All-City Swim Meet suits Shorewood Hills' Violet McCullough just fine

Violet McCullough and the pool are a good fit.
“She’s a swimmer,” Shorewood Hills co-coach Jaden Weiss said Wednesday. “You see her and you know she’s a swimmer.”
McCullough, who learned how to swim by the time she turned 4 years old and joined the Shorewood Hills team at 5, is in contention to win multiple events in the girls 13-14 age division at the All-City Swim Meet finals on Saturday.
“Just the feeling of swimming is very comforting to me,” McCullough, 13, said. “Just being able to swim and feeling your body glide through the water is what makes swimming fun for me.”
McCullough made the All-City finals in both the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle, winning her two heats and finishing with the best and third-best times in each event, respectively, at Shorewood Hills. She also was part of Shorewood Hills’ 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays which placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
She didn’t always love competitive swimming, saying her approach changed a few years ago.
“In the past I just thought of it as kind of a chore,” McCullough said. “But then during 2019 I realized that it’s fun to swim, but it’s also fun to win. So, I started to work a bit harder and then I started to receive results.”
McCullough credits her friends for the change.
“They were getting better, and I felt like I could become closer with them if I worked just as hard as they were,” McCullough said. “It felt like our bond could grow if we went to the hard practices, did the hard sets and we were there with each other and we had each other to rely on.”
Not long after she started wearing a tech suit.
“For me it’s kind of about frame of mind,” McCullough said. “When I wear a tech suit I am usually going to a big meet or an important meet so I kind of get in the zone and am able to think about my swim more in detail.”
McCullough’s influence on her teammates both at practice and in meets stands out to her coaches.
“She’s just a really extremely nice and calming presence to have at practice,” Weiss said.
McCullough plans to swim this fall at Madison West and has ambitions of swimming in college.
“My favorite stroke to swim is backstroke but I would say that I am best at freestyle so far,” McCullough said. “But I think if I continue to get better at backstroke it will be more usual for me in the future because there is a lot of freestylers but there is not as many backstrokers.”