All-City Swim Meet: This year's competition expected to be called off at virtual meeting tonight

It appears all but certain that there will be no All-City Swim and Dive Meet in Madison this summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill Wuerger, of Ridgewood Pool, said his pool's board voted Tuesday night against holding the swimming portion of the All-City meet at its Southwest Side facility, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, July 30 through Aug. 1.
In a telephone call Wednesday, Wuerger said he plans to take part in tonight’s virtual meeting of the All-City board of directors “and I’ll be making a motion at the meeting tonight to cancel the All-City Swim Meet.”
“I expect the league to make decisions on those motions” tonight, All-City President Ben Callan wrote in an email Wednesday.
Wuerger said he hoped the All-City board would make Ridgewood the host pool for the swimming portion of the 2021 meet.
Ridgewood's decision, Wuerger said, was based on the “Forward Dane” guidelines released by the Madison and Dane County Public Health departments on Monday.
Even if the county’s handling of the pandemic is able to reach Phase Three of the guidelines — the final phase before what the plan calls “the new normal” — by late July, outdoor gatherings will remain limited to a maximum of 250 people. That’s far below the number that typically competes in the All-City activities, not counting coaches and spectators.
“And that’s the least restrictive phase, if we get there,” said Wuerger, also the coach of the Verona/Mount Horeb high school boys and girls swimming programs.
Those guidelines leave it both logistically and financially unfeasible to hold this year’s meet.
Typically, the event gathers more than 2,500 athletes up to age 19, competing for 13 area member pools — along with dozens of coaches and thousands of spectators. Also planned is a two-day diving competition, slated this year for Monday and Tuesday, July 27-28, at Goodman Pool.
Also in question is the seven-week All-City League season, which involves team dual meets between the 13 member pools. Most area pools typically open on or around Memorial Day weekend, but in Phase One of the Forward Dane guidelines, licensed pools would allow only 25 percent of occupation capacity.
“We’ll be talking about the league season (tonight), too,” Wuerger said. “It won’t be a regular, seven-meet season. I’m hoping we can put something together in July to give the kids the chance to race against other teams.
“It would not be a regular dual meet, like we typically see. Maybe there’d be certain age groups coming at certain times, so you don’t have the whole team together,” Wuerger said. “We haven’t discussed any of these points yet, but that’s what I’d personally like to see.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.