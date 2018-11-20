The talent pool again was deep in area swimming pools this fall.
And the results at the WIAA Division 1 and 2 state swimming and diving meets proved it.
Madison Edgewood won its fourth consecutive Division 2 state title, finishing ahead of runner-up McFarland. Baraboo’s fifth-place finish and Monroe/New Glarus’ sixth-place finish left four area teams in the top six.
In Division 1, Middleton claimed its third consecutive championship, with third-place Sun Prairie and fourth-place Verona/Mount Horeb giving the area three of the top four finishers.
McFarland senior Alexandra Moderski, Verona/Mount Horeb senior Grace Bennin and Sun Prairie sophomore Sophie Fiske each took home three firsts -- two individual state events and a relay victory.
Moderski set Division 2 state records in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle, while Bennin set a Division 1 state record in the 100 breaststroke.
“It was the best meet of my life,” said Bennin, a senior at Mount Horeb who has signed with the University of Minnesota.
Those performances by Moderski in Division 2 and Bennin in Division 1 led to this year’s decision: Moderski and Bennin are the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area swimmers of the year.
Moderski’s victories in the Division 2 50 and 100 freestyle were so fast that she gained an All-Area team advantage over Fiske, who blazed to victories in those same events at Division 1 state.
“I felt really good,” said Moderski, who has signed with Missouri. “It’s been a long time since I felt that good.”
It also seems just that the coaches who guided their teams to state titles will share top honors as All-Area coaches of the year: Middleton’s Lauren Cabalka and Madison Edgewood’s Emily Schwabe.
Sun Prairie's Nancy Harms, McFarland's Jessica Garvey and Verona/Mount Horeb's Bill Wuerger also were considered for the coaching honor.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL/WISCONSINPREPZONE.COM ALL-AREA GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING TEAM
FIRST TEAM
50-yard freestyle — Alexandra Moderski, sr., McFarland. University of Missouri commit Moderski finished first in Division 2 in 22.77 seconds, shattering her own 2015 state Division 2 record of :22.84.
100 freestyle — Alexandra Moderski, sr., McFarland. She finished first in Division 2 in :49.68, breaking her own 2015 state Division 2 record of :50.26.
200 freestyle — Sofia Bormett, so., Stoughton. She finished first in Division 2 in 1 minute, 53.30 seconds, winning the Stoughton program’s first title.
500 freestyle —Hannah Aegerter, sr., Middleton. University of Illinois commit Aegerter finished first in Division1 in 4:55.48.
100 backstroke —Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West. Arizona State University commit Marty finished second in Division 1 in :54.76, the fastest area time at state.
100 breaststroke — Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb. University of Minnesota commit Bennin finished first in Division 1 in 1:00.65, which broke a 2011 Division 1 state record time of 1:01.72.
100 butterfly — Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West. She finished second in Division 1 in :54.62, the fastest area time at state.
200 individual medley — Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb. She finished first in Division 1 in 1:59.93.
200 freestyle relay — Middleton (Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr.; Berkley Smith, jr.; Hannah Aegerter, sr.; Makenna Licking, sr.). The Cardinals finished first in Division 1 in 1:34.24, the fastest area time at state.
200 medley relay — Verona/Mount Horeb (Sara Stewart, jr.; Grace Bennin, sr.; Josie McCartney, jr.; Kenzie Zuehl, fr.). Verona/Mount Horeb finished first in Division 1 in 1:43.34, the fastest area time at state.
400 freestyle relay — Sun Prairie (Michaela Nelson, sr.; Bree Moericke, jr.; Janelle Schulz, so.; Sophie Fiske, so.). The Cardinals finished first in Division 1 in 3:26.55, the fastest area time at state.
Diving -- Trinity McNall, so., Monona Grove — McNall won the Division 2 state title with 468.80 points.
SECOND TEAM
50 freestyle — Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie.
100 freestyle — Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie.
200 freestyle — Hannah Aegerter, sr., Middleton. She finished second in Division 1 in 1 minute, 52.36 seconds.
500 freestyle — DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood.
100 backstroke -- Mara Freeman, fr., McFarland.
100 breaststroke — Ally Sylvestri, so., Middleton.
100 butterfly -- Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr., Middleton.
200 individual medley — Mekenzie Hammer, so., Monroe/New Glarus.
200 freestyle relay — Madison Edgewood (Maeve O’Driscoll, jr.; Abby Reid, fr.; Issy Petersen, sr.; DeeDee Walker, jr.).
200 medley relay – McFarland (Mara Freeman, fr.; Ella Weaver, jr.; Emily Landwehr, jr.; Alexandra Moderski, sr.).
400 freestyle relay —Madison Edgewood (Kaitlyn Barth, sr.; Anna teDuits, fr.; Abby Reid, fr.; DeeDee Walker, jr.).
Diving -- Leah Mickelson, jr., Madison West.
HONORABLE MENTION
50 freestyle — Bridget Sullivan, so., Madison West; Issy Petersen, sr., Madison Edgewood; Berkley Smith, jr., Middleton; Zaria Terry, so., Madison La Follette; Megan Duffy, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge; Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood; Maeve O’Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood; Kiara Bissen, so., Madison Memorial; Camryn Hargraves, sr., DeForest; Kenzie Zuehl, fr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Josie Peterson, so., Jefferson/Cambridge; Grace Williams, sr., Sauk Prairie.
100 freestyle — Issy Petersen, sr., Madison Edgewood; Sofia Bormett, so., Stoughton; Bridget Sullivan, so., Madison West; Mariah Marowsky, sr., Fort Atkinson; Ella DeFever, jr., Madison Memorial; Mara Freeman, fr., McFarland; Cora Mack, sr., Middleton; Maeve O’Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood; Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood; Camryn Hargraves, sr., DeForest; Bree Moericke, jr., Sun Prairie; Megan Duffy, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge; Kaitlyn Wilhelms, sr., Waunakee; Brianna Back, so., Monona Grove; Emily Landwehr, jr., McFarland; Josie Peterson, so., Jefferson/Cambridge.
200 freestyle — Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton; DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood; Mariah Marowsky, sr., Fort Atkinson; Kaitlyn Wilhelms, sr., Waunakee; Carly McKeon, jr., Madison Memorial; Ella DeFever, jr., Madison Memorial; Gabriella Gnewuch, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Bella Granetzke, fr., Madison West; Brianna Back, so., Monona Grove; Brooklyn Miller, jr., Portage.
500 freestyle — Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton; Carly McKeon, jr., Madison Memorial; Sommer Rhodes, sr., Janesville Craig; Evy Laursen, fr., Madison West; Sophie Schmitz, jr., Madison Memorial; Gabriella Gnewuch, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Amanda George, fr., Middleton; Bella Granetzke, fr., Madison West; Jackie House, so., Madison Memorial; Morgan Erstad, fr., Monroe/New Glarus; Brooklyn Miller, jr., Portage; Ruby Schieldt, fr., Edgerton; Nina Schiro, sr., Monroe/New Glarus.
100 backstroke — Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr., Middleton; Danielle Cramer, jr., Milton; Sara Stewart, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood; Cassidy Carey, jr., Sun Prairie; Mekenzie Hammer, so., Monroe/New Glarus; Morgan Erstad, fr., Monroe/New Glarus; Maddy Reid, so., Madison West; Natalie Schick, so., Madison West; Abi Schmeiser, jr., Waunakee; Ella Graf, so., Waunakee; Claire Sweeney, fr., Edgewood; Adriana Nickels, fr., McFarland; Cassandra Keller, sr., Monona Grove.
100 breaststroke — Alex Anagnostopoulos, jr., Middleton; Janelle Schulz, so., Sun Prairie; Taylor Bradley, sr., Baraboo; Kiara Bissen, so., Madison Memorial; Ella Lohr, fr., Baraboo; Ella Weaver, jr., McFarland; Emily Landwehr, jr., McFarland; Mallory Todd, jr., Madison Edgewood; Ana Hudson, sr., Sun Prairie; Laura Billmann, fr., McFarland; Natalie Gneiser, fr., Baraboo; Emmi Belzer, jr., Fort Atkinson; Giulia Brickl, jr., Sauk Prairie.
100 butterfly — Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood; Josie McCartney, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Cassidy Carey, jr., Sun Prairie; Sara Stewart, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Abi Schmeiser, jr., Waunakee; Grace Sala, so., Sun Prairie; Michaela Nelson, sr., Sun Prairie; Kirby Tock, sr., Baraboo; Zaria Terry, so., Madison La Follette; Mallory Todd, jr., Madison Edgewood; Gaby de Moya-Cotter, jr., Edgerton; Mattie Letendre, so., Baraboo; Mary O’Malley, jr., Monona Grove.
200 individual medley — Ally Sylvestri, so., Middleton; Emily Keebler, sr., Middleton; Janelle Schulz, so., Sun Prairie; Michaela Nelson, sr., Sun Prairie; Alex Anagnostopoulos, jr., Middleton; Danielle Cramer, jr., Milton; Sophie Schmitz, jr., Madison Memorial; Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood; Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood; Evy Laursen, fr., Madison West; Madelyn Lawn, so., Middleton; Grace Sala, so., Sun Prairie; Ella Lohr, fr., Baraboo; Haley Willis, jr., DeForest; Taylor Bradley, sr., Baraboo; Natalie Gneiser, fr., Baraboo.
200 freestyle relay — Verona/Mount Horeb; Sun Prairie; Madison Memorial; Madison West; Sauk Prairie; DeForest; Jefferson/Cambridge; McFarland; Stoughton; Monona Grove.
200 medley relay – Middleton; Sun Prairie; Madison West; Madison Edgewood; Madison Memorial; Baraboo; Monroe/New Glarus; Sauk Prairie.
400 freestyle relay — McFarland; Madison Memorial; Verona/Mount Horeb; Madison West; Monroe/New Glarus; Waunakee; Milton; Stoughton; Sauk Prairie; Baraboo; Monona Grove.