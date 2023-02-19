Middleton ruled the day. Led by individual champions Jack Madoch and Nick Chirafisi, the Cardinals won the Division 1 title.

Here are 3 things we learned.

Madoch, Chirafisi are big-time individuals

Madoch and Chirafisi were part of the school's first-ever state triumph in 2020 and they did their part again Saturday.

University of Wisconsin commit Madoch swept the sprint events while Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle and was the runner-up in the 500 free.

Madoch won the 50 free in 19.61 seconds, beating the previous mark of :19.81 set by Greenfield co-op’s Emilio Perez in 2021.

He almost broke the longest-standing record in Division 1 in the 100 free, but his time of :43.74 wasn’t enough to overtake Garrett Weber-Gale’s :43.49 set in 2003.

“He’s kind, he’s dedicated and he’s a workhorse,” Middleton coach Wes Lagerhausen said of Madoch. “The things he’s able to do in the pool, both under water and on the surface, are unlike anybody I’ve coached so far in my tenure. I’ve been coaching for a long time now, and he’s definitely got something special.”

Chirafisi took off in the distance events, with a first-place finish in the 200. He surged past Arrowhead’s Tyler Hansen in the final 10 yards.

The Utah commit then set a state-record time in the 500, hitting the wall in 4:27.39. It topped Bay Port’s Ozan Kalafat’s mark of 4:27.75 set last year, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with champion Andrew Hudson’s record of 4:24.74.

“I’ll never be mad going a best time,” Chirafisi said. “If I got last with a best time, I’d be bummed for the team I didn’t perform, but you have to be happy for yourself. I was super happy with myself, how I did and how the team did.”

More than Madoch, Chirafisi

Madoch and Chirafisi had lots of help as Middleton won six of the 12 events to gain its second state title in four years. The Cardinals scored 288 points to pull away from runner-up Arrowhead (211).

“I think it took three months to get to this point and three years of preparation,” Lagerhausen said. “We knew this is what we wanted and I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys to come in today, do what we did all season long, and get the victory that we knew was our goal from the get-go.”

The team of Theo Wolf, Chirafisi, Sam Wolf and Madoch swam a season-best and state-record 3:01.71 to win the 400 free relay.

Theo and Sam Wolf, Caden Van Buren and Max Carter triumphed in the 200 medley relay (1:31.05). Madoch, Van Buren, Carter and Chirafisi won the 200 free relay in 1:22.74.

Freshman Wolf was third in the 200 individual medley (1:48.22) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (:55.55). Jackson Esteves was fourth in the 500 free (4:36.92).

“Winning and getting second is great, but how you win the state meet is you get the guys who get 10th and 11th place,” Chirafisi said. “That’s how you get it and that’s what we did.”

More than Middleton

Madison Memorial, Madison West, Oregon and Madison East/La Follette also met with success.

Memorial finished in third place with 180 points ahead of fourth-place Mequon Homestead (174.5) and fifth-place Madison West (158). Oregon was ninth (104) and Madison East/La Follette 10th (97).

“It’s just so strong,” Madison Memorial coach Paul Eckerle said about Madison-area swimming. “You think about it and Sun Prairie split and has two schools and still was really competitive (Sun Prairie East was 13th and Sun Prairie West 16th). The Big Eight will push each other to get better and better. It’s amazing what kind of results we got.”

Madison West junior Abram Mueller set the Division 1 state breaststroke record in a personal-best 53.20 seconds, topping the mark of :54:08 set by Eau Claire Memorial/North’s Paul DeLakis in 2017. Middleton freshman Sam Wolf finished fourth (:55.55) and Madison West senior Ben Collins was sixth (:57.59).

“I’m still in shock,” Mueller said. “I didn’t think that was going to happen.”

Earlier in the meet, Mueller placed second in the 100 butterfly. Madison Memorial senior Gabe Pitzen was fourth (:50.20).