All-City Swim Meet: This year's competition expected to be called off at virtual meeting tonight

“And that’s the least restrictive phase, if we get there,” said Wuerger, also the coach of the Verona/Mount Horeb high school boys and girls swimming programs.

Those guidelines leave it both logistically and financially unfeasible to hold this year’s meet.

Typically, the event gathers more than 2,500 athletes up to age 19, competing for 13 area member pools — along with dozens of coaches and thousands of spectators. Also planned is a two-day diving competition, slated this year for Monday and Tuesday, July 27-28, at Goodman Pool.

Also in question is the seven-week All-City League season, which involves team dual meets between the 13 member pools. Most area pools typically open on or around Memorial Day weekend, but in Phase One of the Forward Dane guidelines, licensed pools would allow only 25 percent of occupation capacity.

“We’ll be talking about the league season (tonight), too,” Wuerger said. “It won’t be a regular, seven-meet season. I’m hoping we can put something together in July to give the kids the chance to race against other teams.

“It would not be a regular dual meet, like we typically see. Maybe there’d be certain age groups coming at certain times, so you don’t have the whole team together,” Wuerger said. “We haven’t discussed any of these points yet, but that’s what I’d personally like to see.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.