PREP GIRLS SWIMMING | 2019 WSJ ALL-AREA TEAM

WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

2019 ALL-AREA GIRLS SWIMMING

FIRST TEAM

50-yard freestyle: Sophie Fiske, jr., Sun Prairie. The University of Wisconsin commit won the event at Division 1 state with a time of 22.93 seconds, just .29 seconds short of the state-meet record. Won the Big Eight Conference meet in :23.94.

100 freestyle: Sophie Fiske, jr., Sun Prairie. Won the Division 1 state race by a whopping .88 seconds over the runner-up, finishing in :49.82. Won the Big Eight title in :51.77.

200 freestyle: Izzy Enz, fr., Madison Edgewood. Earned a runner-up finish in the Division 2 state meet in 1:52.55. Earned runner-up honors in the Badger South meet (1:56.04).

500 freestyle: Jackie House, jr., Madison Memorial. Finished fourth at Division 1 state in 5:01.56.

100 backstroke: Gabriela Pierobon Mays, sr., Middleton. Earned a third-place finish at Division 1 state in :54.74, improving on her sectional performance by 2.97 seconds.

100 breaststroke: Janelle Schulz, jr., Sun Prairie. Took seventh at Division 1 state in 1:05.30. Won the Big Eight title in 1:06.44.

100 butterfly: Danielle Cramer, sr., Milton: Took fourth at Division 1 state in 55.55 seconds. Won the Badger South Conference meet in :57.34.

200 individual medley: Anna teDuits, so., Madison Edgewood. Won Division 2 state with a time of 2:06.28 that ranked fourth among state performances in both divisions. Took second in the Badger South Conference meet.

200 medley relay: Madison Edgewood (Anna te Duits, so.; Abby Reid, so.; Izzy Enz, fr.; Maeve O’Driscoll, sr.). Won Division 2 state with a time of 1:44.51 that ranked second-best in both divisions. Won the Badger South Conference title.

200 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (Maeve O’Driscoll, sr.; DeeDee Walker, sr.; Sophie Reed, fr.; Abby Reid, so.): Won Division 2 state in 1:34.76, a time that also would have won the Division 1 title. Won the Badger South Conference title in 1:38.31.

400 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Bree Moericke, sr.; Grace Sala, jr.; Janelle Schulz, jr.; Sophie Fiske, jr.): Won Division 1 state with a time of 3:25.86 that improved on their sectional time by almost two seconds. Won the Big Eight title in 3:32.62.

Diving: Natalie Caroll, fr., Madison Edgewood. Scored 330.95 points at Division 2 state, finishing 13th.

SECOND TEAM

50-yard freestyle: Maeve O’Driscoll, sr., Madison Edgewood.

100 freestyle: Abby Reid, so., Madison Edgewood.

200 freestyle: Peyton Drexler, fr., Verona/Mount Horeb.

500 freestyle: Peyton Drexler, fr., Verona/Mount Horeb.

100 backstroke: Danielle Cramer, sr., Milton.

100 breaststroke: Evy Laursen, so., Madison West.

100 butterfly: Grace Sala, jr., Sun Prairie.

200 individual medley: Bailey Ratzburg, fr., Milton.

200 medley relay: Sun Prairie (Olivia Sala, fr.; Janelle Schulz, jr.; Cassidy Carey, sr.; Paige Rundahl, so.)

200 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Paige Rundahl, so.; Hannah Marshall, sr.; Grace Sala, jr.; Sophie Fiske, jr.).

400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (Izzy Enz, fr.; Anna teDuits, so.; Sophie Reed, fr.; DeeDee Walker, sr.).

Diving: Rian Wells, so., Madison West.

HONORABLE MENTION

50-yard freestyle: Abby Reid, so., Madison Edgewood; Gabriela Pierobon Mays, sr., Middleton; Bridget Sullivan, jr., Madison West; Berkley Smith, sr., Middleton; Josie Peterson, jr., Jefferson/Cambridge.

100 freestyle: Maeve O’Driscoll, sr., Madison Edgewood; Mara Freeman, so., McFarland; Ella DeFever, sr., Madison Memorial; Sofia Bormett, jr., Stoughton; Berkley Smith, sr., Middleton; Sara Stewart, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Beverly Harper, so., River Valley/Richland Center.

200 freestyle: Dee Dee Walker, sr., Madison Edgewood; Bella Granetzke, so., Madison West; Ella DeFever, sr., Madison Memorial; Sofia Bormett, jr., Stoughton; Brooklyn Miller, sr., Portage.

500 freestyle: Olivia Sala, fr., Sun Prairie; Dee Dee Walker, sr., Madison Edgewood; Molly Haag, so., Middleton; Quinn Weygandt, so., Madison West; Dylan Ryniak, fr., Waunakee.

100 backstroke: Mara Freeman, so., McFarland; Anna teDuits, so., Madison Edgewood; Sara Stewart, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Natalie Schick, jr., Madison West; Cassidy Carey, sr., Sun Prairie; Maddy Reid, jr., Madison West; Ella Graf, jr., Waunakee.

100 breaststroke: Emily Landwehr, sr., McFarland; Alex Anagnostopoulos, sr., Middleton; Serena Haack, so., Madison West.

100 butterfly: Natalie Schick, jr., Madison West; Gabriela Pierobon Mays, sr., Middleton; Claudia Carson, so., Madison Memorial; Cassidy Carey, sr., Sun Prairie; Abi Schmieser, sr., Waunakee; Kaitlyn Peters, jr., Middleton.

200 individual medley: Evy Laursen, so., Madison West; Grace Sala, jr., Sun Prairie; Janelle Schulz, jr., Sun Prairie; Abi Schmieser, sr., Waunakee.

200 medley relay: Middleton; McFarland; Madison West; Madison Memorial; Baraboo; Verona/Mount Horeb; Waunakee.

200 freestyle relay: Middleton; Madison Memorial; Madison West; Verona/Mount Horeb; DeForest.

400 freestyle relay: Middleton; Madison Memorial; Milton; Madison West; DeForest; Verona/Mount Horeb.