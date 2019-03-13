In the biggest meet of his young life, Wes Jekel turned in, well, the biggest meet of his young life.
The Madison West senior swam to four state championships — two individually and two as part of relay crews — in the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet, held Feb. 16 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
He repeated as state champion in the 100-yard backstroke, setting a state-meet record in 48.09 seconds. He won the 100 butterfly in 48.14 seconds, the second-fastest time ever in the Division 1 state meet.
And he joined teammates to set two state-meet records in relays: the 200 medley relay (1:30.83) and the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay (3:02.24). The 400 free relay time was the best recorded in the state all season by more than three seconds.
With all that help, West was able to finish strong and pass arch-rival Middleton to win a repeat state team championship — the 15th in school history.
As a result, Jekel — a University of Wisconsin recruit — has been named the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Swimmer of the Year for the 2018-2019 season, leading the State Journal’s All-Area team.
“To win four times, you can’t ask for anything more,” Jekel said at the state meet. “It’s just an awesome feeling. I’m so proud of this team. Everybody stepped up and did what they had to do. And we came away with another title. I’m so proud of these guys.”
Also considered for the honor were Middleton senior Andrew Martin and junior Truman teDuits of Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood.
Martin won the 500 freestyle at state, swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay and finished second in the 200 freestyle.
Edgewood’s teDuits won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley races and swam on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay crews.
Coach of the Year: In his fourth year as leader of the Madison Edgewood program, Dan Lindstrom led the Crusaders as the ended the four-year reign of Monona Grove atop the Division 2 state team race. Edgewood scored 289 points, finishing more than 100 points ahead of the runner-up Silver Eagles.
As a result, Lindstrom has been named the State Journal’s All-Area Coach of the Year.
Also considered for the award were first-year West coach Amanda Ellmaker and Middleton coach Danny Lynam.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2018-2019 ALL-AREA BOYS SWIMMING
FIRST TEAM
Diving: Ben Stitgen, so., Madison Edgewood. Won the Division 2 state title, scoring a season-best 458.65 points. His mark ranked sixth statewide across both divisions for the season.
200-yard medley relay: Madison West (Jaden Weiss, sr., Henry Miller, sr., Wes Jekel, sr., Charlie Feller, jr.). Won the Division 1 state final with a state-meet record time of 1 minute, 30.83 seconds.
200 freestyle: Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton. Took second at Division 1 state in 1:39.75, the second-best time in the state all season.
200 individual medley: Nathan Kim, jr., Middleton. Finished second in the Division 1 state meet in 1:50.98 , the second-best mark in the state this season.
50 freestyle: Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson. Won the Division 2 state title in 21.90 seconds.
100 butterfly: Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West. Won the Division 1 state championship with a mark of 48.14 seconds.
100 freestyle: Isaac Casey, jr., Madison West. Finished third at Division 2 state in 45.61 seconds, fourth-best in the state across all divisions for the season.
500 freestyle: Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton. Won the Division 1 state meet in 4:31.12, the best mark in the state all season by 4.39 seconds.
200 freestyle: Middleton (Archer Parkin, sr., Nate Lamers, jr., Andrew Martin, sr., Forrest Peterson, jr.). Set a state-meet record, winning the Division 1 title in 1:23.12, the best time recorded statewide all year.
100 backstroke: Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West. Set a state-meet record, winning the Division 1 meet with a time of 48.09 seconds.
100 breaststroke: Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood. Won Division 2 state in 56.93 seconds, the third-best time all season statewide.
400 freestyle relay: Madison West (Isaac Casey, jr., Andrew Fernandez, jr., Constantin Bensch, sr., Wes Jekel, sr.). Set a state-meet record, winning in 3:02.24, the best time in the state all season by more than three seconds.
SECOND TEAM
Diving: Drew Bennett, fr., Madison Memorial.
200 medley relay: Madison Edgewood (Alex Moen, jr., Truman teDuits, jr., Colin Senke, fr., Sean O’Connor, sr.).
200 freestyle: Nate Frucht, jr., Madison Edgewood.
200 individual medley: Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood.
50 freestyle: Ben Wiegand, so., Sun Prairie.
100 butterfly: Constantin Bensch, sr., Madison West.
100 freestyle: Jeremian Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson.
500 freestyle: Jacob Douberly, so., Monona Grove.
200 freestyle relay: Madison West (Isaac Casey, jr., Andrew Fernandez, jr., Constantin Bensch, sr., Charlie Feller, jr.).
100 backstroke: Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie.
100 breaststroke: Charlie Feller, jr., Madison West.
400 freestyle relay: Middleton (Blake Zillner, jr., Nathan Kim, jr., Andrew Martin, sr., Forrest Peterson, jr).
HONORABLE MENTION
Diving: Isaac Roush, jr., Middleton.
200 medley relay: Middleton (Archer Parkin, sr., Jack Mondi, sr., Nathan Kim, jr., Nate Lamers, jr); Baraboo (Aidan Lohr, jr., Jacob Laux, so., Mitchell Hamm, so., Ethan Klingenmeyer, so.); Monona Grove (Cameron Tejeda, fr., Josh Douberly, sr., John McAllister, so., Jonah Elfers, fr.); DeForest (Ben Ramminger, jr., Sam Neuman, sr., Jacob Burgener, sr., Ferris Wolf, so.).
200 freestyle: Constantin Bensch, sr., Madison West; Forrest Peterson, jr., Middleton; Isaac Casey, jr., Madison West, 1:42.85; Jacob Douberly, so., Monona Grove, 1:44.01; Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 1:46.30.
200 individual medley: Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie; Charlie Feller, jr., Madison West; Henry Miller, sr., Madison West; Jaden Weiss, sr., Madison West; Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo.
50 freestyle: Shane Rozeboom, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Archer Parkin, sr., Middleton; Ethan Klingenmeyer, so., Baraboo.
100 butterfly: Nathan Kim, jr., Middleton; Nate Lamers, jr., Middleton; Jacob Laux, so., Baraboo; Conner Clark, jr., Stoughton.
100 freestyle: Cade Roggenbauer, jr., Sun Prairie; Blake Zillner, sr., Middleton; Forrest Peterson, jr., Middleton; Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood; Josh Douberly, sr., Monona Grove.
500 freestyle: Aidan Updegrove, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; James Werwie, so., Sun Prairie; Nate Frucht, jr., Madison Edgewood; Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest; Alton Slane, jr., McFarland.
200 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Cade Roggenbauer, jr., Ethan Braatz, fr., Jacob Berhmer, sr., Ben Wiegand, so); Verona/Mount Horeb (Oscar Best, fr., Shane Rozeboom, sr., Kyle Hoppe, jr., Aidan Updegrove, sr.); Madison Memorial (Noah Gonring, sr., Cameren Ketarkus, so., Danny Gillman, sr., Evan Tucker-Jones, so); Madison Edgewood (Sean O’Connor, sr., Tommy Beyer, sr., Chase Korb, so., Nate Frucht, jr); Monona Grove (Connor Jacobson, sr., John McAllister, so., Jonah Elfers, fr., Jacob Douberly, so.).
100 backstroke: Jaden Weiss, sr., Madison West; Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo; Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood; Colin Senke, fr., Madison Edgewood.
100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, sr., Madison West; Ben Wiegand, so., Sun Prairie; Cole Bell, sr., Madison Memorial; Josh Douberly, sr., Monona Grove; Jacob Laux, so., Baraboo.
400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (Nate Frucht, jr., Colin Senke, fr., Alex Moen, jr., Truman teDuits, jr.); Verona/Mount Horeb (Ben Wellnitz, so., Oscar Best, fr., Aidan Updegrove, sr., Shane Rozeboom, sr.); Monona Grove (Jacob Douberly, so., Cameron Tejeda, fr., John McAllister, so., Josh Douberlo, sr.).