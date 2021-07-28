All-City Swim Meet suits Shorewood Hills' Violet McCullough just fine

McCullough credits her friends for the change.

“They were getting better, and I felt like I could become closer with them if I worked just as hard as they were,” McCullough said. “It felt like our bond could grow if we went to the hard practices, did the hard sets and we were there with each other and we had each other to rely on.”

Not long after she started wearing a tech suit.

“For me it’s kind of about frame of mind,” McCullough said. “When I wear a tech suit I am usually going to a big meet or an important meet so I kind of get in the zone and am able to think about my swim more in detail.”

McCullough’s influence on her teammates both at practice and in meets stands out to her coaches.

“She’s just a really extremely nice and calming presence to have at practice,” Weiss said.

McCullough plans to swim this fall at Madison West and has ambitions of swimming in college.

“My favorite stroke to swim is backstroke but I would say that I am best at freestyle so far,” McCullough said. “But I think if I continue to get better at backstroke it will be more usual for me in the future because there is a lot of freestylers but there is not as many backstrokers.”

