All-area boys swimming: Sun Prairie swimmer Ben Wiegand earns Swimmer of the Year honors

Never mind the distractions and delays. The 2020-2021 boys swimming season turned out to be pure magic for the Sun Prairie Cardinals.

Coach Joel Coyne’s team got a late start to the season due to COVID-19 restrictions. But the swimmers kept up with their private, virtual and small-group workout sessions, waiting for the chance to make a mark.

They did just that at the WIAA Division 1 state meet, winning the program’s first championship with 232.5 points.

And at the center of that championship performance was senior sprinter Ben Wiegand, whose involvement in two event championships and two runner-up finishes earned him the title of Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Swimmer of the Year. Also, Coyne earned the State Journal’s All-Area Coach of the Year title.

Wiegand, a University of Wisconsin commit, won the Division 1 title in the 100-yard freestyle (44.08 seconds) and took second in the 50 freestyle (:19.92). He also joined junior Ethan Braatz and seniors Avery Lodahl and J.P. Anhalt to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:22.69, a state-meet record) and finish second in the meet’s concluding event, the 400 freestyle relay (3:06.39), to lock in the Cardinals’ team title.