6 things to know about the WIAA state girls swimming and diving meets

The 53rd annual WIAA girls swimming and diving meets are scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Top-ranked Madison Edgewood will seek its eighth consecutive championship when the Crusaders compete in the Division 2 meet Friday.

The Crusaders are led by a trio of swimmers scheduled to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday at Edgewood: Izzy Enz (University of Wisconsin), Brynn Stacey (Arizona) and Sam Vega (Southern Illinois).

Baraboo senior Anna Balfanz and Sauk Prairie junior Savannah Acker are among the top seeds in Division 2 events.

The Division 1 meet is set for Saturday. Brookfield East has won three consecutive Division 1 titles. Middleton and Verona are among top area hopefuls.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for digital and cashless tickets. The cost is $9 plus online fees for adults and students. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. Tickets can be purchased on the WIAA website: www.wiaawi.org/Tickets.

The Division 2 meet begins with diving at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The swimming finals are at 5:30 p.m.

Division 1 diving starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by swimming events at 2:30 p.m.

The order of events: Diving, 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.

In Division 1, each event winner from six sectionals and the next 18 fastest times or top scores in the sectionals events qualified for state. In Division 2, each event winner from four sectionals and the next 12 fastest times or best scores in the events qualified.

The meets will be streamed lived on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis.

History lesson

Edgewood, led by coach Emily Schwabe, won the Division 2 team championship last year. The Crusaders compiled a record 394 points, while runner-up Rhinelander had 188. Baraboo was third (156).

It was the seventh consecutive title for Edgewood, including winning the one-division alternate season championship in spring of 2021.

Brookfield East last year had 304.5 points and claimed the Division 1 team title for the third consecutive season, finishing ahead of second-place Hartland Arrowhead (264). Middleton was third (193).

Madison West has the most titles with 15, while Madison Memorial has won 14. Arrowhead (11), Edgewood (seven) and Shorewood (seven) follow.

Division 1 notes

Arrowhead enters as the top-ranked team in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll. Expected challengers include Brookfield East, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial, Verona and Middleton (which won the sectional it hosted).

Arrowhead senior Campbell Stoll will seek her third title in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. She owns the best seeds times in both events, based on sectionals.

Brookfield East senior Lucy Thomas goes after her fourth title in the 100 breaststroke and enters the meet with the top time.

Thomas also has the fastest seed time in the 50 freestyle (22.50 seconds). Challengers in the 50 freestyle include Arrowhead senior Hailey Tierney, who was third last year; Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial junior Olivia Wanner, fourth last year; and Madison Memorial sophomore Jillian Holler, sixth last year.

Brookfield East senior Reese Tiltmann will look to defend her title in the 500 freestyle. Tiltmann is the top returning swimmer in the 200 freestyle after a runner-up finish last year. Middleton junior Kaitlin Haag was sixth in the 500 freestyle during the alternate season meet in spring 2021.

Brookfield East junior Maggie Wanezek returns after winning the 100 backstroke last year and has the top seed time.

Brookfield East also is the returning champion in the three relays.

Top Madison-area qualifiers in Division 1

Diving – Middleton sophomore Olivia Davis, Middleton sophomore Avery Potrzebowski, Verona junior Annika Rufenacht; 200 medley relay – Madison West, Middleton; 200 freestyle – Haag; 200 IM – Verona freshman Annika Curran, Middleton senior Natalie Charles; 50 freestyle – Holler, Oregon freshman Alyse Block; 100 butterfly – Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch, Middleton junior Lily Mair, Madison West senior Ellen Ostheider; 100 freestyle – Holler, Block; 500 freestyle – Haag; 200 freestyle relay – Middleton, Madison West, Verona; 100 backstroke – Monona Grove senior Morgan Heilman; 100 breaststroke – Curran; 400 freestyle relay – Middleton, Verona.

Division 2 notes

Edgewood, which won the Sauk Prairie sectional, enters ranked No. 1 in Division 2. Ashwaubenon and Rhinelander figure to be top challengers.

Enz is the two-time champion in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. She won championships in both events last year (the 200 freestyle was in record time) and at the alternate season meet in spring of 2021. She enters with the best qualifying time in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 52.49 seconds). Stacey finished second behind Enz last season and in the alternate season.

Enz has the second-fastest qualifying time in the 500, behind Whitefish Bay senior Casey Stephens, who was third last season. Edgewood sophomore Sylvia Thompson placed fourth last year.

In the 50 freestyle, senior Lucy Art of Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee has the fastest qualifying time.

Balfanz, who has committed to South Dakota, was third last year and Edgewood senior Sophie Reed was sixth.

Acker has the second-fastest time (:23.68), breaking a 21-year-old school record of :24.51 at sectionals (previously held by Lauren Breunig).

Grafton senior Libby Michel has the fastest qualifying time in the 200 IM. Edgewood sophomore Izzy Bloom and Vega finished third and fourth, respectively, last year.

Balfanz swam the fastest sectional time in the 100 backstroke (:56.73), after placing fifth last season. Acker had the second-fastest seed time (:56.80) in the event. She was 10th in 2021.

Junior Zoey Rank of Jefferson/Cambridge possesses the fastest qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke. Baraboo junior McKenzie Stute was fifth in the 100 breaststroke a year ago.

Edgewood’s 200 freestyle relay seeks its eighth consecutive title and has the fastest time. The Crusaders’ 400 freestyle relay has won six consecutive championships. Edgewood also will try to repeat in the 200 medley relay.

Balfanz, who swam :53.74 to break Baraboo’s 100 freestyle record in the 400 freestyle relay, sets the pace for her team in that event.

Top Madison and WiscNews-area qualifiers in Division 2

Diving – Edgewood junior Maya Forcier, Edgewood senior Natalie Caroll; 200 medley relay – Baraboo, Edgewood; 200 freestyle – Enz, Stacey, Thompson; 200 IM – Bloom, Stute, Sauk Prairie senior Riley Talmage; 50 freestyle – Acker, Balfanz, Reed, Stoughton freshman Cheyenne Borroughs; 100 butterfly – Vega, Baraboo senior Rachel Laux; 100 freestyle – Stacey, Reed, Edgewood sophomore Katie McClure; 500 freestyle – Enz, Thompson, Mount Horeb sophomore Ava Newman; 200 freestyle relay – Edgewood, Sauk Prairie; 100 backstroke – Balfanz, Acker, Bloom; 100 breaststroke – Borroughs, Stute, Talmage; 400 free relay – Edgewood, Baraboo.