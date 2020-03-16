All-area boys swimming: Sun Prairie's record-setting Ben Wiegand named All-Area Swimmer of the Year

It was crowded at the top of the 2019-2020 area prep boys swimming scene.

But Sun Prairie junior Ben Wiegand rose above the rest with a phenomenal, record-setting performance in the 50-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state meet. His time of 20.16 seconds broke a 10-year-old state-meet record by .28 seconds and gave him a margin of victory of .23 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

And that wasn’t even the University of Wisconsin recruit’s best time of the year. He scored a :20.12 time during the regular season and won the Big Eight Conference title.

“I’d say at midseason I realized there was a chance I could get the state record,” Wiegand said at the state meet. “And, honestly, it didn’t really hit me until I was on the podium that I did it. It was a good feeling.”

Wiegand also finished second in the 100 breaststroke (:56.79), anchored the championship 200 freestyle relay (1:23.22) that finished .10 seconds off the state-meet record, and swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:33.86).

Add it up, and Sun Prairie earned the best state team finish in program history, taking third.