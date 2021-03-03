 Skip to main content
All-area boys swimming: Sun Prairie swimmer Ben Wiegand earns Swimmer of the Year honors
BOYS SWIMMING | 2020-2021 WSJ ALL-AREA TEAM

Never mind the distractions and delays. The 2020-2021 boys swimming season turned out to be pure magic for the Sun Prairie Cardinals.

Coach Joel Coyne’s team got a late start to the season due to COVID-19 restrictions. But the swimmers kept up with their private, virtual and small-group workout sessions, waiting for the chance to make a mark.

They did just that at the WIAA Division 1 state meet, winning the program’s first championship with 232.5 points.

And at the center of that championship performance was senior sprinter Ben Wiegand, whose involvement in two event championships and two runner-up finishes earned him the title of Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Swimmer of the Year. Also, Coyne earned the State Journal’s All-Area Coach of the Year title.

Wiegand, a University of Wisconsin commit, won the Division 1 title in the 100-yard freestyle (44.08 seconds) and took second in the 50 freestyle (:19.92). He also joined junior Ethan Braatz and seniors Avery Lodahl and J.P. Anhalt to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:22.69, a state-meet record) and finish second in the meet’s concluding event, the 400 freestyle relay (3:06.39), to lock in the Cardinals’ team title.

“We’ve been swimming together forever,” Wiegand said at the state meet. My freshman year and my sophomore year, we never thought this was possible. To be standing here right now, it’s a little surreal.”

“There is a sense of pride and admiration for this team and what they’ve been able to accomplish and overcome, and still really deliver,” Coyne said. “We had a goal and we pushed through all that came with it.”

Also considered for the top swimming award were Middleton sophomore Nick Chirafisi and Madison Edgewood junior Colin Senke.

BOYS SWIMMING \ 2020-2021 WSJ ALL-AREA TEAM

BOYS SWIMMING

WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

2020-2021 ALL-AREA TEAM

Note: Each first- and second-team competitor’s top performance is listed.

FIRST TEAM

50-yard freestyle: Ben Wiegand, sr., Sun Prairie (19.92 seconds): Finished second in WIAA Division 1 state meet with the second-fastest time in the state all season.

100 freestyle: Ben Wiegand, sr., Sun Prairie (:44.08): Won Division 1 state title with the state’s fastest time of the season.

200 freestyle: Nick Chirafisi, so., Middleton (1:39.83): Won Division 1 state title with the state’s fastest time of the season.

500 freestyle: Nick Chirafisi, so., Middleton (4:41.17): Finished fifth at Division 1 state with the season’s sixth-fastest time.

100 backstroke: Colin Senke, jr., Madison Edgewood (:49.28): Won the Division 2 state title with the fastest time in either division all season by .61 seconds.

100 breaststroke: Jacob Laux, sr., Baraboo (:57.31): Won Division 2 state with the fifth-fastest time in either division all season.

100 butterfly: Oscar Best, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb (:49.75): Finished third at Division 1 state with the season’s third-fastest time.

200 individual medley: James Werwie, sr., Sun Prairie (1:55.36): Took eighth at Division 1 state with the state’s ninth-fastest time of the season.

200 medley relay: Sun Prairie (Nathan Halbach, jr.; James Werwie, sr.; Johnathan Schluesche, jr.; Avery Lodahl, sr.): Finished fifth at Division 1 state with the season’s . fifth-fastest time (1:35.90).

200 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Ethan Braatz, jr.; Avery Lodahl, sr.; J.P. Anhalt, sr.; Ben Wiegand, sr.): Won Division 1 state with the season’s fastest time (1:22.69).

400 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Ethan Braatz, jr.; James Werwie, sr.; J.P. Anhalt, sr.; Ben Wiegand, sr.): Took second at Division 1 state with the season’s second-fastest time (3:06.39).

Diving: Ben Stitgen, sr., Madison Edgewood (493.10 points): Won Division 2 state with the third-best point total in either division this season.

SECOND TEAM

50-yard freestyle: Ethan Braatz, jr., Sun Prairie, :21.10.

100 freestyle: Ethan Braatz, jr., Sun Prairie, :46.77.

200 freestyle: Ben Wellnitz, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:46.73.

500 freestyle: James Werwie, sr., Sun Prairie, 4:43.35.

100 backstroke: Cameron Tejeda, jr., Monona Grove, :50.62.

100 breaststroke: Ben Wiegand, sr., Sun Prairie, :57.87.

100 butterfly: Cameron Tejeda, jr., Monona Grove, :50.46.

200 individual medley: Johnathan Schluesche, jr., Sun Prairie, 1:55.97.

200 medley relay: Waunakee, 1:35.90.

200 freestyle relay: Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:26.36.

400 freestyle relay: Middleton, 3:12.80.

HONORABLE MENTION

50-yard freestyle: Oscar Best, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Jack Madoch, so., Middleton; J.P. Anhalt, sr., Sun Prairie; Avery Lodahl, sr., Sun Prairie; Matthew Loy, jr., Sauk Prairie; Luke Bennin, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb.

100 freestyle: Jack Madoch, so., Middleton; J.P. Anhalt, sr., Sun Prairie; Matthew Loy, jr., Sauk Prairie; Avery Lodahl, sr., Sun Prairie.

200 freestyle: Jonah Gunnink, so., Sun Prairie; Ben Witt, so., Janesville Craig; Davis Petersen, jr., Madison Edgewood; Jaxon Vandenbrook, fr., Madison Edgewood.

500 freestyle: Connor Arneson, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Paul Busse, sr., Waunakee; Davis Petersen, jr., Madison Edgewood; Ben Wellnitz, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb.

100 backstroke: Nathan Halbach, jr., Sun Prairie; Zach Vinson, sr., Waunakee; Campbell Sullivan, sr., Sun Prairie; Jonah Gunnink, so., Sun Prairie.

100 breaststroke: Nathan Rozeboom, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Luke Bennin, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Bennett Braatz, fr., Sun Prairie; Nolan Wallace, so., Waunakee; Silas Leuthner, jr., Madison Edgewood; David Stevenson, jr., Oregon; Avery Blas, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb.

100 butterfly: Johnathan Schluesche, jr., Sun Prairie; Ben Witt, so., Janesville Craig; Jacob Laux, sr., Baraboo; Ansel Kreft, jr., McFarland.

200 individual medley: Paul Busse, sr., Waunakee; Bennett Braatz, fr., Sun Prairie.

200 medley relay: Verona/Mount Horeb; Madison Edgewood; Monona Grove; Sauk Prairie co-op; McFarland; Baraboo.

200 freestyle relay: Middleton; Waunakee; Sauk Prairie co-op; Oregon; McFarland; Baraboo; Janesville Craig.

400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood; Monona Grove; Waunakee; Verona/Mount Horeb.

