on the the relays made a huge difference.”
The Spartans’ depth proved to be too much for the Crusaders. First-place finishes from Walker in the 200 freestyle (1:55.23) and 500 freestyle (5:12.94) gained valuable points.
McFarland senior Kaitlyn Barth took first in the 100 butterfly at :58.62.
“Our mantra today was, whatever happened, make sure that you guys are doing it together as a family, and I feel like we accomplished that,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwebe said. “We actually had four swimmers that scored today that weren’t supposed to score, and a lot of our girls stepped up as usual.”
Neither top team will let themselves get too caught up in Saturday’s results. The Crusaders will come back even hungrier for sectionals next week, and McFarland will try and ride their momentum to state.
Maybe with her first conference title to her name, Moderski won’t be as nervous in Baraboo next Saturday.