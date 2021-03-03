All-area boys swimming: Sun Prairie swimmer Ben Wiegand earns Swimmer of the Year honors

BOYS SWIMMING \ 2020-2021 WSJ ALL-AREA TEAM
BOYS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2020-2021 ALL-AREA TEAM
Note: Each first- and second-team competitor’s top performance is listed.
FIRST TEAM
50-yard freestyle: Ben Wiegand, sr., Sun Prairie (19.92 seconds): Finished second in WIAA Division 1 state meet with the second-fastest time in the state all season.
100 freestyle: Ben Wiegand, sr., Sun Prairie (:44.08): Won Division 1 state title with the state’s fastest time of the season.
200 freestyle: Nick Chirafisi, so., Middleton (1:39.83): Won Division 1 state title with the state’s fastest time of the season.
500 freestyle: Nick Chirafisi, so., Middleton (4:41.17): Finished fifth at Division 1 state with the season’s sixth-fastest time.
100 backstroke: Colin Senke, jr., Madison Edgewood (:49.28): Won the Division 2 state title with the fastest time in either division all season by .61 seconds.
100 breaststroke: Jacob Laux, sr., Baraboo (:57.31): Won Division 2 state with the fifth-fastest time in either division all season.
100 butterfly: Oscar Best, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb (:49.75): Finished third at Division 1 state with the season’s third-fastest time.
200 individual medley: James Werwie, sr., Sun Prairie (1:55.36): Took eighth at Division 1 state with the state’s ninth-fastest time of the season.
200 medley relay: Sun Prairie (Nathan Halbach, jr.; James Werwie, sr.; Johnathan Schluesche, jr.; Avery Lodahl, sr.): Finished fifth at Division 1 state with the season’s . fifth-fastest time (1:35.90).
200 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Ethan Braatz, jr.; Avery Lodahl, sr.; J.P. Anhalt, sr.; Ben Wiegand, sr.): Won Division 1 state with the season’s fastest time (1:22.69).
400 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Ethan Braatz, jr.; James Werwie, sr.; J.P. Anhalt, sr.; Ben Wiegand, sr.): Took second at Division 1 state with the season’s second-fastest time (3:06.39).
Diving: Ben Stitgen, sr., Madison Edgewood (493.10 points): Won Division 2 state with the third-best point total in either division this season.
SECOND TEAM
50-yard freestyle: Ethan Braatz, jr., Sun Prairie, :21.10.
100 freestyle: Ethan Braatz, jr., Sun Prairie, :46.77.
200 freestyle: Ben Wellnitz, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:46.73.
500 freestyle: James Werwie, sr., Sun Prairie, 4:43.35.
100 backstroke: Cameron Tejeda, jr., Monona Grove, :50.62.
100 breaststroke: Ben Wiegand, sr., Sun Prairie, :57.87.
100 butterfly: Cameron Tejeda, jr., Monona Grove, :50.46.
200 individual medley: Johnathan Schluesche, jr., Sun Prairie, 1:55.97.
200 medley relay: Waunakee, 1:35.90.
200 freestyle relay: Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:26.36.
400 freestyle relay: Middleton, 3:12.80.
HONORABLE MENTION
50-yard freestyle: Oscar Best, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Jack Madoch, so., Middleton; J.P. Anhalt, sr., Sun Prairie; Avery Lodahl, sr., Sun Prairie; Matthew Loy, jr., Sauk Prairie; Luke Bennin, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb.
100 freestyle: Jack Madoch, so., Middleton; J.P. Anhalt, sr., Sun Prairie; Matthew Loy, jr., Sauk Prairie; Avery Lodahl, sr., Sun Prairie.
200 freestyle: Jonah Gunnink, so., Sun Prairie; Ben Witt, so., Janesville Craig; Davis Petersen, jr., Madison Edgewood; Jaxon Vandenbrook, fr., Madison Edgewood.
500 freestyle: Connor Arneson, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Paul Busse, sr., Waunakee; Davis Petersen, jr., Madison Edgewood; Ben Wellnitz, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb.
100 backstroke: Nathan Halbach, jr., Sun Prairie; Zach Vinson, sr., Waunakee; Campbell Sullivan, sr., Sun Prairie; Jonah Gunnink, so., Sun Prairie.
100 breaststroke: Nathan Rozeboom, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Luke Bennin, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Bennett Braatz, fr., Sun Prairie; Nolan Wallace, so., Waunakee; Silas Leuthner, jr., Madison Edgewood; David Stevenson, jr., Oregon; Avery Blas, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb.
100 butterfly: Johnathan Schluesche, jr., Sun Prairie; Ben Witt, so., Janesville Craig; Jacob Laux, sr., Baraboo; Ansel Kreft, jr., McFarland.
200 individual medley: Paul Busse, sr., Waunakee; Bennett Braatz, fr., Sun Prairie.
200 medley relay: Verona/Mount Horeb; Madison Edgewood; Monona Grove; Sauk Prairie co-op; McFarland; Baraboo.
200 freestyle relay: Middleton; Waunakee; Sauk Prairie co-op; Oregon; McFarland; Baraboo; Janesville Craig.
400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood; Monona Grove; Waunakee; Verona/Mount Horeb.