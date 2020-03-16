All-area boys swimming: Sun Prairie's record-setting Ben Wiegand named All-Area Swimmer of the Year

It was crowded at the top of the 2019-2020 area prep boys swimming scene.
But Sun Prairie junior Ben Wiegand rose above the rest with a phenomenal, record-setting performance in the 50-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state meet. His time of 20.16 seconds broke a 10-year-old state-meet record by .28 seconds and gave him a margin of victory of .23 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
And that wasn’t even the University of Wisconsin recruit’s best time of the year. He scored a :20.12 time during the regular season and won the Big Eight Conference title.
“I’d say at midseason I realized there was a chance I could get the state record,” Wiegand said at the state meet. “And, honestly, it didn’t really hit me until I was on the podium that I did it. It was a good feeling.”
Wiegand also finished second in the 100 breaststroke (:56.79), anchored the championship 200 freestyle relay (1:23.22) that finished .10 seconds off the state-meet record, and swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:33.86).
Add it up, and Sun Prairie earned the best state team finish in program history, taking third.
As a result of all those accomplishments, Wiegand has been named the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-2020 All-Area Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year.
The competition this year was stiff, to say the least. Also considered were:
— Madison Edgewood senior Truman teDuits, a UW recruit who tied the Division 2 state-meet record while winning the 100 butterfly (:49.52); winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:50.03, more than four seconds ahead of the runner-up; swimming on the championship 200 medley relay (1:33.77); and swimming on the championship 400 freestyle relay (3:08.79).
— Madison West senior Isaac Casey-Hrenak, a UW recruit who took second to Wiegand in the 50 free, also breaking the previous state record, and won the 100 freestyle in :44.97.
— Madison Edgewood senior Nate Frucht, a Boston University recruit who won the Division 2 title in the 200 freestyle (1:41.30), took second in the 500 free (4:42.00), swam on the championship 400 freestyle relay (3:08.79) and anchored the runner-up 200 freestyle relay (1:27.06).
Coach of the Year: The only championship that coach Danny Lynam’s Middleton boys won at the Division 1 state meet was the one that counted most: The final point total.
Middleton ended Madison West’s two-year run as state champs, and held off pre-meet favorite Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial with a runner-up finish in the pivotal final event, the 400 freestyle relay, to win the championship despite not winning any of the 12 individual events or relays.
The Cardinals also won the Big Eight Conference team title.
Also considered for the award were Sun Prairie’s Joel Coyne and Madison Edgewood’s Dan Lindstrom, whose Crusaders dominated the Division 2 standings to win a repeat team title.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2019-2020 ALL-AREA BOYS SWIMMING TEAM
50-yard freestyle
First team: Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie: Broke a 10-year-old state record in the 50 freestyle (:20.16) and won the Division 1 state title by an impressive .23 seconds over the runner-up. His best time, :20.12, came during the regular season and ranked No. 1 in the state for either division. Won the Big Eight meet.
Second team: Isaac Casey-Hrenak, sr., Madison West: Took second in the Division 1 state meet with a time (:20.43) that was better than the previous state record.
Honorable mention: Cade Roggenbauer, sr., Sun Prairie: :Seventh at D1 state (:21.29); Nate Lamers, sr., Middleton: Eighth at D1 state (:21.46); Matthew Loy, so., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights: Won the Badger North title (:22.94); Chase Korb, jr., Madison Edgewood: Won the Badger South title (:23.25).
100 freestyle
1st: Isaac Casey-Hrenak, sr., Madison West: Won the Division 1 state championship (:44.97), the best time in the state all season. Won the Big Eight title.
2nd: Aidan Lohr, sr., Baraboo: Won the Division 2 state championship (:46.55). His best time for the year was :45.67.
Honorable mention: Cade Roggenbauer, sr., Sun Prairie: Seventh at D1 state (:46.89); Forrest Peterson, sr., Middleton: Eighth at D1 state (:46.92); Alex Moen, sr., Madison Edgewood: Won the Badger South Conference title (:49.31); Matthew Loy, so., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights: Won the Badger North title (:50.99).
200 freestyle
First team: Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood: Won the Division 2 championship with the state’s second-best overall time of the season (1:41.30). Won the Badger South title.
Second team: Forrest Peterson, sr., Middleton: Took fifth at D1 state (1:43.57). Earlier swam a 1:43.39, ranked seventh in the state for the season.
Honorable mention: Nick Chirafisi, fr., Middleton: Took sixth at D1 state (1:44.78). Won the Big Eight title; Ben Wellnitz, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb: Took seventh at D1 state (1:45.19); Evan Schmidt, fr., Stoughton: Took fifth at D2 state (1:47.49); Alton Slane, sr., McFarland: Won the Badger North title (1:52.90).
500 freestyle
First team: Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood: Took second at D2 state (4:42.00).
Second team: Nick Chirafisi, fr., Middleton: Took fifth at Division 1 state (4:42.03). Won the Big Eight title.
Honorable mention: James Werwie, jr., Sun Prairie: Took seventh at Division 1 state (4:42.92); Evan Schmidt, fr., Stoughton: Took fourth at D2 state (4:48.16). Won the Badger South title; Luke Kobza, jr., Waunakee: Won the Badger North title (4:58.95).
100 backstroke
First team: Aidan Lohr, sr., Baraboo: Set a Division 2 state-meet record with his victory (:48.05). His time was the best in state history for either division. Won the Badger North title.
Second team: Colin Senke, so., Madison Edgewood: Took second at D2 state (:50.82), the state’s fifth-best time overall.
Honorable mention: Alex Moen, sr., Madison Edgewood: Took third at D2 state (:51.60); Zach Vinson, Jr., Waunakee: Led area finishers by taking 12th at D1 state (:53.04); Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove: Took fifth at D2 state (:53.20). Won the Badger South title; Forrest Peterson, sr., Middleton: Won the Big Eight Conference title (:54.05).
100 breaststroke
First team: Charlie Feller, sr., Madison West: Won the Division 1 state championship (:56.10), recording the state’s best overall time of the season.
Second team: Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest: Won the Division 2 state championship (:56.55), the state’s second-best time overall. Won the Badger North title.
Honorable mention: Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie: Second at D1 state (:56.79), the state’s third-best time overall. Won the Big Eight title; Atticus Nordmeyer, fr., Madison West: Fifth at D1 state (:58.54); Jacob Laux, jr., Baraboo: Fourth at D2 state (:59.67); Sam King, fr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights: Fifth at D2 state (1:00.17); David Stevenson, so., Oregon: won the Badger South title (1:04.81).
100 butterfly
First team: Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood: Tied the Division 2 state-meet record, winning the state race in :49.52, the state’s third-best time across both divisions. Won the Badger South title.
Second team: Oscar Best, so., Verona/Mount Horeb: Took third at D1 state (:50.25), the state’s overall fifth-best time.
Honorable mention: Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest: Took second at D2 state (:50.43) and won the Badger North title; Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton: Took fourth at D1 state (:50.66). Won the Big Eight title; Nate Lamers, sr., Middleton: Took sixth at D1 state (:50.99); Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove: Took fifth at D2 state (:52.34).
200 individual medley
First team: Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood: Won the Division 2 state championship (1:50.03) by more than four seconds over the runner-up. His time ranked second-best for the season in either division.
Second team: Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton: Took third at D1 state (1:52.52) and won the Big Eight meet.
Honorable mention: Charlie Feller, sr., Madison West: Took fifth at D1 state (1:53.54); James Werwie, jr., Sun Prairie: Took sixth at D1 state (1:55.70); Colin Senke, so., Madison Edgewood: Took fourth at D2 state (1:58.45).
200 medley relay
First team: Madison Edgewood (Alex Moen, sr.; Truman teDuits, sr.; Colin Senke, so.; Chase Korb, jr.): Won the Division 2 state title with a record time of 1:33.77, ranking third-best in the state in either division. Won the Badger South title.
Second team: Sun Prairie (Campbell Sullivan, jr.; Ben Wiegand, jr.; Jonathan Schluesche, so.; Ethan Braatz, so.): Took third at D1 state (1:33.86), fourth-best for the season overall.
Honorable mention: Middleton (Nate Lamers, sr.; Nathan Kim, sr.; Forrest Peterson, sr.; Calvin Roberts, sr.); Madison West (Isaac Casey-Hrenak, sr.; Atticus Nordmeyer, fr.; Victor Bulat, sr.; Charlie Feller, sr.); Verona/Mount Horeb (Oscar Best, so.; Luke Bennin, so; Kyle Hoppe, sr.; Gabe Piscitelli, sr.); Baraboo (Aidan Lohr, sr.; Jacob Laux, jr.; Mitchell Hamm, jr.; Ethan Klingenmeyer, jr.); McFarland (Alton Slane, sr.; Logan Schulz, jr.; Ansel Kreft, so.; Truitt Landolt, sr.); Monona Grove (Cameron Tejeda, so.; John McAllister, jr.; Jonah Elfers, so.; Eli Scott, jr.).
200 freestyle relay
First team: Sun Prairie (Cade Roggenbauer, sr.; J.P. Anhalt, jr.; Ethan Braatz, so.; Ben Wiegand, jr.): Won the WIAA Division 1 state title with a time (1:23.22) that was just .10 seconds off the state record set the previous year by Middleton and ranked as the state’s best time all season. Won the Big Eight title.
Second team: Madison West (Charlie Feller, sr., Andrew Fernandez, sr.; Ethan Dong, sr.; Isaac Casey-Hrenak, sr.): Took second in Division 1 state (1:24.91), ranking second in the state for the season.
Honorable mention: Middleton (Nate Lamers, sr.; Ben Collier, sr.; Jack Madoch, fr.; Calvin Roberts, sr.): Took third at D1 state (1:25.59); Madison Edgewood (Alex Moen, sr.; Davis Petersen, so.; Chase Korb, jr.; Nate Frucht, sr.): Took second at D2 state (1:27.06) and won the Badger South title; Verona/Mount Horeb (Kyle Hoppe, sr.; Oscar Best, so.; Gabe Piscitelli, sr.; Max McCartney, so.): Took sixth at D1 state (1:27.51); Madison Memorial (Jackson Plautz, jr.; Cameren Ketarkus, jr.; Jesse Drake, jr.; Evan Tucker-Jones, jr.): Took seventh at D1 state (1:27.72); Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (Sam King, fr.; Jordan Chao, jr.; Adam Stecker, jr.; Matthew Loy, so.): Took fourth at D2 state (1:29.61) and won the Badger North title.
400 freestyle relay
First team: Middleton (Nick Chirafisi, fr.; Jack Madoch, fr.; Nathan Kim, sr.; Forrest Peterson, sr.): Took second at Division 1 state (3:06.11) to lock up the team championship for the Cardinals. The time ranked second-best overall for the season. Won the Big Eight title.
Second team: Madison Edgewood (Truman teDuits, sr.; Nate Frucht, sr.; Colin Senke, so.; Alex Moen, sr.): Won the Division 2 state championship (3:08.79) to cap the Crusaders’ team title. The time ranked fifth-best overall for the season. Won the Badger South title.
Honorable mention: Sun Prairie (Jonathan Schluesche, so.; J.P. Anhalt, jr.; James Werwie, jr.; Cade Roggenbauer, sr.): Took fifth at D1 state (3:11.10); Madison West (Victor Bulat, sr.; Max Weygandt, sr.; Andrew Fernandez, sr.; Jack Barber, sr.): Took sixth at D1 state (3:12.39); Baraboo (Jakob Lemke, sr.; Seth Hittman, so.; Mitchell Hamm, jr.; Aidan Lohr, sr.): Fifth at D2 state (3:18.42); Waunakee (Luke Kobza, jr.; Paul Busse, jr.; Sean Shrader, so.; Zach Vinson, jr.); Won the Badger North title (3:23.54).
Diving
First team: Drew Bennett, so., Madison Memorial: Took second in Division 1 state with 524.65 points after a sectional score of 577.65 — better than the state-meet record.
Second team: Ben Stitgen, jr., Madison Edgewood: Won the Division 2 state title with 483.70 points.
Honorable mention: Isaac Roush, sr., Middleton; Steven Blew, sr., Monona Grove.