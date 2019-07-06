Madison’s annual All-City Dive championship meet is scheduled for July 29 and 30 at Ridgewood Pool.
And for the first time at the meet, selected youth athletes will be recognized for outstanding citizenship, according to a release from All-City dive meet organizers.
Three Athlete Citizenship Awards are scheduled to be awarded on Monday, July 29, during the first day of the All-City Dive meet.
Dive coaches from the All-City Swim and Dive League, comprised of the 13 area pools, nominated divers to recognize youth leaders and mentors who go above and beyond to foster a sense of community, according to the release.
Members of the award selection committee include All-City Dive championship meet sponsors Jason Orkowski, owner of Gymfinity, Steve Aune of Aune & Associates American Family Insurance Agency and local Rotary member, and Doug Johnson, chairman of the Sable Flames.
Promoting an idea that today’s youth divers and athletes are tomorrow’s community leaders, 2019 All-City Dive Championship meet director, Ridgewood Pool parent and volunteer Terry Ritter, said: “It’s not about the dive; it’s about the development.”
Award winners will be announced in late July.
The meet is the culmination of the eight week All-City summer dive program.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has proclaimed July 29 to August 4, 2019, as "Madison All-City Swim and Dive Week."
Ridgewood Pool was built in 1958 and was one of the five original pools that formed the All-City Swim and Dive League in 1962.
Athletes ranging in age from five to 18 will compete at the All-City Dive meet. They represent the 13 pools.
The meet is organized into eight events over two days, featuring about 315 divers doing a total of almost 1,400 dives.
Also, more than a dozen graduating seniors will be recognized for their participation in this long-standing Madison-area event, with many competing in the program for a decade or more.
The All-City Swim meet is Aug. 2-4 at West Side. It should be noted that the swim meet is on Friday through Sunday this year, rather than finishing up on a Saturday, as usual.