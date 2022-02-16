6 things to know about the WIAA state boys swimming and diving meets

The 98th annual WIAA boys swimming and diving championships are scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

The Division 2 meet is set for Friday. Diving competition begins at 1:30 p.m., with the swimming finals at 5:30 p.m.

The Division 1 meet is Saturday. Diving begins at 9:30 a.m., with swimming following at 2:30 p.m.

The swimming events, in order, are: 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.

Tickets for each session cost $9 plus online fees and only are available to be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAA2.

Expected parking cost: $5 per car or van.

The meets will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis.

This season, there were 113 boys teams, with the largest 68 in Division 1.

The winners of each event at sectionals qualified for state. There are six sectionals in Division 1 and four in Division 2. In addition to the sectional winners, the next 18 in Division 1 and 12 in Division 2 qualified for state.

History lesson

Sun Prairie won the state title for the first time last year. The Cardinals earned the Division 1 team championship with 232.5 points.

Cedarburg was the Division 2 champion with 309 points.

The first WIAA state meet was in 1925. It moved to a two-division format in 1993.

Madison Memorial leads all member schools with 16 team titles. Madison West and Waukesha, prior to being split into three schools, are tied for second with 15 team championships.

Madison Memorial has the most event champions with 89. Monona Grove’s Ben McDade has the most event titles in a high school career with 15.

What to watch: Division 1

Hartland Arrowhead, top-ranked in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, is a top contender for the title, along with Brookfield Central/Brookfield East, Mequon Homestead, Madison West, Middleton and Sun Prairie. Madison West won the Big Eight Conference meet at Beloit Memorial and the Verona sectional.

Middleton junior Nick Chirafisi is the returning champion in the 200 freestyle. He has the third-fastest qualifying time (1 minute, 40.00 seconds). Bay Port senior Ozan Kalafat has the fastest seed time (1:39.00).

Chirafisi earned the fastest qualifying time in the 500 freestyle (4:33.96). He was fifth in the event last year and in 2020.

Madison Memorial senior Drew Bennett was runner-up in diving in 2020 and has the second-best qualifying score, 578.5. Madison Memorial didn’t compete in 2021 due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Jan Lanser of West Bend West/West Bend East is the defending champion in diving and enters with the top qualifying score from sectionals (619.5).

Middleton junior Jack Madoch had the fastest qualifying times in the 50 freestyle (20.46 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (:45.10).

Sun Prairie senior Ethan Braatz is the only swimmer in the 50 freestyle that placed in the top 10 last season, finishing seventh. Madison La Follette junior A.J. Terry and Braatz enter as the fifth and seventh seeds, respectively, in the 50.

In the 100 freestyle, Madoch is joined by Terry, Verona/Mount Horeb senior Max McCartney and Braatz in the third of three heats.

Verona/Mount Horeb senior Oscar Best finished third in the butterfly the past two years. Sheboygan North senior William Hayon is the top seed (:48.56). Janesville Craig junior Ben Witt, Best, Monona Grove senior Cameron Tejada and Madison Memorial junior Gabe Pitzen are in the fourth of four heats.

Madison West junior Atticus Nordmeyer, after placing fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 2020, has the second-fastest qualifying time (:56.23).

Madison West sophomore Abram Mueller (1:53.27) is the second seed in the 200 individual medley, behind Arrowhead junior Lance Johnson (1:50.50). Nordmeyer is the fourth seed (1:55.00).

Johnson also is the fastest qualifier in the 100 breaststroke (:55.23), with Nordmeyer (:56.23) seeded second and Mueller third (:56.34). Verona/Mount Horeb seniors Nathan Rozeboom and Luke Bennin and Sun Prairie sophomore Bennett Braatz also are in the third heat of three.

Senior Michael Long, from Brookfield Central/East, is the returning champion in the 100 backstroke and the second seed (:49.67), behind teammate Stuart Seymour (:49.51). Madison East junior Smith Connor (:50.63) is the third-fastest qualifier in the backstroke.

Division 1 relays

The Waukesha North co-op is the returning champion in the 200 medley relay. Brookfield Central/East enters with the fastest qualifying time (1:33.33); Madison West is the third seed (1:35.10).

Sun Prairie is the returning champion in the 200 freestyle relay, and has the second-best qualifying time (1:26.07) behind Middleton (1:25.62). Madison West, Madison Memorial and Verona/Mount Horeb give the area five of the top eight spots in the event.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Sun Prairie is the highest-placing relay from a year ago when the Cardinals were second. Brookfield Central/East is the fastest qualifier (3:08.19), with Middleton the third seed (3:10.00). Sun Prairie and Verona/Mount Horeb also are in the final heat.

What to watch: Division 2

Cedarburg, top-ranked in Division 2, looks to again claim the title. Rhinelander, Madison Edgewood, Shorewood and Glendale Nicolet will be chief contenders.

Ten of the 12 events in Division 2 include last year’s winners seeking to repeat. That includes seven individuals and three relays.

Edgewood senior Colin Senke, a University of Wisconsin commit, is the defending champion in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and comes in as the top qualifier in both events (:50.75 in the butterfly and :50.73 in the backstroke). McFarland has three qualifiers in the fast heat of the backstroke – freshman Shane TeBeest and sophomores Lyon Hall and Luke Morrison.

Edgewood freshman Finnley Conklin is the top qualifier in the 100 breaststroke (:56.91). Junior Sam King, from Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, was runner-up last year and enters as the second seed (:57.49).

Nicolet sophomore Jack Sullivan is the defending champion in the 200 freestyle and fastest qualifier (1:40.85). Stoughton junior Evan Schmidt, who was fifth last year, has the second-quickest time coming in (1:42.81).

Cedarburg junior Matt Dedering won the 50 and 100 freestyles last year and is the top qualifier in the 50 (:21.29) and second seed in the 100. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights teammates Matthew Loy and King and McFarland teammates Patrick Zabawa and Shane TeBeest also are in the second of two heats in the 50.

Sullivan is the top seed in the 100 freestyle (:45.95). Loy, a senior, is the fourth seed (:47.13).

Cedarburg junior Isaac Fleig is the returning champion in the 500 freestyle and enters with the fastest seed time (4:30.35). Schmidt is the third seed (4:36.37).

Fleig also is the favorite, based on seed times, to repeat in the 200 individual medley (1:52.75 in sectionals). Conklin is the third seed (1:56.75).

Division 2 relays

Cedarburg is the defending champion in the 200 medley relay. Edgewood will pursue its third title in the past four years in the 200 medley relay and enters with the fastest seed time (1:37.53).

Whitefish Bay is the defending champion in the 200 freestyle relay. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights is the top qualifier (1:29.44).

The Cedarburg 400 freestyle relay is the defending champion and has the fastest qualifying time (3:15.02). Edgewood is seeded third (3:16.86).

